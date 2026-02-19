From Majors To The Olympics: Big Events Confirmed For Riviera Country Club In The Coming Years

Venues don’t come much more recognizable or prestigious than Riviera Country Club.

The Los Angeles club, which has many famous members, has been admired since it opened almost 100 years ago.

It is best known for hosting the Genesis Invitational, having first had the honor in 1929, just two years after it opened, when the event was called the Los Angeles Open. Three editions aside, it has also been its permanent home since 1973.

It’s not just the big PGA Tour event that Riviera Country Club is known for, though. It also hosted the US Open in 1948, while it has been the venue for the PGA Championship twice, as well as the 1998 US Senior Open and 2017 US Amateur.

Riviera Country Club will host some big events in the coming years (Image credit: Getty Images)

That proud history of hosting some of the game’s biggest events is set to continue, too, with Riviera Country Club having been confirmed for several more in the coming years, including a couple of firsts.

Here are the details of the big events confirmed for the venue.

Genesis Invitational – Annually

The Genesis Invitational is held at Riviera Country Club annually (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever since 1973, the Genesis Invitational (then known as the Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open), has been able to count the Riv as its permanent home.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Only three times since has it been played elsewhere: in 1983, when it hosted the PGA Championship, in 1998, when it was the venue for the US Senior Open, and in 2025, when the Los Angeles wildfires forced a move to Torrey Pines.

The Genesis Invitational returned to Riviera in 2026, and it is expected to remain its home indefinitely.

US Women’s Open – 2026

Riviera Country Club will host the US Women's Open for the first time in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s not just the Genesis Invitational that Riviera Country Club welcomes in 2026. For the first time in the tournament’s history, the US Women’s Open will also be held at the venue.

It’s the latest iconic venue to host the Major, with other standouts including the 2014 edition at Pinehurst No.2 and the 2023 tournament, which came from Pebble Beach.

So enticing is the prospect of teeing it up at Riviera that the winner of the 2014 tournament, Michelle Wie-West, admitted in 2023 that she may come out of retirement to play in 2026. She said: “I don’t know, you know. Riv is kind of tempting, I have to say."

The Olympics – 2028

The 2028 Olympics golf tournaments are coming to Riviera Country Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since returning to the Olympics roster in 2016, golf has been held at Rio de Janeiro’s Olympic Golf Course, Tokyo’s Kasumigaseki Country Club and Paris’s Le Golf National.

However, Olympic golf’s most celebrated venue since its return will surely be Riviera Country Club. There, as well as the men’s and women’s tournaments, it will also host a mixed team event – the first Olympic golf team competition since 1904.

US Open – 2031

The US Open comes to Riviera Country Club for the second time in 2031 (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was a surprise announcement in June 2023 when Riviera Country Club was selected to stage the 2031 US Open.

Previously, it was thought it was too small to accommodate the huge footprint that comes with a men’s Major championship, with its most recent being the 1995 PGA Championship.

Nevertheless, it got the nod, with USGA chief championships officer John Bodenhamer saying: “Riviera Country Club is a truly spectacular course that holds a special place in the game’s history.

“We are thrilled to bring the US Open back to the site of such historic moments for golf and the USGA, and look forward to writing a new chapter in 2031.”

The only other time Riviera Country Club has hosted the event was 1948, when Ben Hogan won to give the venue its nickname, Hogan’s Alley.