'The Ryder Cup To Me Is The Worst Event In The World' - Gary Player 'Disgusted' By Bethpage Saga
Gary Player says he was "disgusted" with what happened at Bethpage Black, which contributed to the Ryder Cup turning into "the worst event in the world'
Golfing legend Gary Player has had some strong words on the crowd behavior at the Ryder Cup - saying he was "disgusted" with what happened at Bethpage Black.
Fellow icon of the sport Tom Watson said he was "ashamed" of how the New York crowd behaved during the Ryder Cup, and Player is in full agreement.
The South African was typically forthright in his opinion on the Ryder Cup when speaking to the Palm Beach Post about the fallout from Bethpage, labelling it as "the worst event in the world."
Player had stern words for the crowd, the organisers and even under-fire MC Heather McMahan for her infamous chanting expletives at Rory McIlroy on the first tee.
"I was disgusted," Player told the Palm Beach Post. "So to me, the Ryder Cup is a shambles."
"I look at it and I'm in a state of shock. I think, what would Ben Hogan have said, you know? What would Byron Nelson have said? What would Arnold Palmer...If Arnold Palmer saw that today."
Player referenced comedian and podcaster McMahan joining in a chant at McIlroy on the first tee, which saw her leave her role as MC. McMahan has apologized for her part in it.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
PGA of America president Don Rea also got a mention from Player for his Saturday interview where he played down the abuse hurled at McIlroy and Shane Lowry. Rea has also since apologized.
"The Ryder Cup to me is the worst event in the world," said Player.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
"And to see a (PGA of America) hire a lady to stand on the tee - if you want to call her a lady - and saying 'F you, Rory. F this European team.' Are we crazy? And then the head of the (PGA of America) says, what was so serious about it?"
PGA CEO Derek Sprague immediately apologized right after the Ryder Cup, especially to Lowry, McIlroy and McIlroy's wife Erica after they bore the brunt of things on Saturday.
Lowry and McIlroy responded on occasions to the prolonged abuse with expletives of their own back at the crowd - with the hole spectacle becoming an unsavory one for Player.
"Golf has never been that," added the 89-year-old. "Golf has been a gentleman's sport. So, and to see that, and to see the players using this 'F' word, I mean, the whole lot."
McIlroy himself said he feared the Ryder Cup would be remembered for the off-course controversy rather than Europe's victory, and it's seemingly the case among more traditional golfing circles.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.