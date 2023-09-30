Report: Patrick Cantlay Leading Split In 'Fractured' US Ryder Cup Team
A Sky Sports report states that the US team is fractured this week, with Cantlay leading a split over a lack of pay
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A report from Sky Sports states that there is a fracture in the US Ryder Cup camp driven by a desire from certain players to be paid.
Currently, Ryder Cup players do not get paid for playing in the biennial match, with organizers donating money to charity on behalf of the players.
Cantlay notably isn't wearing a cap for Team USA this week, which Sky Sports' Jamie Weir says is "demonstrating his frustration" at not being paid.
Weir also reports that he and close friend Xander Schauffele are sitting in a separate area of the locker room and were the main people who didn't want Netflix to film in the US team room for the upcoming Full Swing season 2.
The pair also didn't go on the US scouting trip to Marco Simone earlier in the month due to it clashing with Cantlay's bachelor party.
The Californian is also said to have refused to attend the gala dinner on Wednesday evening in Rome city center.
He wore a cap at last year's Presidents Cup, for which players ARE paid.Cantlay also refused to attend the gala dinner earlier in the week and, along with close friend Xander Schauffele, is sitting is a separate area of the team dressing room.September 30, 2023
"Understand from several sources that the US team room is fractured, a split led predominantly by Patrick Cantlay," Jamie Weir wrote on social media.
"Cantlay believes players should be paid to participate in the Ryder Cup, and is demonstrating his frustration at not being paid by refusing to wear a team cap.
"He wore a cap at last year's Presidents Cup, for which players ARE paid. Cantlay also refused to attend the gala dinner earlier in the week and, along with close friend Xander Schauffele, is sitting is a separate area of the team dressing room."
Barstool Sports journalist Dan Rapaport says the reports were "unfounded" and that Cantlay and Schauffele are in the same locker room as the rest of Team USA.
Regarding Cantlay—source close to him says reports of any sort of “fracture” are unfounded. U.S. team are united. Getting butt kicked, but united. Cantlay and Schauffele are in same locker room as everyone else. He also didn’t wear hat at Whistling Straits. Took pictures at Gala…September 30, 2023
He and his partner Nikki Guidish attended the photo ceremony for the Ryder Cup gala dinner earlier in the week, with Rapaport saying he didn't attend the dinner to rest ahead of the Ryder Cup.
Cantlay and Schauffele lost their first ever foursomes match together on day one to the duo of McIlroy and Fleetwood, ending their 5-0 run. Cantlay then didn't play in the afternoon fourballs. He and Schauffele were out again in the Saturday foursomes, losing to the pair of Rahm and Hatton.
USA lost the opening session 4-0 and trailed 6.5-1.5 after day one. Captain Zach Johnson later revealed that his team had been suffering with illness.
“The bottom line is there's been some unforeseen things that we've had to navigate around, which is really unfortunate, in the sense of health. It's not an excuse, because we have depth, but I'll just say, I'm grateful we have a team doctor," Johnson said on Friday night, confirming it was a “congestion” issue that had been passed around multiple players and caddies.
“We have got some congestion and some just signs of things that are unfortunate,” Johnson said. “It's one of those where sometimes the energy is probably a little low, but the ability and desire to go out and play is still there.
“That's what we are weighing. Every one of them still wants to play every match, which is encouraging.”
Europe took the Saturday foursomes 3-1 to extend their lead to seven points, taking the score to 9.5-2.5.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
Ryder Cup Saturday Pairings and Tee Times Confirmed
Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland will play all five matches, while Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler are rested
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Scottie Scheffler In Tears After Record Ryder Cup Defeat
The World No.1 slumped to a record 9&7 defeat alongside Brooks Koepka against Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Ryder Cup Saturday Pairings and Tee Times Confirmed
Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland will play all five matches, while Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler are rested
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Scottie Scheffler In Tears After Record Ryder Cup Defeat
The World No.1 slumped to a record 9&7 defeat alongside Brooks Koepka against Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Viktor Hovland And Ludvig Aberg Smash Ryder Cup Record After Routing Scottie Scheffler And Brooks Koepka
The Scandinavian duo stormed to a 9&7 foursomes victory over the World No.1 and five-time Major champion
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Ryder Cup Day 2 Latest Scores - Hovland and Aberg have a record win; USA get first win
Day two of the 2023 Ryder Cup is upon us! Can Europe stretch their lead? Or will the US close the gap?
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
What Every Pairing Shot On Friday At The 2023 Ryder Cup
We look at how each pairing performed against the course on day one of the 2023 Ryder Cup
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Ryder Cup Saturday Tee Times And Sunday Singles Schedule
The key Ryder Cup timings for the action taking place this weekend in Rome
By Mike Hall Published
-
Is This The Best Accommodation Ever Seen At A Ryder Cup?
Check out this incredible hotel room at the Ryder Cup, which overlooks the 10th green and has its own balcony!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Five Times Jon Rahm Came Up Clutch On Day One At The Ryder Cup
Jon Rahm had a day to remember at Marco Simone, as he chipped in three times and picked up 1.5 points
By Matt Cradock Published