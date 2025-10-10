If The Ryder Cup Returns To England, Here's 5 Courses We'd Love To See As The Venue

There looks to be a desire to bring the Ryder Cup back to England for the first time since 2002, but would two proposed new venues really be the way to go?

Ground has been broken on the redevelopment of Luton Hoo Hotel & Golf Club in Bedfordshire with owners targeting a bid to stage the 2035 Ryder Cup - with the competition being a completely new development near Bolton.

The Ryder Cup has been to Wales, Scotland, France and Italy, and will be held in Ireland in 2027 and Spain in 2031 - so England could very well be on the agenda for 2035.

And with European Golf Design, involved in the layouts at Celtic Manor, Le Golf National and Marco Simone, Luton Hoo seems a serious Ryder Cup contender - but with so many iconic courses in the country shouldn't one of those be chosen?

Yes, a purpose built facility can ge constructed to exact specifications needed to stage such a huge event and exactly to what Ryder Cup Europe want, and it's such a great spectacle that what happens on the course is far more important overall than what course it is happening on.

And there are problems associated with some of the more iconic old courses in England, but staging the Ryder Cup at some of the following would add an extra layer of mystique to the event.

Royal Birkdale

A regular Open Championship host, Royal Birkdale staged the Ryder Cup twice in 1965 and 1969 - the second being the scene for one of those iconic Ryder Cup moments.

'The Concession' saw Jack Nicklaus give Tony Jacklin a generous half as the Ryder Cup had its first ever tied outcome in a 16-16 draw.

So the history and tradition is all there, and so crucially is the experience of staging such a huge event and the infrastructure - it's a sizeable property and more than capable of handling the influx of golf fans in both transport and accommodation.

The venue has it all.

Wentworth

As with Royal Birkdale, Wentworth should have no real problems with handling the event - and as the host of the DP World Tour's flagship tournament wouldn't it be fitting to stage the European battle with the USA?

There's also already been a Ryder Cup at Wentworth, back in 1953, which just adds to the tradition about the place.

Transport links are good and again there should be plenty of room - and for Europe this one would be personal as they defend their HQ.

The Belfry

No venue in recent Ryder Cup history is more synonymous with the event than four-time host The Belfry, with Europe going 2-1-1 in those tournaments.

The event is a lot bigger than it was when it was last at the Midlands venue back in 2002, but there should be enough room to expand from hosting events like the British Masters.

We all love looking back at Ryder Cup history and the Brabazon has plenty of that around every corner that we could look back on in the build-up - and as it stands it's the venue of America's last away win so even the visitors would relish a return.

Royal Liverpool

Another pick of the English venues that stage The Open, with a big property and in a more open and accessible area than the perhaps slightly more remote Sandwich.

With a big city in Liverpool just across the water with plenty of good travel and accommodation available, it'd make for some iconic build-up images.

The there's the course itself at Hoylake, which has staged The Open 13 times and three times since 2006 after receiving rave reviews from the players. It'd be a stunning setting for a Ryder Cup clash.

London Golf Club

Our fifth and final option is less about heritage and more about accessibility and tournament readiness - and that's London Golf Club situated just outside the M25.

The Jack Nicklaus design has staged DP World Tour events including the European Open and also the World Matchplay - and the club has actively been involved in the bidding process for both Ryder Cup.

It's not got the history of the others in our list, but is at least an established course, has held tournament before and there's something about holding the Ryder Cup at London Golf Club that would be endlessly marketable.

Future Ryder Cup venues