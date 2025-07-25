'How To Stop Bryson DeChambeau From Clearing The Driving Range' - LIV Golf UK Host Brings In The Heavy Machinery

With LIV Golf UK being staged at the JCB Golf & Country Club there was no shortage of hardware from the sponsors available to try and shackle Bryson DeChambeau on the range.

There's always plenty of sponsor activiations around any golf tournament, and at JCB Golf & Country Club there's an abundance of bright yellow heavy machinery around.

Some of that was put to good use at the driving range in the build-up to LIV Golf UK, with several cranes positioned with nets at the end of the practice facility.

And with DeChambeau in attendance then that netting could well have been catching a few of the American's booming drives.

DeChambeau is again among the betting favorites for the latest LIV Golf event, which this week is in the UK coming hot on the heels of the Open Championship.

After a dreadful opening round, DeChambeau made a huge charge at Royal Portrush over the closing three days, so arrives in the Midlands in fine form.

And there's plenty of fanfare surrounding the latest LIV Golf event, which will return to the JCB next year after an announcement by LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil in the build-up.

How to stop @brysondech from clearing the driving range at #LIVGolf UK by JCB? Bring in 22 JCB Loadalls, of course. pic.twitter.com/SsZFcdXlxDJuly 24, 2025

"I got a chance to get out and play a little bit a couple days ago," said O'Neil after playing the course.

"Didn't go as well as I would have hoped. But it's a beautiful course. It certainly represents all the best in golf.

"They truly understand what world-class looks like and feels like, and it kind of represents everything we're trying to build at LIV. So thank you for that.

"We would like to announce that July 24 through 26 of next year, we will be returning to JCB. We are thrilled to be back with a wonderful partner on an incredible course in a country that I absolutely love."