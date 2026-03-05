Amazon Prime Reveals Details Of New Rory McIlroy Masters Documentary
Rory McIlroy's epic Masters triumph will be showcased in an Amazon Prime documentary to be released the week before Augusta National
As The Masters approaches golf fans will get a behind the scenes look at Rory McIlroy's epic success at Augusta National in a new documentary.
Amazon Prime have revealed a new documentary titled 'Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait' will premiere on March 30.
So as fans prepare to watch events unfold in the battle for the Green Jacket, the week before they can relive those incredible scenes from 12 months ago.
The documentary is also being released to showcase the fact that Amazon Prime will show some live coverage of The Masters on the opening two days this year.
And the trailer certainly gets the juices flowing, with highlights from some of his best shots from last year's tournament along with an interview from the man himself and archived footage from years gone by.
McIlroy talks about all those Augusta National ghosts, stemming from his monumental meltdown in 2011 - where he admits he "wasn't ready" to win The Masters.
He then talks about driving away down Magnolia Lane every year without the Green Jacket and how the pressure to win just began to build and build.
And when he managed to win the other three Majors, the pursuit of the Grand Slam then became the focus, with all the added attention that brought.
McIlroy famously said as a child that his amibtion was to win all the Majors, and when he moved just one win away from that ultimate dream it became his full focus.
But with every year that went on without winning The Masters the more the pressure built and the futher away it seemed McIlroy was to fulfilling his destiny.
A masterpiece 35 years in the making 🤩Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait premieres March 30 🏌️♂️ pic.twitter.com/VF8TfI4s2zMarch 5, 2026
When is Rory McIlroy Masters documentary release date?
And even when it looked like he'd finally get over the hump, there proved yet more trials and tribulations in Sunday's final round last year.
It was one that will live long in the memory, but just in case you've forgotten, Amazon Prime will jog your memory with their new documentary.
The full documentary details.
Full title: Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait
Shown on: Amazon Prime
Premiere date: March 30, 2026
Amazon Prime Video's Masters coverage: Two hours of live streamed coverage on each of first two days.
Watch Rory McIlroy documentary trailer
