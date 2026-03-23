Legends, Heroes And The Greatest Hat-Trick Of Hair In The Game - Our Dream Fourballs Explained

'Inside The Ropes' is the chance for various members of the Golf Monthly team to share their honest thoughts on some of the biggest talking points in the game. This week, it's all about our dream golfing fourballs.

Everyone has their dream fourball, right? You talk about the line-up with your buddies out on the course or when you're watching the golf on a Sunday and imagine what it would be like if you were lucky enough to spend four hours with *them*.

Some might pick the legendary Major winners, just to witness their greatness up close, while others would love to tee it up alongside their favorite characters from the current crop.

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The point is, not everyone is going to pick Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Talk about pressure, by the way...

Below, a number of the Golf Monthly team have chosen their dream fourball and explained a little bit about why each player made the cut. Please tell us your own version in the comments box below this article.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

(L to R) David Howell, Tommy Fleetwood and Keith Pelley pose with the Seve Ballesteros Award in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

I could pick Nicklaus, Woods or McIlroy - of course I could. I could also go for Annika Sorenstam, Charley Hull or Nelly Korda. And as lovely as I'm sure those people are, I just want to have a good time out there and I don't want any real pressure.

As a result, I've gone for three of the nicest pro golfers I can think of. David Howell is the leader of that particular pack, and he's also the man who inspired me to follow the sport in the first place. We hail from the same place in England and I've had the good fortune to speak to him a fair few times over the years.

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Then there's arguably the most popular tour pro in the modern game, Tommy Fleetwood. He appears to do everything in exactly the manner you'd hope someone would, and he's a world-class player to boot.

Finally, I would love to invite Joel Dahmen along. I found his appearance on Full Swing absolutely fascinating and I think he'd be really cool to play golf with. I'd love to speak to him for a few hours and understand him even better as a person. Plus, he is obviously unbelievably good at golf, and that would be really cool to see.

Joel Dahmen

Tommy Fleetwood

David Howell

Nick Bonfield Features Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I know including Tiger Woods lacks some originality, but I'd love four hours in his company to attempt to dig a little deeper and find out some fascinating tidbits from his life and career.

Playing with the best golfer who's ever lived (sorry Jack) wouldn't be a bad second prize if he failed to divulge anything of interest, either.

I've been a huge fan of Justin Rose for his entire career and followed his journey very closely, so it would be a real treat to play 18 holes with the affable Englishman.

My Harold Varner shout is a bit rogue, but I've heard stories about him being wacky and very entertaining during practice rounds.

As someone who doesn't take themselves too seriously and enjoys a bit of banter, I think he'd be the perfect fourth member.

Justin Rose

Harold Varner III

Tiger Woods

Mike Hall News Contributor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I remember the impression Seve Ballesteros made on me as a youngster. For me, he combined utter fearlessness with boundless charisma, making him stand out a mile.

He was a magician on the course, while I doubt there was a room he walked into where he didn’t command attention. So he’s one of my picks.

On another day, I’d probably opt for Tiger Woods here, but instead, I’ve gone for someone of a similar temperament who always intrigued me, Nick Faldo.

His precise approach to the game didn’t always make him easy to warm to, while his media portrayal as an aloof figure rubbed plenty up the wrong way, but I always admired his bloody-mindedness.

I’ll never forget watching on TV after he confounded his critics to win the 1992 Open at Muirfield, then let them know what he thought about them in his victory speech.

Nowadays, I don’t think anyone in the game is more fascinating than Rory McIlroy, which is why he’s my final pick. I love the fact that when he’s on song, he can take rivals out of contention in the space of a few holes. But he’s flawed, too, and can just as easily do something that leaves you completely baffled.

But that just makes him human, and for me, it’s what sets him apart from others who operate at a similar level. He’s not perfect, he wears his heart on his sleeve, and for all the talent, fame and fortune, you get the impression he’s still one of us.

Seve Ballesteros

Nick Faldo

Rory McIlroy

Baz Plummer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

My dream fourball is the perfect blend of vibes and feeding my unhealthy obsession with Tiger Woods.

If anyone has the chance to play a round of golf with any player of their choosing and they don't choose Tiger Woods I would unfortunately have to judge you scathingly.

Tiger is the greatest player to ever hit a golf ball, in my opinion, so I would love to see him go about his business on the course - up close and personal.

I would also go for Viktor Hovland, because he seems like the nicest guy in golf and his sense of humour is fantastic, and Tyrrell Hatton because I love his honest and slightly self-depricating approach to the game.

You haven't asked me this, but I am going to tell you anyway, the pairs match would be Tiger and I (obviously) against Viktor and Tyrrell. I'm so getting in Hatton's head!

Tyrrell Hatton

Viktor Hovland

Tiger Woods

Mark Townsend Freelance Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In my head, they are all personal friends of mine, in reality I’ve been swayed by some fancy hairdos.

Paul Way had a ridiculous combo of Popeye-like forearms and a wedge haircut that anyone who lived through the 80s would be proud of. Tommy Fleetwood is the nicest and most normal person on the planet (and brilliant company to play golf with, he humbly bragged).

Then there is Robert Rock who is everything that we should look for in our golfing heroes; the hair, lack of polyester trousers, a swing helped by Mac O’Grady and some good old-fashioned modesty and cool.

I think I’d feel under less pressure partnering Rock. The stories, across the years, would be phenomenal.

Tommy Fleetwood

Robert Rock

Paul Way

Conor Keenan Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As self-appointed President of the Golf Monthly Rory Fan Club, I simply have to pick Mr McIlroy. I want to see that low stinger driver shot he's perfected in person, but we can also bond about our mutual love of Manchester United and perhaps discuss Ireland's stunning 42-21 away win over England in the rugby last month.



Our third is none other than Seve Ballesteros because, well, Seve.



Rounding out the four ball is a newcomer to the golf scene in Lebron James. Not only will he be the worst golfer in the group which will make me look better, he'd keep the vibes high and no doubt share some interesting stories.

Myself and Rory can also ask him his thoughts on Manchester United's stunning 2-1 victory in November over Liverpool, the club he co-owns.