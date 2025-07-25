'How To Stop Bryson DeChambeau From Clearing The Driving Range' - LIV Golf UK Host Brings In The Heavy Machinery
LIV Golf UK host JCB brought in some trademark heavy machinery to contain Bryson DeChambeau after it was announced the event would return to the venue next year
With LIV Golf UK being staged at the JCB Golf & Country Club there was no shortage of hardware from the sponsors available to try and shackle Bryson DeChambeau on the range.
There's always plenty of sponsor activiations around any golf tournament, and at JCB Golf & Country Club there's an abundance of bright yellow heavy machinery around.
Some of that was put to good use at the driving range in the build-up to LIV Golf UK, with several cranes positioned with nets at the end of the practice facility.
And with DeChambeau in attendance then that netting could well have been catching a few of the American's booming drives.
DeChambeau is again among the betting favorites for the latest LIV Golf event, which this week is in the UK coming hot on the heels of the Open Championship.
After a dreadful opening round, DeChambeau made a huge charge at Royal Portrush over the closing three days, so arrives in the Midlands in fine form.
And there's plenty of fanfare surrounding the latest LIV Golf event, which will return to the JCB next year after an announcement by LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil in the build-up.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
How to stop @brysondech from clearing the driving range at #LIVGolf UK by JCB? Bring in 22 JCB Loadalls, of course. pic.twitter.com/SsZFcdXlxDJuly 24, 2025
"I got a chance to get out and play a little bit a couple days ago," said O'Neil after playing the course.
"Didn't go as well as I would have hoped. But it's a beautiful course. It certainly represents all the best in golf.
"They truly understand what world-class looks like and feels like, and it kind of represents everything we're trying to build at LIV. So thank you for that.
"We would like to announce that July 24 through 26 of next year, we will be returning to JCB. We are thrilled to be back with a wonderful partner on an incredible course in a country that I absolutely love."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.