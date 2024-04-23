Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Prize Money Payout 2024

A unique event on the PGA Tour, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, takes place at TPC Louisiana.

The event sees 160 players form 80 teams of two with rounds alternating between fourball and foursomes and a 36-hole cut that sees the top 33 teams and ties progress.

Last year, Davis Riley and Nick Hardy beat the Canadian pairing of Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin for their maiden PGA Tour titles. That also handed them a first prize of $1,242,700 each from the overall purse of $8.6m.

This year, there’s even more on offer, with an overall prize money payout of $8.9m, meaning each of the winners will receive $1,286,050.

Among the other incentives are 400 FedEx Cup points for each of the winners and a two-year PGA Tour exemption. However, unlike most other PGA Tour events, winners won’t receive either a Masters invite or world ranking points.

Below is the prize money payout for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Team Prize Individual Prize 1st $2,572,100 $1,286,050 2nd $1,050,200 $525,100 3rd $687,525 $343,762 4th $578,500 $289,250 5th $502,850 $251,425 6th $431,650 $215,825 7th $360,450 $180,225 8th $315,950 $157,975 9th $280,350 $140,175 10th $244,750 $122,375 11th $209,150 $104,575 12th $178,445 $89,222 13th $149,698 $74,849 14th $134,390 $67,195 15th $123,710 $61,855 16th $113,030 $56,515 17th $102,795 $51,397 18th $93,895 $46,947 19th $85,440 $42,720 20th $78,320 $39,160 21st $71,200 $35,600 22nd $64,080 $32,040 23rd $56,960 $28,480 24th $50,196 $25,098 25th $45,568 $22,784 26th 43,254 $21,627 27th $41,652 $20,826 28th $40,762 $20,381 29th $40,050 $20,025 30th $39,338 $19,669 31st $38,626 $19,313 32nd $37,914 $18,957 33rd $37,202 $18,601

Who Are The Star Names In The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans?

Rory McIlroy joins forces with Shane Lowry (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some of the biggest names in the game are in the field, including four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy, who has teamed up with Shane Lowry for his first appearance at the tournament.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The defending champions are Davis Riley and Nick Hardy, who beat Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor in 2023, and all four also return as part of the same teams.

The pair who won in 2022, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, team up again too. Last year, 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick joined forces with his brother Alex after a text exchange, and they also return.

Elsewhere, two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa plays alongside 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Kurt Kitayama, while World No.17 Sahith Theegala is in a team with Will Zalatoris.

Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald also appears, and he teams up with one of his vice-captains from the 2023 edition at Marco Simone, Francesco Molinari, while fresh from his Corales Puntacana Championship win, Billy Horschel, who has two victories at the tournament, plays alongside Alexander Tyson.

Who Is Playing In The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans? Among the field of 160 are some of the world’s best players, including Rory McIlroy, who teams up with Shane Lowry. Another strong team sees Patrick Cantlay play alongside his 2023 Team USA Ryder Cup teammate Xander Schauffele, while brothers Matt and Fitzpatrick form another team for the second year running.