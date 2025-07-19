Nathan Kimsey Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The Former Walker Cupper
Get to know England's Nathan Kimsey, who came through Open qualifying to make his first Major Championship appearance at Royal Portrush in 2025
Nathan Kimsey could easily be doing something else right now; in fact, maybe he shouldn't be on the fairways competing at the top level of the sport.
However, the man from Boston, England is made of pretty strong stuff, and he's battled his way back from injury to stay doing what he loves.
Get to know the Englishman a little better with these facts about his life and career so far...
NATHAN KIMSEY FACTS
- Nathan Kimsey was born in Boston, England, on 21st March, 1993.
- His nickname is 'Kimbo'.
- He's been a professional golfer since 2013.
- His girlfriend, Lauren Taylor, won the Women's Amateur at Royal Portrush in 2011.
- He was a member of the 2013 Walker Cup side alongside Matt Fitzpatrick, Callum Shinkwin and Jordan Smith, and halved his match with Justin Thomas in the opening-day singles.
- He formed part of the winning England team at the 2013 European Amateur Championship in Denmark.
- In 2016, Kimsey became only the second player in history to win Qualifying School Final Stage after coming all the way through from Stage One (14 rounds and 252 holes of golf).
- He's attached to Stoneham Golf Club in Hampshire, England.
- Kimsey's long-time coach is Hugh Marr.
- He signed up to be an Amazon driver during the pandemic, but was back playing on the Challenge Tour (now HotelPlanner Tour) without having to find other jobs to fund his professional golf career.
A post shared by FootJoy Europe (@footjoyeurope)
A photo posted by on
- He almost became the first player to win on his PGA Tour debut since 1988, but he lost in a playoff at the 2023 Barbasol Championship.
- He made his Major Championship debut at Royal Portrush in 2025 after qualifying at Royal Cinque Ports.
- Professional golf coach Sam Truman, a member of the Hugh Marr Performance Systems, caddied for Kimsey at Royal Cinque Ports.
- He's had to overcome a number of injuries, the worst of which was a small fracture in his hand back in 2023.
- Other interests include boxing and basketball (he's a Los Angeles Lakers fan).
- He also supports Derby County FC (soccer).
Born
21st March, 1993, Boston, England
Height
5ft 10in (1.80 m)
Turned Pro
2013
Former Tours
EuroPro Tour, HotelPlanner Tour
Current Tours
DP World Tour
Pro Wins
3
Highest OWGR
125th
Tour
Event
Winning Score
Challenge Tour (HotelPlanner Tour)
2022 Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final
-9 (one stroke)
Challenge Tour (HotelPlanner Tour)
2022 Le Vaudreuil Challenge
-14 (playoff)
Challenge Tour (HotelPlanner Tour)
Final Qualifying Stage
-13 (one stroke)
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.