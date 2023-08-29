‘Those Picks Confirm It’s The Boys Club’ - Renowned Coach On Zach Johnson’s Wildcards
Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney has offered his thoughts on the six captain's picks for the US Ryder Cup team
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Zach Johnson has put to rest months of speculation over his US Ryder Cup team with his six captain’s picks.
However, considering the amount of talent at his disposal, it was perhaps inevitable that there would be differences of opinions over his selections, no matter who he opted for.
One big name who offered his thoughts on Johnson’s wildcard selections is Tiger Woods’ former coach, Hank Haney, who described it as a "boys club".
Following the announcement that Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Sam Burns would complete the 12-player team, Haney wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “It didn’t matter who Zach Johnson picked the USA team will be heavily favored but those picks confirm it’s the Boys Club.”
It didn’t matter who Zach Johnson picked the USA team will be heavily favored but those picks confirm it’s the Boys Club.August 29, 2023
Among those responding to Haney was retired pro Colt Knost, who wrote: “But Europe is so successful in the Ryder Cup bc of their “team camaraderie!” Or “boys club” as some might call it!!”
But Europe is so successful in the Ryder Cup bc of their “team camaraderie!” Or “boys club” as some might call it!! pic.twitter.com/0USFOAEQIUAugust 29, 2023
Meanwhile, Barstool Sports’ Dan Rapaport also mentioned the close-knit nature of the group, writing: “I totally understand why Justin Thomas is going to get a pick for the Ryder Cup. I’d pick him if I were captain. But I also 1000% understand why someone like Keegan Bradley or Lucas Glover or Cam Young would be pissed if they don’t make it and he does. Boys Club is a real thing.”
I totally understand why Justin Thomas is going to get a pick for the Ryder Cup. I’d pick him if I were captain. But I also 1000% understand why someone like Keegan Bradley or Lucas Glover or Cam Young would be pissed if they don’t make it and he does. Boys Club is a real thing.August 29, 2023
One of the players who missed out, Keegan Bradley, hinted that his omission could have been because he isn’t part of the group. He told The Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis: “I’ve always been an outsider in the sport but I have tried to get closer to the guys I thought would be on the team. I feel like moving forward I’m going to have to automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup.”
There’s no doubt there are some close friendships in the team. For example, Burns is close to Scottie Scheffler, who qualified automatically, while, as well as forming a successful partnership in the last two matches, Spieth and Thomas are friends off the course, along with Fowler.
In the case of Burns and Thomas in particular, they have not enjoyed the best of seasons. Even though Burns won the WGC Match Play at Austin Country Club and finished T4 in the season-closing Tour Championship, he came two places beneath Young in the points list, who wasn’t selected, while he is beneath him in the world rankings.
Similarly, Thomas will make his third Ryder Cup appearance despite missing out on the FedEx Cup Playoffs and finishing lower than both Bradley and Young in the points list.
During his press conference revealing his picks, Johnson admitted the six automatic qualifiers had been given a say on who would complete the team.
He said: “Yeah, absolutely. They have taken full ownership of this team, which is exactly what you want. Their opinions weighed heavy on what we did. But at the same time, and they would say the same thing, they know that when it came to constructing the remainder of the team, that onus goes completely on my shoulders.”
With the team now confirmed, Johnson will be hoping that he has got his decisions right - "boys club" or not.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
6 Big Names Missing From The US Ryder Cup Team
Some of the biggest names to miss out on the chance to play for Team USA at Marco Simone
By Mike Hall Published
-
Zach Johnson's Picks Show DeChambeau And DJ The Price Of Joining LIV Golf
DeChambeau and Johnson appear not have been considered for wildcard picks after finishing well down the Ryder Cup points list
By Elliott Heath Published
-
6 Big Names Missing From The US Ryder Cup Team
Some of the biggest names to miss out on the chance to play for Team USA at Marco Simone
By Mike Hall Published
-
What Is Justin Thomas’ Ryder Cup Record?
A look at the 30-year-old's record in the biennial match shows why Team USA captain Zach Johnson has put his faith in him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Missed Out On Solheim Cup Team USA?
Several big names have missed out on the 12-player team for the match at Finca Cortesin – here are five of them
By Mike Hall Published
-
Portland Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Andrea Lee defends her title as some of the world's best players head to Oregon for the Portland Classic
By Mike Hall Published
-
Omega European Masters Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Thriston Lawrence defends his title, while a host of Ryder Cup hopefuls take a final chance to impress Team Europe captain Luke Donald
By Mike Hall Published
-
Stacy Lewis Names Team USA Solheim Cup Wildcards
The Team USA captain has revealed her three wildcards for the biennial match at Finca Cortesin
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Most Fun I Had Losing In Quite Some Time' - Schauffele After FedEx Cup Runner-Up
Schauffele was encouraged by his performance in the Tour Championship, even though he couldn’t catch in-form Viktor Hovland
By Mike Hall Published
-
Megan Khang Claims Maiden LPGA Tour Title In CPKC Women’s Open
The American beat Jin Young Ko in a playoff for her first win on the Tour in 191 attempts
By Mike Hall Published