The 2021 Solheim Cup runs from 4 - 6 September, but where is the tournament being played?

Where Is The Solheim Cup In 2021?

Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, will host the 2021 Solheim Cup from 4 to 6 September.

Inverness Club opened in 1903, and has since hosted four US Opens and two PGA Championships, while the newly-created Drive On Championship on the LPGA Tour is now played at the club each year too.

Renowned architect Donald Ross designed the par 71, which is the only club to have hosted the U.S. Open, U.S. Amateur, U.S. Senior Open, and U.S. Junior Amateur Championships.

Attributed a course rating of 78.4, Inverness Club is 7,730 yards long following Andrew Green’s renovation of the course in 2016 to restore the classic championship design.

The three-day match play event between Europe and the United States at the Inverness Club will be the 17th edition of the Solheim Cup.

Europe are the current holders of the Cup after winning at Gleneagles in 2019, but the United States have won ten of the 16 tournaments since its inception in 1990 and are hoping to extend their victories on home soil in Ohio.

Pat Hurst will captain the United States for the first time following three Solheim Cup appearances as an assistant, while Catriona Matthews returns as Europe’s captain after success in 2019.

28 points are up for grabs across the three-day tournament, with four foursomes matches starting off the 2021 Solheim Cup on Saturday morning.

Four fourball matches will then follow in the afternoon session, which is repeated again on Sunday.

Monday 6 September will see all 12 players from each team playing in one of the 12 singles matches, as the championship’s conclusion will either crown Europe or the United States as the winning team of the 2021 Solheim Cup.

The venue of the 2023 Solheim Cup is already confirmed too, with Finca Cortesin Golf Club in Casares near Malaga, Spain, hosting the tournament.

It has previously hosted three Volvo World Match Play Championships.