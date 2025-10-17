'The Ryder Cup To Me Is The Worst Event In The World' - Gary Player 'Disgusted' By Bethpage Saga

Golfing legend Gary Player has had some strong words on the crowd behavior at the Ryder Cup - saying he was "disgusted" with what happened at Bethpage Black.

Fellow icon of the sport Tom Watson said he was "ashamed" of how the New York crowd behaved during the Ryder Cup, and Player is in full agreement.

The South African was typically forthright in his opinion on the Ryder Cup when speaking to the Palm Beach Post about the fallout from Bethpage, labelling it as "the worst event in the world."

Player had stern words for the crowd, the organisers and even under-fire MC Heather McMahan for her infamous chanting expletives at Rory McIlroy on the first tee.

"I was disgusted," Player told the Palm Beach Post. "So to me, the Ryder Cup is a shambles."

"I look at it and I'm in a state of shock. I think, what would Ben Hogan have said, you know? What would Byron Nelson have said? What would Arnold Palmer...If Arnold Palmer saw that today."

Player referenced comedian and podcaster McMahan joining in a chant at McIlroy on the first tee, which saw her leave her role as MC. McMahan has apologized for her part in it.

PGA of America president Don Rea also got a mention from Player for his Saturday interview where he played down the abuse hurled at McIlroy and Shane Lowry. Rea has also since apologized.

"The Ryder Cup to me is the worst event in the world," said Player.

"And to see a (PGA of America) hire a lady to stand on the tee - if you want to call her a lady - and saying 'F you, Rory. F this European team.' Are we crazy? And then the head of the (PGA of America) says, what was so serious about it?"

PGA CEO Derek Sprague immediately apologized right after the Ryder Cup, especially to Lowry, McIlroy and McIlroy's wife Erica after they bore the brunt of things on Saturday.

Lowry and McIlroy responded on occasions to the prolonged abuse with expletives of their own back at the crowd - with the hole spectacle becoming an unsavory one for Player.

"Golf has never been that," added the 89-year-old. "Golf has been a gentleman's sport. So, and to see that, and to see the players using this 'F' word, I mean, the whole lot."

McIlroy himself said he feared the Ryder Cup would be remembered for the off-course controversy rather than Europe's victory, and it's seemingly the case among more traditional golfing circles.