LIV Golf Confirms Return To New York
LIV Golf will return to New York this season with Trump Bedminster confirmed as the host venue for the tournament in August
LIV Golf has anounced a return to New York with Trump National Golf Club Bedminster hosting the team-based tour in August.
Trump National Bedminster will play host to the LIV Golf League for a third time, but first since the 2023 season, when the tournament takes place between August 6-9.
It takes the 2026 LIV Golf League up to 13 tournaments to be officially announced, with one yet to be declared to complete the regular 14-event line-up.
LIV Golf New York is the fifth tournament on the schedule to be staged in the USA, joining events in Washington DC, Louisiana, Indianapolis and Michigan.
“As we prepare for our biggest season yet, LIV Golf is excited to return to Trump National Bedminster and the bold, championship-caliber test its presents for our players,” said LIV Golf's head of events Ross Hallett.
“Following two successful events in 2022 and 2023, we are thrilled to showcase elite golf, family focused activities, an immersive fan environment, and premium hospitality that has become synonymous with the LIV Golf experience.
"We look forward to welcoming families and fans across New Jersey, New York, and beyond to Bedminster later this year.”
The event will be the second on a course owned by US President Donald Trump in 2026, with the LIV Golf Virginia event taking place at Trump National DC.
Bedminster was used as a venue during LIV Golf's inaugural season in 2022, with Henrik Stenson winning the individual event and Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces taking the team competition.
Cameron Smith came out on top in the second tournament held at Bedminster in 2023 - LIV Golf's last visit - with the Australian's Ripper GC side winning the team prize in a double.
The 2026 LIV Golf season starts in Riyadh on February 4 and will visit nine countries for the 13 events so-far announced, including a new stop in South Africa.
The one country not yet officially on the list that was visited last year is Korea, but with Ben An recently signing for LIV to lead an all-Korea team then you'd imagine an event there, reportedly in May, will be announced soon.
Current LIV Golf League 2026 sechedule
Event
Host Course
Date
Riyadh
Riyadh Golf Club
February 5-7
Adelaide
The Grange Golf Club
February 13-15
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Golf Club
March 6-8
Singapore
Sentosa Golf Club
March 13-15
South Africa
Steyn City Golf Club
March 20-22
Mexico City
Club De Golf Chapultepec
April 17-19
Virginia
Trump National Golf Club, Washington D.C.
May 8-10
Andalucia
Real Club Valderrama
June 5-7
Louisiana
New Orleans City Park (Bayou Oaks)
June 26-28
United Kingdom
JCB Golf & Country Club
July 24-26
New York
Trump National Bedminster
August 6-9
Indianapolis
The Club at Chatham Hills
August 21-23
Michigan
The Cardinal at St John's
August 27-30
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
