Report: Bryson DeChambeau And Brooks Koepka Among Players Present At Ryder Cup Dinner
US captain Keegan Bradley hosted a dinner on Tuesday evening that included several stars from the PGA Tour, as well as, reportedly, LIV Golf's DeChambeau and Koepka
The Ryder Cup gets underway at the end of September and, between now and then, there's plenty of golf to be played to decide the final teams.
Certainly, European captain Luke Donald and US captain Keegan Bradley will already have their picks in mind, with the latter reportedly hosting a Ryder Cup dinner on Tuesday evening that included some familiar names from outside of the PGA Tour.
Back in early October, both captains confirmed that LIV Golfers would be considered for selection at the Bethpage match and, on Tuesday evening at the Truist Championship, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka were reportedly in attendance at the USA's Ryder Cup dinner.
First reported by Golf Channel's Todd Lewis, it was stated that the "current top 20 in the US Ryder Cup standings, as well as members of the 2023 US Ryder Cup Team and the 2024 US Presidents Cup team" were also in attendance.
The dinner was part of a team-building exercise as the Ryder Cup in New York draws closer and closer. Currently, DeChambeau is likely to make the team, given his US Open victory last year, as well as his strong performances in Majors and his ranking of fourth in the US Ryder Cup standings.
As of writing, Koepka is well down the list but has featured in multiple Ryder Cups previously, including the most recent at Marco Simone in 2023.
What's more, the five-time Major winner is still close to his PGA Tour counterparts, although he has only registered two top 10s in seven starts on the LIV Golf League this season.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
In terms of other LIV Golf League players present, it was reported that only DeChambeau and Koepka were invited, as the likes of Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson weren't present.
Team USA will have six automatic qualifiers and six captain's picks when it comes to the team event. In terms of LIV players, they are eligible to qualify, but have a slimmer chance than those on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.
The reason for this is due to the fact that Ryder Cup points are allocated within Majors, PGA Tour events and DP World Tour contests but not LIV Golf tournaments.
As of 7th May, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, DeChambeau, Russell Henley and Justin Thomas occupy the top six spots.
According to reports, Scheffler wasn't present at the dinner as he takes the week off ahead of the PGA Championship which gets underway on the 15th May.
As well as the World No.1, Billy Horschel, who is 16th in the US Ryder Cup standings, would not have likely been there, with the 38-year-old announcing earlier in the day that he is set to undergo right hip surgery next week.
Like the US side, Team Europe will also be looking at LIV Golfers when it comes to selection, as Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, who were undefeated as a pair in the 2023 Ryder Cup, currently ply their trade on the circuit.
Along with the Legion XIII GC duo, Sergio Garcia has put his name into the fray with a number of strong results on LIV Golf. The leading points scorer in the Ryder Cup has also reportedly rejoined the DP World Tour, making him eligible for selection.
Below are a list of players who fall in to the top 20 of the US Ryder Cup standings and the 2023 Ryder Cup and 2024 Presidents Cup.
- Keegan Bradley (captain)
- Xander Schauffele
- Collin Morikawa
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Russell Henley
- Justin Thomas
- Maverick McNealy
- Brian Harman
- Andrew Novak
- J.J. Spaun
- Patrick Cantlay
- Harris English
- Tom Hoge
- Daniel Berger
- Lucas Glover
- Wyndham Clark
- Tony Finau
- Michael Kim
- Akshay Bhatia
- Brooks Koepka
- Max Homa
- Jordan Spieth
- Sam Burns
- Rickie Fowler
- Sahith Theegala
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Who Is In The 2025 PGA Championship Field?
The overwhelming majority of the 2025 PGA Championship field has been revealed, with an eclectic group of names set to tee it up at Quail Hollow
-
Jason Day Withdraws From Truist Championship
The 2018 winner has withdrawn prior to the Truist Championship, with the reason for Day's withdrawal reportedly down to a herniated disc in his neck
-
Why World Number 41 Tom Kim Hasn’t Qualified For The Truist Championship
The three-time PGA Tour winner is one of the big names not present for the sixth Signature Event of 2025, with Kim instead listed in the Myrtle Beach Classic field
-
LIV Golf's David Puig Invited To PGA Championship
The 23-year-old Spaniard has received a special invitation into the PGA Championship for the second successive year
-
Rory McIlroy Says PGA Tour PIF Deal Is Needed 'For The Health Of The Professional Game' In The Long Term
The Masters champion has admitted that a deal to bring the game together would be beneficial in the long run, but that there's no urgency on the PGA Tour's part
-
'The Day Before, I Spent An Afternoon Writing Down Every Negative Comment Someone Could Ever Leave, Literally Pages And Pages Of Negative Comments, And I Thought To Myself If Somebody Writes Something Worse Than That Tomorrow, Fair Play, Right?'
YouTube giant Rick Shiels discusses his decision to join LIV Golf as an official ambassador and content creator
-
LIV Golf Korea Fans See Two Holes-In-One In Just An Hour As Leishman And Burmester Make Aces
Both Marc Leishman and Dean Burmester made holes-in-one in the first round of LIV Golf's debut in Korea - and only about an hour apart
-
'The Ball Is In Their Court' - OWGR Chairman Plays Down LIV Golf Report
OWGR chairman Trevor Immelman says LIV Golf has not returned for talks over securing points, saying "the ball is in their court" if the Saudi-backed tour wants to put in a fresh application
-
Captaincy By Committee? USA Vice-Captain Reveals Ryder Cup Plan B If Skipper Keegan Bradley Makes The Team
USA Ryder Cup vice-captain Brandt Snedeker has opened up on how the team will be led if Keegan Bradley qualifies for the team - after admitting he couldn't do both jobs
-
Report: LIV Golf Agrees Deal To Sign Executive From Premier League Club Aston Villa
The Telegraph has reported that Chris Heck is leaving his role as the club's president of business operations to take up a similar position at LIV Golf