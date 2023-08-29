‘Those Picks Confirm It’s The Boys Club’ - Renowned Coach On Zach Johnson’s Wildcards

Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney has offered his thoughts on the six captain's picks for the US Ryder Cup team

Hank Haney pictured in 2017
Hank Haney has offered his thoughts on the US Ryder Cup wildcards
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

Zach Johnson has put to rest months of speculation over his US Ryder Cup team with his six captain’s picks.

However, considering the amount of talent at his disposal, it was perhaps inevitable that there would be differences of opinions over his selections, no matter who he opted for.

One big name who offered his thoughts on Johnson’s wildcard selections is Tiger Woods’ former coach, Hank Haney, who described it as a "boys club". 

Following the announcement that Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Sam Burns would complete the 12-player team, Haney wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “It didn’t matter who Zach Johnson picked the USA team will be heavily favored but those picks confirm it’s the Boys Club.”

See more

Among those responding to Haney was retired pro Colt Knost, who wrote: “But Europe is so successful in the Ryder Cup bc of their “team camaraderie!” Or “boys club” as some might call it!!”

See more

Meanwhile, Barstool Sports’ Dan Rapaport also mentioned the close-knit nature of the group, writing: “I totally understand why Justin Thomas is going to get a pick for the Ryder Cup. I’d pick him if I were captain. But I also 1000% understand why someone like Keegan Bradley or Lucas Glover or Cam Young would be pissed if they don’t make it and he does. Boys Club is a real thing.”

See more

One of the players who missed out, Keegan Bradley, hinted that his omission could have been because he isn’t part of the group. He told The Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis: “I’ve always been an outsider in the sport but I have tried to get closer to the guys I thought would be on the team. I feel like moving forward I’m going to have to automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup.”

There’s no doubt there are some close friendships in the team. For example, Burns is close to Scottie Scheffler, who qualified automatically, while, as well as forming a successful partnership in the last two matches, Spieth and Thomas are friends off the course, along with Fowler.

In the case of Burns and Thomas in particular, they have not enjoyed the best of seasons. Even though Burns won the WGC Match Play at Austin Country Club and finished T4 in the season-closing Tour Championship, he came two places beneath Young in the points list, who wasn’t selected, while he is beneath him in the world rankings.

Similarly, Thomas will make his third Ryder Cup appearance despite missing out on the FedEx Cup Playoffs and finishing lower than both Bradley and Young in the points list.

During his press conference revealing his picks, Johnson admitted the six automatic qualifiers had been given a say on who would complete the team.

He said: “Yeah, absolutely. They have taken full ownership of this team, which is exactly what you want. Their opinions weighed heavy on what we did. But at the same time, and they would say the same thing, they know that when it came to constructing the remainder of the team, that onus goes completely on my shoulders.”

With the team now confirmed, Johnson will be hoping that he has got his decisions right - "boys club" or not.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸