Karaoke Footage Of PGA President Don Rea Singing Eminem ‘Lose Yourself’ Emerges After Controversial Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup fallout continues for embattled PGA of America president Don Rea after video emerged on social media of his now infamous karaoke routine at Bethpage Black.

Rea hasn't come out of the Ryder Cup crowd behavior saga too well, stemming from his interview on Saturday after the worst of the abuse was dished out to Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.

He was also described as "bitter" by Matt Fitzpatrick for his performance at the trophy presentation for congratulating Europe for regaining the Ryder Cup when in fact they claimed a conclusive 15-13 victory.

Among more bizarre reports around the event were those first reported in The Times that Rea opted to spend Saturday night on the karaoke machine behind the scenes in the American team room - belting out Lose Yourself by Eminem.

It was a brave choice - not only in the song he elected to sing but the timing - coming just after Europe had all-but sealed victory after a punishing two days for Team USA.

The footage has now cropped up, as so often happens, on social media, with Rea attracting a host of comments from fans, media and golfers from around the world.

Most of it was not too positive, although a few have mentioned that after the show Rea put on the American team did go out and dominate the Sunday singles and almost claim an incredible victory.

You can see for yourself whether Rea's rapping could have inspired the USA to their comeback from the video below, obtained by The Shotgun Start...

We have obtained video of PGA President Don Rea singing Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” on Saturday night of the Ryder Cup as the USA trailed 11.5-4.5, as first reported by @trlkershaw. pic.twitter.com/3AWhhQARuJOctober 9, 2025

It's just the latest in some slightly bizarre antics by the PGA of America president - who when questioned about his Saturday interview, where he played down the fan trouble, later posted on LinkedIn saying he was "not bothered" about taking criticism.

Video footage then came out of a drink being spilled on McIlroy's wife Erica, while Shane Lowry talked about the abuse she had suffered in particular in Europe's winning press conference.

PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague then publicly apologized to Rory and Erica McIlroy and the entire European team, saying "there’s no place for that in the Ryder Cup or the game of golf".

Only later has it been reported that Rea has followed his CEO in apologizing, although this has come in the form of an email to the PGA of America members and not in the public domain.

Rea does say in his letter though that he'll apologize personally to McIlroy, and also said sorry for his Saturday interview with the BBC that caused such a stir.

“I would also like to apologize personally to them (the McIlroys) and all of you for not representing our association in the best light with some of my comments in the media during the event," Rea said to PGA of America members.

Rea remains as president but seemingly has some work to do on his standing within the PGA but also with his wider public image, which has not come out well from the Ryder Cup.

But what do you think? Has Rea been harshly treated in the Ryder Cup fallout or is this karaoke video the latest PR problem for the president? Have you say by joining the conversation using the comment box below...