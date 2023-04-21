Report: Will Ferrell To Star In Upcoming LIV-Based Golf TV Comedy Show
Reports say Anchorman star Will Ferrell will be involved in a golf TV series based around the LIV Golf split with the PGA Tour
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
They says life imitates art, but it looks like it can also work the other way with reports circulating that Anchorman star Will Ferrell will be appearing in a new TV show based loosely around LIV Golf.
A report by Deadline says that the new TV show would be based on "a professional golfer who becomes the face of a controversial new league competing with the PGA" in a synopsis that sounds a lot like real life golf at the moment.
With talk of Ferrell being lined up to play a Phil Mickelson-type character in being the big name that upsets the status quo by joining a new breakaway golf league.
The Netflix series Full Swing brought in a huge television audience to the world of golf, and production companies are looking to build on that by portraying the biggest thing to happen in golf for generations.
Ferrell himself is a keen golfer and is also no stranger to appearing in sports-based films, having taken on NASCAR in Talladega Nights, basketball in Semi-Pro, and even the world if ice skating with Blades of Glory.
The Californian actor is also a huge sports fan, being regularly spotted at NBA and NHL games while he's also a part-owner of LAFC in Majors League Soccer.
On the golf course, Ferrell has played in charity events, while he's also been on YouTube imitating Mickelson in a sketch.
If ever there was a time in golf to base a TV show on, it's the current climate with legal battles aplenty, rifts forming among former friends on the PGA Tour and a new Saudi-backed tour shaking the sport to is core.
There's already talks and suggestions of actors to play the likes of Greg Norman and Jay Monahan, even though the reported new show has no firm title or production schedule as yet.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Rick Shiels Exclusive: Golf Needs To Bridge The Gap Between The Range And The Golf Course
Rick Shiels tells Golf Monthly that there's a massive opportunity being missed to get golfers off the range and out onto the course
By Paul Higham • Published
-
'As Much Fun As I've Had In...About Four Days!' - Matt Fitzpatrick Enjoys Flying Start With Brother Alex
Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick made a flying start to the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on the PGA Tour
By Paul Higham • Published