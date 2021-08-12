Learn more about United States' 2021 Solheim Cup Captain Pat Hurst with these facts

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Pat Hurst

Pat Hurst is a former professional golfer who has won six times on the LPGA Tour, and she will now captain the United States in the 2021 Solheim Cup.

But what else do you need to know about her? We take a look below.

1. Pat Hurst was born 23 May 1969, in San Leandro, California, and she grew up in Bay Area.

2. Her mother is originally from Japan, while her father is an American of German heritage.

3. Hurst has two children, with Jackson Jeffrey born in 1999 and Reilly Ann born in 2002.

4. Hurst started playing golf at the age of 11, and credits Kiyoko Hurst, Frank Bundt and Gloria Armstrong as the individuals who influenced her career the most.

5. She was a successful golfer in her amateur career, winning the 1986 US Girls’ Junior and the 1990 US Women’s Amateur.

6. Hurst attended San Jose State University, and won team and individual NCAA titles in 1989.

She also won the 1989 Honda Award as the best female collegiate golfer in the United States, and was All-American First Team in 1989 and 1990.

7. Hurst turned professional in 1991, entering the LPGA Tour Qualifying School that year and the year after, though she failed to earn her card on both occasions.

8. Pat instead turned to coaching, working as a teaching pro at La Quinta Country Club and playing on the Players West Tour, which she won five times on.

At one stage in these couple of years in her life, Hurst quite playing golf to work in a Nevada Bob’s shop.

9. The American finally earned her LPGA Tour card after finishing T20 in 1994 at the LPGA Qualifying Tournament, earning exempt status for the 1995 season.

She won Rookie of the Year honours in her debut season on the Tour.

10. Hurst has six career LPGA Tour titles, including the Nabisco Dinah Shore in 1998, her only Major.

She did however nearly win the 2006 US Women’s Open, though Annika Sorenstam beat her in a playoff for that victory.

11. Pat played in the Solheim Cup on no less than five occasions, in 1998, 2000, 2002, 2005, and 2007.

She also represented the United States at the 2007 and 2008 World Cups, plus the 2015 Handa Cup.

12. Hurst’s retirement from professional golf saw her become the assistant captain of the US team at the 2015, 2017, and 2019 Solheim Cup.

The 2021 Solheim Cup will be her first time captaining the team, for which she has been involved with in some capacity on eight occasions.