Apple TV+ Announces Release Date For Owen Wilson Golf Comedy Stick Featuring PGA Tour Stars

The 10-part comedy series, which stars Wilson as a washed-up golf pro, premieres in June

Owen Wilson at The Sentry
Owen Wilson will play a washed-up golf professional in Stick
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

In March 2024, it was announced that Hollywood star Owen Wilson would play a washed-up professional golfer in a new comedy series for Apple TV+, and now more details have emerged on the show, including when it will premiere and some of the PGA Tour pros who will make cameos.

The 10-part series premieres on 4 June with the first three episodes, with the remaining seven coming each Wednesday until the 23 July finale.

In the comedy, Wilson who is a huge golf fan, will play an over-the-hill pro named Pryce Cahill, who, following the deterioration of his marriage and being sacked from his job at a sporting goods store, becomes the mentor to a troubled 17-year-old golf prodigy.

The comedy, which was created by Ford v Ferrari writer Jason Keller, also features appearances from PGA Tour pros including Keegan Bradley, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa Collin Morikawa.

Collin Morikawa and Max Homa at the 2023 Open

Collin Morikawa and Max Homa are two of the PGA Tour stars appearing in Stick

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Other familiar faces from the world of golf appearing in the series include broadcasters Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman, Barstool Sports’ Dan Rapaport and Good Good’s Matt Scharff, Brad Dalke and Garrett Clark.

So, what can fans expect of the series? Apple says it is a “heartfelt, feel-good comedy about a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf as it has never been shown before.”

The latest details about the series are sure to whet the appetite of golf fans, and will follow the third season of popular Netflix docu-series Full Swing, which goes behind the scenes of the PGA Tour and premieres on 25 February.

During Full Swing, there will also be footage of golf stars filming another highly anticipated release, golf movie sequel Happy Gilmore 2, which began filming last September.

In April 2023, it was also reported that Will Ferrell would star in a TV comedy series based around the LIV Golf split with the PGA Tour, although no details on when it will be released have been confirmed.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸