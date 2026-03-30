Ban Aimpoint (For Caddies), Punish Pros For Strops And One Putter Type Only - These Tour Rules Need Changing Now

'Inside The Ropes' is the chance for Golf Monthly's expert team to share its honest thoughts on the biggest subjects in the game. This week, it's all about those tour rules we would love to change.

If you're anything like us, watching tour golf every week will often spark a thought in your head about how - if you were commissioner or CEO - a couple of little tweaks here or there would make the game so much better for everyone involved.

Don't get me wrong, the leading tours have continued to evolve in recent years as they strive to create the most watchable event for the fans and offer up the most competitive and enjoyable tournament for players.

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There has been the soft introduction of range finders, the area relating to preferred lies has been reduced and shot clocks are slowly being brought in to speed up play.

But still, there remains several ideas on the table which - if brought to fruition - we believe would elevate tour golf beyond its already lofty heights. Below, we've lifted the lid on a handful of rules we would love to see changed on tour right now.

Elliott Heath News Editor

ABOLISH THE TIO RULE

My first change would be to abolish the Temporary Immovable Object rule. We see players regularly hitting into grandstands and taking free drops because a temporary structure has been built for the tournament.

I think grandstands and leaderboards should be considered as part of the course during tour events, and players who hit into or behind them should need to take penalty drops. They know they're there, so they should know to stay away from them.

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It would make the courses more difficult and also increase safety for fans. If there's water left and a grandstand right, is it really fair that a player can just bail out into the grandstand for a free drop? I think not.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

ONE PUTTER STYLE FOR EVERYONE

I'd also like to see a number of equipment restrictions in the pro game, and one I've recently landed on is on the putting green. It was after I heard Rory McIlroy talking about how you have to be so much more precise with a blade putter, so I think all pros should have to used bladed putters - with a maximum length of 36 inches.

These are the best golfers in the entire world, so benefitting from zero torque technology with high MOI designs takes away some of the skill.

Players back in the day were not putting with incredibly stable space ships, so I would propose limiting putter tech to a minimum on tour and let's find out who the best putters really are.

Nick Bonfield Features Editor

30-SECOND SHOT LIMIT

The most obvious place to start is slow play. In my view, if it takes you more than 30 seconds to hit your shot when it's your turn – measured from the time your playing partner's ball finishes to when your ball strikes the club face – you should be given a one-shot penalty.

If you're the first in the group to play, the situation is slightly different and this rule wouldn't apply. But if you're the second or third, there's simply no excuse.

BAN CLOSE-RANGE BALL MARKING

I'd also introduce a ban on balls being marked within three feet of the cup. A professional golfer should be able to hole a putt from extremely close range without going through the tedious process of marking and painstakingly realigning.

Finally, I'd abandon two-balls over the weekend and stick to three-ball golf for all four rounds – I think it makes for more exciting viewing when there are more people in each group.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

STOP CADDIES USING AIMPOINT

This article has arrived at a great time because it's something that's bothered me for a while, and then I saw Gary Woodland's caddie Brennan Little doing it at the Texas Children's Houston Open on Sunday.

I want a rule introduced where no one other than the player is allowed to use Aimpoint to read a putt. To be clear, I don't want Aimpoint banned. I have no problem with the technique.

But what I can't stand is caddies straddling putt lines for players and holding a couple of fingers up while the pro continues to check out his intended start line.

Bin that off right now. I don't want caddies to be allowed to do anything more on the greens that discuss a line and speed with their pro. End of story.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

ON-COURSE OUTBURSTS SHOULD BE PUNISHED

My other rules proposal is one that will make anyone who knows me personally drop their jaw and utter the phrase involving the words "pot, kettle and black."

Nevertheless, I believe that tour pros should face a stroke penalty for every tantrum/paddy/strop they have on course. Any thumping of the turf with their club? Penalty. Smashing their bag? Penalty. Snapping a club. Penalty.

Control your emotions better, people. The first incident should be a one-stroke penalty, then two strokes for a second infringement at a tournament and so on.

Tour pros are role models and their actions have wider consequences than they might realize. It's time for the tours to take meaningful action on this subject.

Baz Plummer Staff Writer

NO ROUGH-FREE EVENTS

This example actually irritated me at the PGA Tour event in Houston this week... where is all the rough?! Call me a traditionalist, but missing the fairway should carry some consequence.

Cutting it down to something the resembles a fairway at most member's clubs is a joke when you consider the field that is playing the event. These are the best players in the world, so why aren't we serving them penal rough that actually offers jeopardy for errant tee shots.

Gary Woodland ranked outside the top-40 for driving accuracy this week, and runner-up Nicolai Hojgaard ranked 65th in the same category out of the 70-odd players that made the cut.

A 392 yard bomb 💥Nicolai Højgaard hit it nearly 20 yards further than anyone else at the 16th @TCHouOpen.📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/PCNhnelbX6March 29, 2026

How can the top two on the leaderboard get away with spraying it all over the place and still contending at a PGA Tour event? It's scandalous.

On a side note, I am actually so pleased for Gary Woodland, and this is not personal, but the example that I shared did make me cross.

I would introduce a rule that says the rough must be at least 3 inches long at every PGA Tour venue. Then players will be forced to really demonstrate their skill off the tee.

Are there any that we've missed? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below!