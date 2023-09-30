Report: Patrick Cantlay Leading Split In 'Fractured' US Ryder Cup Team

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A report from Sky Sports states that there is a fracture in the US Ryder Cup camp driven by a desire from certain players to be paid.

Currently, Ryder Cup players do not get paid for playing in the biennial match, with organizers donating money to charity on behalf of the players.

Cantlay notably isn't wearing a cap for Team USA this week, which Sky Sports' Jamie Weir says is "demonstrating his frustration" at not being paid.

Weir also reports that he and close friend Xander Schauffele are sitting in a separate area of the locker room and were the main people who didn't want Netflix to film in the US team room for the upcoming Full Swing season 2.

Cantlay also didn't wear a cap at the 2021 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

The pair also didn't go on the US scouting trip to Marco Simone earlier in the month due to it clashing with Cantlay's bachelor party.

The Californian is also said to have refused to attend the gala dinner on Wednesday evening in Rome city center.

He wore a cap at last year's Presidents Cup, for which players ARE paid.

"Understand from several sources that the US team room is fractured, a split led predominantly by Patrick Cantlay," Jamie Weir wrote on social media.

"Cantlay believes players should be paid to participate in the Ryder Cup, and is demonstrating his frustration at not being paid by refusing to wear a team cap.

"He wore a cap at last year's Presidents Cup, for which players ARE paid. Cantlay also refused to attend the gala dinner earlier in the week and, along with close friend Xander Schauffele, is sitting is a separate area of the team dressing room."

Cantlay wore a cap during the 2022 Presidents Cup, where players reportedly get paid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barstool Sports journalist Dan Rapaport says the reports were "unfounded" and that Cantlay and Schauffele are in the same locker room as the rest of Team USA.

Barstool Sports journalist Dan Rapaport says the reports were "unfounded" and that Cantlay and Schauffele are in the same locker room as the rest of Team USA.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He and his partner Nikki Guidish attended the photo ceremony for the Ryder Cup gala dinner earlier in the week, with Rapaport saying he didn't attend the dinner to rest ahead of the Ryder Cup.

Cantlay and Schauffele lost their first ever foursomes match together on day one to the duo of McIlroy and Fleetwood, ending their 5-0 run. Cantlay then didn't play in the afternoon fourballs. He and Schauffele were out again in the Saturday foursomes, losing to the pair of Rahm and Hatton.

USA lost the opening session 4-0 and trailed 6.5-1.5 after day one. Captain Zach Johnson later revealed that his team had been suffering with illness.

“The bottom line is there's been some unforeseen things that we've had to navigate around, which is really unfortunate, in the sense of health. It's not an excuse, because we have depth, but I'll just say, I'm grateful we have a team doctor," Johnson said on Friday night, confirming it was a “congestion” issue that had been passed around multiple players and caddies.

“We have got some congestion and some just signs of things that are unfortunate,” Johnson said. “It's one of those where sometimes the energy is probably a little low, but the ability and desire to go out and play is still there.

“That's what we are weighing. Every one of them still wants to play every match, which is encouraging.”

Europe took the Saturday foursomes 3-1 to extend their lead to seven points, taking the score to 9.5-2.5.