Two Albatrosses In One Round! Recent PGA Tour Winner's Friend Defies The Odds In Las Vegas
We've heard of two holes-in-one in the same round, but never two albatrosses, which recent PGA Tour winner Ryan Gerard witnessed in Las Vegas
Recent PGA Tour winner Ryan Gerard went to Las Vegas to celebrate his recent success - and reportedly witnessed a remarkable achievement by his playing partner.
The odds of a pro making an albatross are said to be around one million to one - the odds of making two, in on round, are just mind-boggling.
Gerard called up his good friend and mini tour player Cam Starr to go and play golf in Las Vegas after his success at the Barracuda Championship.
Starr, who ironically has recently given up playing pro golf, then produced the round of his life at the renowned TPC Summerlin - achieving something that's surely unique on a serious golf course.
"There is no way this has ever happened (on a legit golf course) in the history of golf," wrote @acaseofthegolf1 on X when reporting the round.
As Starr managed to bag the rarest of golfing birds - an albatross - not once, but twice, in an unbelievable effort that's been reported by Monday Q Info on X.
First up was that rare occurrence of a hole-in-one on a par four, with Starr reportedly smoking his drive on the 305-yard 15th hole at TPC Summerlin and only going on to hole the thing.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
That's cause for celebration in itself, but then Starr somehow managed to double the dose with another huge drive leaving a short second shot in on the par-five third.
A finely clipped short iron then found the bottom of the cup for an albatross two and a second of the day for Starr.
That stunning round of 63 must have Starr wondering if he's given up playing pro golf too soon, with that sort of magic still left in his game.
It's surely something that's never happened before on such a golf course - as TPC Summerlin has hosted PGA Tour events in the past, so is no joke.
The popular X account Monday Q Info has a full breakdown of this amazing round in the post below.
There is no way this has ever happened (on a legit golf course) in the history of golf. And it includes the latest pga tour winner Ryan Gerard. Buckle up. On Sunday before his the final round of the @CudaChamp Ryan called his good friend and mini-tour player Cam Starr. Starr… pic.twitter.com/cmqzKHwJz0July 25, 2025
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.