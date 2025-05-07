Report: Bryson DeChambeau And Brooks Koepka Among Players Present At Ryder Cup Dinner

US captain Keegan Bradley hosted a dinner on Tuesday evening that included several stars from the PGA Tour, as well as, reportedly, LIV Golf's DeChambeau and Koepka

Keegan Bradley sits next to the Ryder Cup, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau chat to media
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

The Ryder Cup gets underway at the end of September and, between now and then, there's plenty of golf to be played to decide the final teams.

Certainly, European captain Luke Donald and US captain Keegan Bradley will already have their picks in mind, with the latter reportedly hosting a Ryder Cup dinner on Tuesday evening that included some familiar names from outside of the PGA Tour.

Keegan Bradley aiming to 'bring unity' by hosting Ryder Cup dinner | Golf Today | Golf Channel - YouTube Keegan Bradley aiming to 'bring unity' by hosting Ryder Cup dinner | Golf Today | Golf Channel - YouTube
Watch On

Back in early October, both captains confirmed that LIV Golfers would be considered for selection at the Bethpage match and, on Tuesday evening at the Truist Championship, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka were reportedly in attendance at the USA's Ryder Cup dinner.

First reported by Golf Channel's Todd Lewis, it was stated that the "current top 20 in the US Ryder Cup standings, as well as members of the 2023 US Ryder Cup Team and the 2024 US Presidents Cup team" were also in attendance.

The dinner was part of a team-building exercise as the Ryder Cup in New York draws closer and closer. Currently, DeChambeau is likely to make the team, given his US Open victory last year, as well as his strong performances in Majors and his ranking of fourth in the US Ryder Cup standings.

As of writing, Koepka is well down the list but has featured in multiple Ryder Cups previously, including the most recent at Marco Simone in 2023.

Brooks Koepka hits a tee shot in front of a Ryder Cup board

Koepka secured a 1-1-1 record at the 2023 Ryder Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What's more, the five-time Major winner is still close to his PGA Tour counterparts, although he has only registered two top 10s in seven starts on the LIV Golf League this season.

In terms of other LIV Golf League players present, it was reported that only DeChambeau and Koepka were invited, as the likes of Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson weren't present.

Team USA will have six automatic qualifiers and six captain's picks when it comes to the team event. In terms of LIV players, they are eligible to qualify, but have a slimmer chance than those on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

The reason for this is due to the fact that Ryder Cup points are allocated within Majors, PGA Tour events and DP World Tour contests but not LIV Golf tournaments.

Bryson DeChambeau hugging the US Open trophy after his victory at Pinehurst No.2 in June 2024

DeChambeau celebrates his US Open victory in 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As of 7th May, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, DeChambeau, Russell Henley and Justin Thomas occupy the top six spots.

According to reports, Scheffler wasn't present at the dinner as he takes the week off ahead of the PGA Championship which gets underway on the 15th May.

As well as the World No.1, Billy Horschel, who is 16th in the US Ryder Cup standings, would not have likely been there, with the 38-year-old announcing earlier in the day that he is set to undergo right hip surgery next week.

Scottie Scheffler poses for a photo with the CJ Cup Byron Nelson trophy

Scheffler recently claimed the CJ Cup Byron Nelson to extend his lead at the top of the US Ryder Cup standings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like the US side, Team Europe will also be looking at LIV Golfers when it comes to selection, as Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, who were undefeated as a pair in the 2023 Ryder Cup, currently ply their trade on the circuit.

Along with the Legion XIII GC duo, Sergio Garcia has put his name into the fray with a number of strong results on LIV Golf. The leading points scorer in the Ryder Cup has also reportedly rejoined the DP World Tour, making him eligible for selection.

Below are a list of players who fall in to the top 20 of the US Ryder Cup standings and the 2023 Ryder Cup and 2024 Presidents Cup.

  • Keegan Bradley (captain)
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Russell Henley
  • Justin Thomas
  • Maverick McNealy
  • Brian Harman
  • Andrew Novak
  • J.J. Spaun
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Harris English
  • Tom Hoge
  • Daniel Berger
  • Lucas Glover
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Tony Finau
  • Michael Kim
  • Akshay Bhatia
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Max Homa
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Sam Burns
  • Rickie Fowler
  • Sahith Theegala
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸