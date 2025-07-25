Rickie Fowler Explains Touching Reason Why Some PGA Tour Players Are Wearing Black Ribbons At 3M Open

At this week's 3M Open, many of the players involved will be wearing black ribbons on their cap or polo shirts with the letters 'KH' inscribed.

KH are the initials of Kayla Hale - the wife of longtime Odyssey Tour rep Cody Hale - who died last week at the age of 38 after battling cancer.

As a mark of respect, competitors such as Rickie Fowler have donned the ribbon on course at TPC Twin Cities and will continue to do so throughout tournament play.

After carding a bogey-free round of 65 on Thursday, Fowler - who has used an Odyssey putter in the past - explained why he was eager to attach the token to his cap.

He said: "Yeah, I've known Cody for a handful of years. He's helped me quite a bit on putters when I've used the Odyssey products.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Great guy and this [black ribbon] is... his wife was battling cancer for a while and was in remission, but it popped back up and she unfortunately passed I guess about a week and a half ago now.

"So he's someone that's... Cody's part of the family out here, and when you're part of the family, their family's part of the family, too."

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once the news was broken to PGA Tour players and officials alike, a GoFundMe page was set up to help the Hale family through this difficult time.

Cody Hale is not at TPC Twin Cities this week as he cares for he and his wife's two children, who are aged two and four.

Fowler continued: "You know, can't really imagine what they're all going through, him and his boys, but to be able to at least help out and show our support, I think everyone out here does a great job of that.

Kayla Hale, wife of longtime Odyssey TOUR rep Cody Hale, died last week at 38 after battling cancer.Many TOUR pros including Rickie Fowler wore black ribbons Thursday in Kayla’s memory, and many contributed to the GoFundMe for the family. The Hales' two children are 4 and 2. pic.twitter.com/RGEZMAVNWwJuly 24, 2025

"Hopefully we'll be able to see him back out here soon. I know he loves being out here with all of us. At this time I know he wants to be home with his boys. Hopefully they can get through this."

First-round leader, Adam Svensson - who broke the course record via an 11-under 60 on Thursday - was another player to join in the cause.

He said: "Yeah, I've known Cody for a couple years now. It's very tragic what happened. Just something to know that we're here for him."