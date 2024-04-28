Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Final Round Tee Times 2024

Not on many people's list of likely winners before the Zurich Classic of New Orleans began, Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn have the opportunity to go and become PGA Tour winners come Sunday night.

The pair - who are long-time buddies from back in Utah - currently lead the likes of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele on 23-under with just one round of foursomes left to go.

Blair - who only recently returned to the PGA Tour from two years out with a shoulder injury - and Fishburn, who has made just two cuts in his rookie season at this level, combined wonderfully on Saturday to record a 12-under round of 60 in the fourballs format.

And they will tee off last alongside Sweden's Henrik Norlander and America's Luke List later today as they search for a maiden victory on the PGA Tour.

McIlroy and Lowry - teammates at the past two Ryder Cups - will have plenty to say about that, however, and they begin just minutes in front in the penultimate group alongside Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard.

Leaderboard heading into the final round @Zurich_Classic 🏌️‍♂️🏌️‍♂️1. Blair / Fishburn (-23)2. List / Norlander (-22)T3. Brehm / Hubbard (-21)T3. Lowry / McIlroy T5. Yu / Pan (-20)T5. M. Kim / K. H. LeeT5. Echavarria / GreysermanT5. N. Taylor / HadwinApril 27, 2024

Among the 18 total pairings within five shots of Blair and Fishburn include the Canadian duo of Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin, plus Keith Mitchell and Joel Dahmen - both likely to be well supported by the New Orleans crowd.

The Fitzpatrick brothers, Alex and Matt, begin six shots back of the leading duo while Schauffele and Cantlay will start seven strokes off the top.

Here are the full tee times for round four of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times - Round Four

Format: Foursomes

ET (BST)

10:16am (3:16pm): Doug Ghim/Chan Kim, Chez Reavie/Brandt Snedeker

Doug Ghim/Chan Kim, Chez Reavie/Brandt Snedeker 10:27am (3:27pm): Brandon Wu/James Nicholas, Sam Stevens/Paul Barjon

Brandon Wu/James Nicholas, Sam Stevens/Paul Barjon 10:38am (3:38pm): Vincent Norrman/Jorge Campillo, Nate Lashley/Rafael Campos

Vincent Norrman/Jorge Campillo, Nate Lashley/Rafael Campos 10:49am (3:49pm): Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele, Nick Hardy/Davis Riley

Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele, Nick Hardy/Davis Riley 11:00am (4:00pm): Greyson Sigg/Chesson Hadley, Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox

Greyson Sigg/Chesson Hadley, Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox 11:11am (4:11pm): Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer, Brice Garnett/Sepp Straka

Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer, Brice Garnett/Sepp Straka 11:22am (4:22pm): Kelly Kraft/Kevin Tway, Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama

Kelly Kraft/Kevin Tway, Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama 11:33am (4:33pm): Davis Thompson/Andrew Novak, Aaron Rai/David Lipsky

Davis Thompson/Andrew Novak, Aaron Rai/David Lipsky 11:49am (4:49pm): Ben Taylor/Sean O’Hair, Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick

Ben Taylor/Sean O’Hair, Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick 12:00pm (5:00pm): Matt Wallace/Thorbjorn Oleson, Dylan Wu/Justin Lower

Matt Wallace/Thorbjorn Oleson, Dylan Wu/Justin Lower 12:11pm (5:11pm): Chandler Phillips/Jacob Bridgeman, Austin Eckroat/Chris Gotterup

Chandler Phillips/Jacob Bridgeman, Austin Eckroat/Chris Gotterup 12:22pm (5:22pm): Keith Mitchell/Joel Dahmen, Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith

Keith Mitchell/Joel Dahmen, Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith 12:33pm (5:33pm): Ben Kohles/Patton Kizzire, Harry Hall/Scott Piercy

Ben Kohles/Patton Kizzire, Harry Hall/Scott Piercy 12:44pm (5:44pm): Mac Meissner/Austin Smotherman, Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney

Mac Meissner/Austin Smotherman, Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney 12:55pm (5:55pm): Zach Johnson/Ryan Palmer, Peter Malnati/Russell Knox

Zach Johnson/Ryan Palmer, Peter Malnati/Russell Knox 1:11pm (6:11pm): Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre, Callum Tarren/David Skinns

Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre, Callum Tarren/David Skinns 1:22pm (6:22pm): Nico Echavarria/Max Greyserman, Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin

Nico Echavarria/Max Greyserman, Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin 1:33pm (6:33pm): Kevin Yu/C.T. Pan, K.H. Lee/Michael Kim

Kevin Yu/C.T. Pan, K.H. Lee/Michael Kim 1:44pm (6:44pm): Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard, Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry

Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard, Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry 1:55pm (6:55pm): Zac Blair/Marty Fishburn, Luke List/Henrik Norlander

How To Watch The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans In The US

ET

Sunday 28 April: 12.45pm-2.45pm and 3.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

How To Watch The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans In The UK

BST

Sunday 28 April: 3.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 11.00pm-2.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)