McLaren Announce Exciting New Venture Into The Golf World

Formula 1 is regarded as the most technological sport in the world and, at the end of April, we will be seeing one of its most decorated teams join the golf world.

McLaren, who possess 200 Formula 1 Grand Prix wins, as well as the 2025 Drivers' and Constructors' Championships, revealed on Monday that they're set to launch a new venture into the sport of golf.

McLaren has announced the full launch of McLaren Golf and its first products on April 29 👀 pic.twitter.com/7mK8ejNjGtMarch 2, 2026

According to the brand, the launch will take place on April 29, specifically McLaren Golf and its first products. More information will be available at that time, with details currently scarce.

Speaking about the announcement, Neil Howie, who is the CEO of McLaren Golf, stated: "McLaren Golf is a high-end, engineering-led venture which goes beyond the equipment.

"We’re building a brand grounded in McLaren’s high-performance DNA, and embedding it in a new sporting arena. We’ve hired some of the best minds in engineering and combined them with leading figures from the golf world to create an innovation-led company that pushes the limits of what golfers can expect from their equipment.

"We can’t wait to see our ambition come to life on the course this year.”

McLaren driver, Lando Norris, during the 2025 BMW PGA Pro-Am, where he was alongside Matt Fitzpatrick (Image credit: Getty Images)

As McLaren Golf remains tight-lipped on details, Nick Collins, CEO of McLaren Automotive, did add: "McLaren has always turned technical excellence into extraordinary experiences.

"We’re bringing that same philosophy and applying it to our new venture, McLaren Golf. We’re creating equipment that is beautifully engineered, meticulously refined and unmistakably McLaren."

The move from Formula 1 to golf might be a surprising one for some, but also a logical one, given the amount of technology and science used within the two sports to create high-speed equipment and high-performing products that conform to regulations.

Rory McIlroy (middle) is a Team Investor at Alpine F1 and attends races regularly (Image credit: Getty Images)

What's more, multiple drivers, including McLaren's Lando Norris, are keen golfers and can often be seen on the course when not racing on the track.

Norris has been present at a number of golf tournaments, such as the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am, while Alex Albon, who races for Williams, recently became engaged to LPGA Tour player Lily Muni He.

Even five-time Major winner, Rory McIlroy, is a Team Investor at Alpine F1, and is regularly seen at Grand Prix, while the likes of Ian Poulter and Justin Rose also regularly attend races when not on the course.

Regarding the media world there are also similarities, with the popularity of the Netflix series 'Drive to Survive' leading to a PGA Tour docuseries called 'Full Swing.' Both programs follow a similar format in terms of providing viewers with behind the scenes footage from race/tournament weeks.

As mentioned, April 29 is the date to mark down in the calendar, as the full launch of McLaren Golf, and its first products, will be available via their website.