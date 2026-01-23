LIV Golf Confirms Return To New York

LIV Golf has anounced a return to New York with Trump National Golf Club Bedminster hosting the team-based tour in August.

Trump National Bedminster will play host to the LIV Golf League for a third time, but first since the 2023 season, when the tournament takes place between August 6-9.

It takes the 2026 LIV Golf League up to 13 tournaments to be officially announced, with one yet to be declared to complete the regular 14-event line-up.

LIV Golf New York is the fifth tournament on the schedule to be staged in the USA, joining events in Washington DC, Louisiana, Indianapolis and Michigan.

“As we prepare for our biggest season yet, LIV Golf is excited to return to Trump National Bedminster and the bold, championship-caliber test its presents for our players,” said LIV Golf's head of events Ross Hallett.

“Following two successful events in 2022 and 2023, we are thrilled to showcase elite golf, family focused activities, an immersive fan environment, and premium hospitality that has become synonymous with the LIV Golf experience.

"We look forward to welcoming families and fans across New Jersey, New York, and beyond to Bedminster later this year.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The event will be the second on a course owned by US President Donald Trump in 2026, with the LIV Golf Virginia event taking place at Trump National DC.

Bedminster was used as a venue during LIV Golf's inaugural season in 2022, with Henrik Stenson winning the individual event and Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces taking the team competition.

Cameron Smith came out on top in the second tournament held at Bedminster in 2023 - LIV Golf's last visit - with the Australian's Ripper GC side winning the team prize in a double.

The 2026 LIV Golf season starts in Riyadh on February 4 and will visit nine countries for the 13 events so-far announced, including a new stop in South Africa.

The one country not yet officially on the list that was visited last year is Korea, but with Ben An recently signing for LIV to lead an all-Korea team then you'd imagine an event there, reportedly in May, will be announced soon.

Current LIV Golf League 2026 sechedule