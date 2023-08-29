‘Those Picks Confirm It’s The Boys Club’ - Renowned Coach On Zach Johnson’s Wildcards

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Zach Johnson has put to rest months of speculation over his US Ryder Cup team with his six captain’s picks.

However, considering the amount of talent at his disposal, it was perhaps inevitable that there would be differences of opinions over his selections, no matter who he opted for.

One big name who offered his thoughts on Johnson’s wildcard selections is Tiger Woods’ former coach, Hank Haney, who described it as a "boys club".

Following the announcement that Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Sam Burns would complete the 12-player team, Haney wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “It didn’t matter who Zach Johnson picked the USA team will be heavily favored but those picks confirm it’s the Boys Club.”

Among those responding to Haney was retired pro Colt Knost, who wrote: “But Europe is so successful in the Ryder Cup bc of their “team camaraderie!” Or “boys club” as some might call it!!”

Meanwhile, Barstool Sports’ Dan Rapaport also mentioned the close-knit nature of the group, writing: “I totally understand why Justin Thomas is going to get a pick for the Ryder Cup. I’d pick him if I were captain. But I also 1000% understand why someone like Keegan Bradley or Lucas Glover or Cam Young would be pissed if they don’t make it and he does. Boys Club is a real thing.”

One of the players who missed out, Keegan Bradley, hinted that his omission could have been because he isn’t part of the group. He told The Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis: “I’ve always been an outsider in the sport but I have tried to get closer to the guys I thought would be on the team. I feel like moving forward I’m going to have to automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup.”

There’s no doubt there are some close friendships in the team. For example, Burns is close to Scottie Scheffler, who qualified automatically, while, as well as forming a successful partnership in the last two matches, Spieth and Thomas are friends off the course, along with Fowler.

In the case of Burns and Thomas in particular, they have not enjoyed the best of seasons. Even though Burns won the WGC Match Play at Austin Country Club and finished T4 in the season-closing Tour Championship, he came two places beneath Young in the points list, who wasn’t selected, while he is beneath him in the world rankings.

Similarly, Thomas will make his third Ryder Cup appearance despite missing out on the FedEx Cup Playoffs and finishing lower than both Bradley and Young in the points list.

During his press conference revealing his picks, Johnson admitted the six automatic qualifiers had been given a say on who would complete the team.

He said: “Yeah, absolutely. They have taken full ownership of this team, which is exactly what you want. Their opinions weighed heavy on what we did. But at the same time, and they would say the same thing, they know that when it came to constructing the remainder of the team, that onus goes completely on my shoulders.”

With the team now confirmed, Johnson will be hoping that he has got his decisions right - "boys club" or not.