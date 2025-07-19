Nathan Kimsey Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The Former Walker Cupper

Nathan Kimsey could easily be doing something else right now; in fact, maybe he shouldn't be on the fairways competing at the top level of the sport.

However, the man from Boston, England is made of pretty strong stuff, and he's battled his way back from injury to stay doing what he loves.

Get to know the Englishman a little better with these facts about his life and career so far...

NATHAN KIMSEY FACTS

Nathan Kimsey was born in Boston, England, on 21st March, 1993. His nickname is 'Kimbo'. He's been a professional golfer since 2013. His girlfriend, Lauren Taylor, won the Women's Amateur at Royal Portrush in 2011. He was a member of the 2013 Walker Cup side alongside Matt Fitzpatrick, Callum Shinkwin and Jordan Smith, and halved his match with Justin Thomas in the opening-day singles. He formed part of the winning England team at the 2013 European Amateur Championship in Denmark. In 2016, Kimsey became only the second player in history to win Qualifying School Final Stage after coming all the way through from Stage One (14 rounds and 252 holes of golf). He's attached to Stoneham Golf Club in Hampshire, England. Kimsey's long-time coach is Hugh Marr. He signed up to be an Amazon driver during the pandemic, but was back playing on the Challenge Tour (now HotelPlanner Tour) without having to find other jobs to fund his professional golf career.

He almost became the first player to win on his PGA Tour debut since 1988, but he lost in a playoff at the 2023 Barbasol Championship. He made his Major Championship debut at Royal Portrush in 2025 after qualifying at Royal Cinque Ports. Professional golf coach Sam Truman, a member of the Hugh Marr Performance Systems, caddied for Kimsey at Royal Cinque Ports. He's had to overcome a number of injuries, the worst of which was a small fracture in his hand back in 2023. Other interests include boxing and basketball (he's a Los Angeles Lakers fan). He also supports Derby County FC (soccer).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nathan Kimsey bio Born 21st March, 1993, Boston, England Height 5ft 10in (1.80 m) Turned Pro 2013 Former Tours EuroPro Tour, HotelPlanner Tour Current Tours DP World Tour Pro Wins 3 Highest OWGR 125th

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nathan Kimsey pro wins Tour Event Winning Score Challenge Tour (HotelPlanner Tour) 2022 Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final -9 (one stroke) Challenge Tour (HotelPlanner Tour) 2022 Le Vaudreuil Challenge -14 (playoff) Challenge Tour (HotelPlanner Tour) Final Qualifying Stage -13 (one stroke)