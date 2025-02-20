Apple TV+ Announces Release Date For Owen Wilson Golf Comedy Stick Featuring PGA Tour Stars

In March 2024, it was announced that Hollywood star Owen Wilson would play a washed-up professional golfer in a new comedy series for Apple TV+, and now more details have emerged on the show, including when it will premiere and some of the PGA Tour pros who will make cameos.

The 10-part series premieres on 4 June with the first three episodes, with the remaining seven coming each Wednesday until the 23 July finale.

In the comedy, Wilson who is a huge golf fan, will play an over-the-hill pro named Pryce Cahill, who, following the deterioration of his marriage and being sacked from his job at a sporting goods store, becomes the mentor to a troubled 17-year-old golf prodigy.

A down-and-out pro golfer, a teenage prodigy, and a long shot at redemption.Owen Wilson stars in Stick, a new feel-good golf comedy with Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer, Timothy Olyphant and Peter Dager.#Stick — Premieres June 4 on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/Vh79B2aEIiFebruary 20, 2025

The comedy, which was created by Ford v Ferrari writer Jason Keller, also features appearances from PGA Tour pros including Keegan Bradley, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa Collin Morikawa.

Collin Morikawa and Max Homa are two of the PGA Tour stars appearing in Stick (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other familiar faces from the world of golf appearing in the series include broadcasters Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman, Barstool Sports’ Dan Rapaport and Good Good’s Matt Scharff, Brad Dalke and Garrett Clark.

So, what can fans expect of the series? Apple says it is a “heartfelt, feel-good comedy about a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf as it has never been shown before.”

The latest details about the series are sure to whet the appetite of golf fans, and will follow the third season of popular Netflix docu-series Full Swing, which goes behind the scenes of the PGA Tour and premieres on 25 February.

During Full Swing, there will also be footage of golf stars filming another highly anticipated release, golf movie sequel Happy Gilmore 2, which began filming last September.

In April 2023, it was also reported that Will Ferrell would star in a TV comedy series based around the LIV Golf split with the PGA Tour, although no details on when it will be released have been confirmed.