Whistling Straits will host the Ryder Cup in 2021, so we take a look at who else has won at the course.

Who’s Won At Whistling Straits Previously?

The Straits Course at Whistling Straits will host the Ryder Cup between the United States and Europe from 24 – 26 September, though this isn’t the first time a prestigious tournament has played at the course in Wisconsin.

Established in 1998, Whistling Straits is a relatively new course, though it has already hosted three PGA Championship and a US Senior Open.

The 2004, 2010 and 2015 PGA Championships took place at the Wisconsin course, as did the 2007 US Senior Open.

Who’s Won At Whistling Straits?

2004 PGA Championship – Vijay Singh

2010 PGA Championship – Martin Kaymer

2015 PGA Championship – Jason Day

2007 US Senior Open – Brad Bryant

Vijay Singh

The 2004 PGA Championship saw Vijay Singh pick up his third Major victory, with the 41-year-old recovering from a final round capitulation to win in a three man play-off.

Singh hit 67, 68 and 69 in the opening three rounds of the 2004 PGA Championship, before his score of 76 on the final day became the highest final-round score ever by a PGA champion.

He still managed to finish the 72 holes eight under though, and ended up in a play-off against Chris DiMarco and Justin Leonard.

The three-hole aggregate play-off over the 10th, 17th and 18th holes saw Singh hit a birdie on the first hole, while the other two players shot par.

All three hit par on the 17th, but the Americans failed to finish the final after Singh’s superior score left it impossible for them to recover the deficit, handing the Fijian his third Major.

Martin Kaymer

Martin Kaymer’s 2010 PGA Championship win came in similar circumstances, though without the final round capitulation.

The German finished level with Bubba Watson after four rounds of golf, both hitting 11 under to take the tournament to another play-off.

Bubba’s double-bogey on the final hole in the play-off handed Kaymer the first Major of his career.

However, Dustin Johnson missed the chance to win the tournament outright, after birdieing the 16th and 17th hole he took a one-shot lead into the final hole, which he bogeyed to apparently tie for the lead.

Johnson had ‘grounded his club’ in a bunker just off the edge of the 18th fairway though, meaning he was given a two-stroke penalty and saw him finish fifth overall.

The American admitted that he had grounded his club, but didn’t know the sandy patch beside the fairway was deemed a bunker.

Jason Day

Unlike the previous two PGA Championships at Whistling Straits, Jason Day recorded, at the time, the lowest ever score in relation to par in a Major – which Henrik Stenson then matched at the 2016 Open Championship.

Day became the fifth Australian to win the PGA Championship with his incredible 20 under score, achieved through his four rounds of 68-67-66-67.

Brad Bryant

Brad Bryant is the final player on this list to have won at Whistling Straits, which came at the 2007 US Senior Open, his fourth Champions Tour win, and his first Senior Major championship.