Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Final Round Tee Times 2024

Utah buddies Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn are the unlikely pair leading from Luke List and Henrik Norlander - with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry not far behind - entering the final round at TPC Louisiana

Zac Blair (right) and Patrick Fishburn during round three of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By Jonny Leighfield
Not on many people's list of likely winners before the Zurich Classic of New Orleans began, Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn have the opportunity to go and become PGA Tour winners come Sunday night.

The pair - who are long-time buddies from back in Utah - currently lead the likes of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele on 23-under with just one round of foursomes left to go.

Blair - who only recently returned to the PGA Tour from two years out with a shoulder injury - and Fishburn, who has made just two cuts in his rookie season at this level, combined wonderfully on Saturday to record a 12-under round of 60 in the fourballs format.

And they will tee off last alongside Sweden's Henrik Norlander and America's Luke List later today as they search for a maiden victory on the PGA Tour.

McIlroy and Lowry - teammates at the past two Ryder Cups - will have plenty to say about that, however, and they begin just minutes in front in the penultimate group alongside Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard.

Among the 18 total pairings within five shots of Blair and Fishburn include the Canadian duo of Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin, plus Keith Mitchell and Joel Dahmen - both likely to be well supported by the New Orleans crowd.

The Fitzpatrick brothers, Alex and Matt, begin six shots back of the leading duo while Schauffele and Cantlay will start seven strokes off the top.

Here are the full tee times for round four of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times - Round Four

Format: Foursomes

ET (BST)

  • 10:16am (3:16pm): Doug Ghim/Chan Kim, Chez Reavie/Brandt Snedeker
  • 10:27am (3:27pm): Brandon Wu/James Nicholas, Sam Stevens/Paul Barjon
  • 10:38am (3:38pm): Vincent Norrman/Jorge Campillo, Nate Lashley/Rafael Campos
  • 10:49am (3:49pm): Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele, Nick Hardy/Davis Riley
  • 11:00am (4:00pm): Greyson Sigg/Chesson Hadley, Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox
  • 11:11am (4:11pm): Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer, Brice Garnett/Sepp Straka
  • 11:22am (4:22pm): Kelly Kraft/Kevin Tway, Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama
  • 11:33am (4:33pm): Davis Thompson/Andrew Novak, Aaron Rai/David Lipsky
  • 11:49am (4:49pm): Ben Taylor/Sean O’Hair, Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick
  • 12:00pm (5:00pm): Matt Wallace/Thorbjorn Oleson, Dylan Wu/Justin Lower
  • 12:11pm (5:11pm): Chandler Phillips/Jacob Bridgeman, Austin Eckroat/Chris Gotterup
  • 12:22pm (5:22pm): Keith Mitchell/Joel Dahmen, Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith
  • 12:33pm (5:33pm): Ben Kohles/Patton Kizzire, Harry Hall/Scott Piercy
  • 12:44pm (5:44pm): Mac Meissner/Austin Smotherman, Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney
  • 12:55pm (5:55pm): Zach Johnson/Ryan Palmer, Peter Malnati/Russell Knox
  • 1:11pm (6:11pm): Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre, Callum Tarren/David Skinns
  • 1:22pm (6:22pm): Nico Echavarria/Max Greyserman, Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin
  • 1:33pm (6:33pm): Kevin Yu/C.T. Pan, K.H. Lee/Michael Kim
  • 1:44pm (6:44pm): Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard, Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry
  • 1:55pm (6:55pm): Zac Blair/Marty Fishburn, Luke List/Henrik Norlander

How To Watch The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans In The US

ET

Sunday 28 April: 12.45pm-2.45pm and 3.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

How To Watch The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans In The UK

BST

Sunday 28 April: 3.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 11.00pm-2.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

