Presidents Cup Captains Announced For Medinah 2026

The team captains for the 2026 Presidents Cup have been announced, with Brandt Snedeker taking the reins for the US hosts and Australian Geoff Ogilvy leading the Internationals.

The match, which will take place between September 22 and 27 next year be held at the venue for the 2012 Ryder Cup, Medinah in Illinois, as the hosts look to retain the trophy following its 18.5-11.5 defeat of the Internationals at Royal Montreal last September.

Snedeker, who played for the US at two editions of Ryder Cup and was also on the winning team when his country won the 2013 Presidents Cup, told the official website: “It’s a tremendous honor to be named US Team Captain for the 2026 Presidents Cup by my peers, and I’m looking forward to leading our guys into Medinah for what will certainly be an amazing week of golf."

Snedeker was an assistant captain to Jim Furyk in 2024 and steps up in what will be the 16th edition of the match, where he will be looking to continue the US team’s excellent record, which has seen it win 14 times with one tie and just one defeat.

He added: “Representing my country in team competition has been a highlight of my PGA Tour career, and I will lean on those experiences to ensure we are prepared and ready to compete against what I know will be a unified and determined International Team.”

The US won the 2024 match at Royal Montreal (Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan explained that Snedeker will command respect in the role, saying: “Brandt Snedeker is among the game’s most respected players and one who has garnered the utmost admiration from his peers throughout his 21-year career, which was most recently recognized as he received the 2024 Payne Stewart Award for his outstanding character and sportsmanship.”

Ogilvy also brings plenty of experience to the role as Internationals captain, having played in three editions of the Presidents Cup, while he was an assistant captain in the previous four matches.

The eight-time PGA Tour winner, who takes over from Mike Weir, said: “The Presidents Cup has been a significant part of my career. I am honored to now take on the role of Captain of the International Team for the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club’s Course #3, a place that means a great deal to me."

Ogilvy, whose golf course design firm OCM oversaw the renovation of the course, also cited the influence of one of his predecessors in the role, 2019 captain Ernie Els, as a reason why his team can approach the match with optimism.

Ogilvy was assistant captain to Mike Weir in the 2024 Presidents Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

He said: “Since Ernie Els debuted the shield in 2019, the International Team’s spirit has intensified and grown as we have rallied around this symbol which embodies our shared ambition and unifies both players and fans. I intend to carry that momentum forward, just as the captains before me have, to build strong support for our international players in the lead up and throughout the event.”

On Ogilvy’s appointment, Monahan said: “Geoff Ogilvy is the perfect captain to lead the International Team into Chicago in 2026, drawing on both his great history with the Presidents Cup and a vast knowledge of Medinah.

“Geoff will capitalize on the upward trend of the International Team, where we have seen a passionate level of support from players and fans over the years.”