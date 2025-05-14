Even though Luke Donald led his European Ryder Cup team to an emphatic victory over the US at the 2023 match in Italy, it is widely accepted that this year’s contest at Bethpage Black will provide a far sterner test.

A quick look at the recent history of the biennial match tells its own story, with Europe being soundly beaten in the previous two editions held on US soil, with its most recent win on the other side of the Atlantic coming with the famous 14.5-13.5 Miracle of Medinah in 2012.

Given that, it has always seemed likely that Donald would lean on some of his most experienced options when finalizing his team for September’s match in New York, and now he has hinted as that will be the case.

The Englishman spoke to reporters ahead of the PGA Championship, where he is one of the 156 players in the Quail Hollow field, where he said: "I think I will certainly give a little bit more importance to experience, people who have been able to handle those big moments under the most scrutiny, those Major championships, people who can step up, have had chances to win or have won Major championships.

“I think it's something I will definitely consider, and it will be something that could give someone an edge if they're on a very similar playing field in terms of statistics.”

That will be music to the ears of Ryder Cup legend Sergio Garcia. The match’s record points scorer hadn’t missed an edition since 2010 before 2023 at Marco Simone, but his involvement with LIV Golf and subsequent resignation from the DP World Tour meant he wasn’t considered.

Sergio Garcia's most recent Ryder Cup appearance came in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite that, the 45-year-old, who has played for Europe six times in the US, never gave up on an 11th appearance overall, and he rejoined the DP World Tour in November to open the door to his participation.

He has also been in excellent form, finishing third in the 2024 LIV Golf individual standings and winning March's LIV Golf Hong Kong. Garcia is also currently the 16th highest-ranked European on Data Golf's global rankings. Another factor working in Garcia's favor could be his history alongside Donald at the Ryder Cup, with the duo developing a strong pairing over several editions.

Sergio Garcia and Luke Donald forged a successful partnership over several editions of the Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

The situation is less clear-cut with two other contenders, Garcia's fellow LIV Golfers Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. That's because they have appealed sanctions imposed on them by the DP World Tour for playing LIV Golf events.

The outcome may influence their eligibility, but Donald didn’t have an update on when the appeals would be heard, saying: “I have had zero conversations. That's a question for Guy Kinnings. I do not get involved with the politics of that. So my concentration is to get the best 12 players to New York, and hopefully everyone is eligible.”

He then admitted that, all things being equal, there was a strong likelihood that Rahm would be on the plane, but he insisted that no one is assured of a place just yet.

He added: “In terms of Jon, he's one of the best players in the world, and I would expect him to be on that team, but I certainly haven't given him those assurances. He still needs to keep going and playing just like everyone else.”

Donald also stressed the importance of Majors for LIV Golf candidates to put themselves in the shop window, adding: “I think Majors are important for everyone. But it's important for me, the Majors, because personally I don't see the Jons, the Tyrrells, Sergios, et cetera, as much these days. In terms of just talking with them and seeing them face to face, that's important for me.”

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton have appealed sanctions imposed by the DP World Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Donald’s comments came the day after US counterpart Keegan Bradley dismissed the idea he will be influenced by where players are competing, saying: “This Ryder Cup and what comes with this, no one cares about what's going on in this side PGA Tour-LIV. We're trying to put the best team together. It could mean there's one LIV guy, two LIV guys, it doesn't matter.”