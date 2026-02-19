Becky Robinson, AKA Entitled Housewife: 'Golf Is The Great Equaliser... I'm Like, You Guys Suck, Too!'

Comedian Becky Robinson is doing much more for women’s golf than simply giving us a good laugh. You most likely recognize her as Entitled Housewife, decked out in PXG golf wear, a large visor and Oakleys perched over her blonde bob and Air Pods, chatting with her made up husband Scott, who’s typically interrupting an epic day on the golf course with the “Gieurlz.”

This year, she’s already made appearances at the PGA Show in Orlando, The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, and Waste Management Phoenix Open, where you might have seen the former competitive gymnast drop into a split on hole 16.

A post shared by BECKY ROBINSON (@beckyrobinson4) A photo posted by on

Robinson is working her way across the U.S. on her The Beasts in Me comedy tour, where she spends half the show doing standup as herself and, naturally, in a dramatic transition, half as her Entitled character.

While both acts are equally entertaining, Robinson, who created this alter ego to cheer herself up during the pandemic, is the opposite of entitled. Little could she predict that years later, she would gain millions of social media followers, partner with golf brands, host her own women’s tournament, and develop a pretty strong golf bug herself – and she’s so grateful for all of it.

Robinson took off her blonde wig to chat about how creating Entitled’s fictional golf world opened up a very real way for her to connect with women through the game.

GM: You’re bringing a whole new energy to women’s golf. It’s really fun to watch!

BR: That’s so amazing to hear. It’s interesting because I really started the character to make myself laugh at first. I was so down in the dumps (during the Pandemic), the most depressed I’ve ever been, and this character took so much inspiration and emotion. It’s such a bonus to make other people laugh. That’s been the most special thing. I feel like I’ve gotten obsessed with golf along the same timeline. It was completely by accident, but I’m so grateful. I can’t believe this is the path that’s happened. I’m still trying to wrap my visor around it!

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

GM : How’s your new favorite hobby progressing? It’s a hard game, huh?

BR: I joined a country club down the street from my house (in Los Angeles). It’s been so good for my mental. I go to the driving range and I’ll be intimidated at first, but then I’ll look over at guys who I think are good and they’re just whiffing it. Golf is almost like the great equalizer. I’m like you guys suck, too! (She laughs)

Golf’s been such a great way to meet new people. Hally Leadbetter has become a good friend. And Tisha Alyn. Watching them grow and start their own businesses and being there for them has been great.

GM: You’re showing women that golf doesn’t have to be so intimidating. I have friends who have never picked up a golf club and want to attend your Entitled Housewife Tulum Classic next year because it looked like so much fun.

2025 Entitled Housewife Tulum Classic (Image credit: Becky Robinson)

BR: Then it’s perfect for them! I started throughout my tour going to member/member, member/guests and performing at the end. I wouldn’t be there for the full weekend, but it always seemed like the show at the end was this big crazy thing. I was like, what if the whole weekend could be that chaotic, that they felt they could be this free the whole time, dancing.

GM: Sounds like a pretty epic golf girls weekend. What were some of the highlights for you?

BR: I’m still wrapping my head around how amazing it was and how many people were like, “I needed this weekend so bad!” The age range being from like 21 to 85, and seeing a grandma with her daughter and her granddaughter coming in from all over the country and saying, “You’re the only thing we get along about. And now that we can come golf and experience this together has been really special.” I’m just so motivated to keep going. I just love it. We’re doing two of them this year in Tulum (in November at the PGA Riviera Maya), back-to-back. So, if the girls want to come, send them my way.

Becky Robinson in action at the Entitled Housewife Tulum Classic (Image credit: Becky Robinson)

GM: The girls will be lining up! What can they expect?

BR: I wanted to keep it at 112 (people) per weekend. I’m with them all weekend. We’re golfing together, we have nightly programming, we’re plunging into the ocean together. I just want to be able to have enough time with everyone, and make sure they feel seen and not like it’s this crazy, too big of a stampede of people and that anyone feels like they get lost in the shuffle. Comfortable enough that we had some people who came alone because they didn’t have any girlfriends who golfed. Watching them make friends there was amazing.

GM: Besides your own, what have been some of your favorite golf events?

BR: Anywhere I get invited and told I can be myself, I love. Waste Management is always good because I’m never the craziest one there. My favorite event was probably the first event I was invited to, at Scottsdale National. Bob and Renee Parsons invited me to emcee their Wild Wild West Invitational. That set the tone. Masseuses, shopping events, the courses were incredible, the meals and all the people I met there. To this day, I don’t think I’ve experienced something so well done. We pulled a lot of inspiration from that for my tournament.

A post shared by Entitled Housewife (@entitledhousewife) A photo posted by on

GM: Is it all for fun, or do you secretly want to play in a golfing event?

BR: The more I go to pro events, I kind of want to get good now. It would be fun to play in some of these pro-ams. I wonder, how much contact do I have to make with the ball…

GM: How do you think you’d handle the pressure of playing in front of professionals and so many people?

BR: I grew up doing competitive gymnastics, and I feel like any time there is more pressure, I can really thrive. I’m kind of like the more eyes the better. When no one is watching, that’s when I start to blow it. It’s a curse and a gift.

GM: If you could build your fantasy foursome, who are you playing 18 holes with?

BR: I’ve been dying to golf with Charley Hull. I just think she’s so badass. Charley, Adam Sandler, Will Ferrell. I feel like that would be a good one.

GM: I’m sure you are on the list of a lot of people’s fantasy foursomes.

BR: I hope I get to play with all of them!