Two Albatrosses In One Round! Recent PGA Tour Winner's Friend Defies The Odds In Las Vegas

Recent PGA Tour winner Ryan Gerard went to Las Vegas to celebrate his recent success - and reportedly witnessed a remarkable achievement by his playing partner.

The odds of a pro making an albatross are said to be around one million to one - the odds of making two, in on round, are just mind-boggling.

Gerard called up his good friend and mini tour player Cam Starr to go and play golf in Las Vegas after his success at the Barracuda Championship.

Starr, who ironically has recently given up playing pro golf, then produced the round of his life at the renowned TPC Summerlin - achieving something that's surely unique on a serious golf course.

"There is no way this has ever happened (on a legit golf course) in the history of golf," wrote @acaseofthegolf1 on X when reporting the round.

As Starr managed to bag the rarest of golfing birds - an albatross - not once, but twice, in an unbelievable effort that's been reported by Monday Q Info on X.

First up was that rare occurrence of a hole-in-one on a par four, with Starr reportedly smoking his drive on the 305-yard 15th hole at TPC Summerlin and only going on to hole the thing.

That's cause for celebration in itself, but then Starr somehow managed to double the dose with another huge drive leaving a short second shot in on the par-five third.

A finely clipped short iron then found the bottom of the cup for an albatross two and a second of the day for Starr.

That stunning round of 63 must have Starr wondering if he's given up playing pro golf too soon, with that sort of magic still left in his game.

It's surely something that's never happened before on such a golf course - as TPC Summerlin has hosted PGA Tour events in the past, so is no joke.

The popular X account Monday Q Info has a full breakdown of this amazing round in the post below.