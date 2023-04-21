Report: Will Ferrell To Star In Upcoming LIV-Based Golf TV Comedy Show

They says life imitates art, but it looks like it can also work the other way with reports circulating that Anchorman star Will Ferrell will be appearing in a new TV show based loosely around LIV Golf.

A report by Deadline says that the new TV show would be based on "a professional golfer who becomes the face of a controversial new league competing with the PGA" in a synopsis that sounds a lot like real life golf at the moment.

With talk of Ferrell being lined up to play a Phil Mickelson-type character in being the big name that upsets the status quo by joining a new breakaway golf league.

The Netflix series Full Swing brought in a huge television audience to the world of golf, and production companies are looking to build on that by portraying the biggest thing to happen in golf for generations.

Ferrell himself is a keen golfer and is also no stranger to appearing in sports-based films, having taken on NASCAR in Talladega Nights, basketball in Semi-Pro, and even the world if ice skating with Blades of Glory.

The Californian actor is also a huge sports fan, being regularly spotted at NBA and NHL games while he's also a part-owner of LAFC in Majors League Soccer.

On the golf course, Ferrell has played in charity events, while he's also been on YouTube imitating Mickelson in a sketch.

Will Ferrell appeared at Tiger Woods' 'Tiger Jam' back in 2007 (Image credit: Getty Images)

If ever there was a time in golf to base a TV show on, it's the current climate with legal battles aplenty, rifts forming among former friends on the PGA Tour and a new Saudi-backed tour shaking the sport to is core.

There's already talks and suggestions of actors to play the likes of Greg Norman and Jay Monahan, even though the reported new show has no firm title or production schedule as yet.