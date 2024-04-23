Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Prize Money Payout 2024

Nick Hardy and Davis Riley defend their title at the team event as Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry also play

Nick Hardy and Davis Riley celebrate winning the Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Nick Hardy and Davis Riley are the defending champions
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

A unique event on the PGA Tour, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, takes place at TPC Louisiana.

The event sees 160 players form 80 teams of two with rounds alternating between fourball and foursomes and a 36-hole cut that sees the top 33 teams and ties progress.

Last year, Davis Riley and Nick Hardy beat the Canadian pairing of Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin for their maiden PGA Tour titles. That also handed them a first prize of $1,242,700 each from the overall purse of $8.6m.

This year, there’s even more on offer, with an overall prize money payout of $8.9m, meaning each of the winners will receive $1,286,050.

Among the other incentives are 400 FedEx Cup points for each of the winners and a two-year PGA Tour exemption. However, unlike most other PGA Tour events, winners won’t receive either a Masters invite or world ranking points.

Below is the prize money payout for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionTeam PrizeIndividual Prize
1st$2,572,100$1,286,050
2nd$1,050,200$525,100
3rd$687,525$343,762
4th$578,500$289,250
5th$502,850$251,425
6th$431,650$215,825
7th$360,450$180,225
8th$315,950$157,975
9th$280,350$140,175
10th$244,750$122,375
11th$209,150$104,575
12th$178,445$89,222
13th$149,698$74,849
14th$134,390$67,195
15th$123,710$61,855
16th$113,030$56,515
17th$102,795$51,397
18th$93,895$46,947
19th$85,440$42,720
20th$78,320$39,160
21st$71,200$35,600
22nd$64,080$32,040
23rd$56,960$28,480
24th$50,196$25,098
25th$45,568$22,784
26th43,254$21,627
27th$41,652$20,826
28th$40,762$20,381
29th$40,050$20,025
30th$39,338$19,669
31st$38,626$19,313
32nd$37,914$18,957
33rd$37,202$18,601

Who Are The Star Names In The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans?

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry at the 2023 Memorial Tournament

Rory McIlroy joins forces with Shane Lowry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some of the biggest names in the game are in the field, including four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy, who has teamed up with Shane Lowry for his first appearance at the tournament.

The defending champions are Davis Riley and Nick Hardy, who beat Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor in 2023, and all four also return as part of the same teams.

The pair who won in 2022, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, team up again too. Last year, 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick joined forces with his brother Alex after a text exchange, and they also return.

Elsewhere, two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa plays alongside 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Kurt Kitayama, while World No.17 Sahith Theegala is in a team with Will Zalatoris.

Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald also appears, and he teams up with one of his vice-captains from the 2023 edition at Marco Simone, Francesco Molinari, while fresh from his Corales Puntacana Championship win, Billy Horschel, who has two victories at the tournament, plays alongside Alexander Tyson.

Who Is Playing In The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans?

Among the field of 160 are some of the world’s best players, including Rory McIlroy, who teams up with Shane Lowry. Another strong team sees Patrick Cantlay play alongside his 2023 Team USA Ryder Cup teammate Xander Schauffele, while brothers Matt and Fitzpatrick form another team for the second year running.

What Is The Format At The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans?

The tournament features a field of 160 players form 80 teams of two. The first and third rounds see a fourball format with foursomes on rounds two and four. There is also a 36-hole cut that sees the top 33 teams and ties progress. If there’s a playoff, teams will play the formats on alternate holes until a winner emerges.

