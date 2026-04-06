After Rory McIlroy's Emotional Victory Last Year, Who Would A Masters Win Mean The Most To In 2026?

'Inside The Ropes' is the chance for Golf Monthly's expert team to share its honest thoughts on the biggest subjects in the game. This week, it's all about The Masters.

The relief radiating out of Rory McIlroy following his first Masters victory in 2025 was palpable, with what looked like a lifetime of pent-up hope - which morphed into near expectation - draining out of him once the final putt disappeared.

The realization of his actions hit McIlroy like a train. He sank down to his haunches and almost melted, the water flowing out of his eyes like a gushing Rae's Creek.

The reaction was completely understandable, mind. It was a conversation that dominated Masters week every single April for well over a decade - 'when will McIlroy win The Masters?'

He'd won the other three Majors and was the dominant force in men's golf for years. Therefore, fans and experts alike felt it was only a matter of time. Yet, with every unsuccessful year passing by, the pressure seemed to rise.

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McIlroy came so close to ending his strife on a few occasions, but a couple of runner-ups and a handful of top-10s were never enough to dampen the noise.

But then he did it. Defeating Justin Rose in a playoff, one of the most popular golfers on the planet allowed his fans to live vicariously through him for a few moments in celebrating the monumental achievement.

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His tears were the patrons' tears. His roars of delight were echoed around the world. The way McIlroy greeted his daughter Poppy was the way plenty who had followed his career wanted to say congratulations. It was a universally popular success.

12 months later, who is next in line to give the fans the most emotional of victories? Who has been through so much that only a Green Jacket would be just reward? Who would a Masters win mean the most to this time around? Below, we've shared a handful of names we believe fit the bill.

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WHO WOULD A MASTERS WIN MEAN THE MOST TO?

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

BROOKS KOEPKA

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When I ran through the list of names entered into The Masters field this year, I came up with eight to 10 genuine contenders who fit this question.

Without going into detail on all of them, there are some who have been questioned over their ability to close tournaments of late and then there are others who would prove to be extremely popular champions - subsequently cementing their status as true greats of the game.

But the name I've come up with is an interesting one, I think. Contrary to popular opinion, I believe Justin Rose could and would look back on his career with immense satisfaction and pride whether he earns a Green Jacket or not.

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However, I don't think I could say the same for Brooks Koepka. The five-time Major winner is a born champion and - to me - The Masters is the one tournament he would love to win, even if he never hoisted another trophy again in his career.

He took a risk going to LIV and he's taking another risk coming back. The 35-year-old has also suffered greatly away from the course over the past year or so and I think if he were to somehow discover some of the old magic, we could see a side to Brooks that maybe even he didn't know was there.

Koepka has been through so much in his career and in his personal life that I think a Masters victory would hold more meaning than any of his rivals.

Mike Hall News Contributor

JUSTIN ROSE

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Any other year in recent times, the answer would be obvious, but with Rory McIlroy finally winning the Green Jacket last year, it leaves a few other contenders in my mind.

I can see how a Masters win would mean the world to Bryson DeChambeau, given his dedication and the close calls he’s had in the last two years, but I could also make a case for Collin Morikawa or Brooks Koepka considering how often both have contended at Augusta National recently without getting over the line.

But for me, no one will want it more than the man McIlroy beat last year, Justin Rose.

His Farmers Insurance Open win in January proved he’s still one of the best in the business, but at 45, time isn’t really on his side, at least where Majors are concerned.

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Only Phil Mickelson has won a Major after turning 50, so surely Rose will need to do it before long if he’s to add to his 2013 US Open title.

Not only do I think the title would mean more to Rose than anyone this year, but he’d be a worthy champion, particularly after last year’s near miss and the classy way he dealt with his playoff defeat.

And who wouldn’t want to see him tee it up at Augusta National decades from now with a lifetime exemption to his name? Get it done, Rosie!

Jakob Barnes News Contributor

MATT FITZPATRICK OR JUSTIN ROSE

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Every golfer wants to win The Masters, perhaps more than any other event. But, when I was asked this question, my instinctive first thought was Matt Fitzpatrick. He's a golfer who's consistently been around the top levels of the game, but has never truly been recognized as one of the very best.

He's had a strong start to 2026 and looks to be in his best form in years after winning the Valspar Championship and coming second at The Players. With a baby on the way, too, now would be a perfect time for Fitzpatrick to land the ultimate prize and prove he's one of the world's best.

Another player that immediately came to mind was Justin Rose. He was the nearly-man last year amid Rory McIlroy's glorious win, and that wasn't the first time the veteran has fallen at the final hurdle at Augusta National.

Rose has been playing some delightful golf for a couple of years now and looks like he's brimming with confidence every time he steps out, but at 45-years-old, I can't help but feel it's a case of now or never for the Brit.

He's not won a major since 2013, and bringing that Green Jacket home now would be a stunning way to crown a brilliant career.