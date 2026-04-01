If Not Tiger Woods, Then Who Should Be Team USA's Next Ryder Cup Captain?

'Inside The Ropes' is the chance for Golf Monthly's expert team to share its honest thoughts on the biggest subjects in the game. This week, it's all about Team USA's next Ryder Cup captain.

For the second Ryder Cup in a row, the countdown to the biggest team event in golf has ticked past '18 months to go' and Team USA remains without a captain.

Keegan Bradley was only officially unveiled in July 2024 before an error-strewn week at Bethpage Black in September 2025 was almost saved by a remarkable near-comeback in the Sunday Singles.

Whether it was a relative lack of preparation time or simply the PGA of America picking the wrong man at the wrong time, Team USA cannot afford another calamity this time.

At this stage, it's far from a sporting disaster, but every week that passes by without a leader potentially increases Team Europe's chances of retaining the trophy for another two years.

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After all, blue-and-gold chief Luke Donald is already preparing for a third-straight crack at maintaining his 100% Ryder Cup record and he must be feeling quietly confident of doing so given the current situation.

Under growing pressure, the PGA of America is acutely aware it must fill the position of Team USA captain sooner rather than later.

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However, the governing body's task has probably just been made that little bit tougher by the likely withdrawal of Tiger Woods from the running due to his latest round of personal problems.

But if not Woods, then who should be Team USA's Ryder Cup captain at Adare Manor in 2027? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below. In the meantime, here is who some of the Golf Monthly team would choose.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

STEVE STRICKER

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If I'm on the PGA of America board, there's only one name I'm realistically interested in proposing at this stage - Steve Stricker.

Team USA has been beaten up too many times now in recent iterations and they just need someone who is going to win the Cup back rather than planning for the future with a younger name.

Who better than the man who orchestrated an absolute hammering of Team Europe in 2021? OK, there were a few key caveats involved, but Stricker's no-nonsense approach and previous experience would at least give the visiting team a fighting chance, I feel.

He would believe in them and fill them with confidence but tell each player what they needed to hear if necessary as well.

It will be a tough task to dislodge the trophy from European hands away from the States, but with a truly dedicated captain who knows how to get the job done, Team USA would head over to Ireland fully prepared.

Elliott Heath News Editor

BRANDT SNEDEKER

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I think Stewart Cink will get the call as captain, due to his popularity, his status as an international Major winner and his experience in the Ryder Cup. He was a vice captain on away soil in 2023 and again at the Presidents Cup in 2024.

The 2009 Open champion made five appearances for Team USA in the Ryder Cup and four in the Presidents Cup. He is a well-respected, experienced head who looks to be the obvious choice.

However, in saying that, I believe Brandt Snedeker should be the leader in Ireland. Snedeker is the 2026 Presidents Cup captain and I simply believe a sensible change in strategy for the US would be to keep the same skipper for both the Presidents and Ryder Cup.

It would allow for continuity, team building and the chance for the Presidents Cup to become somewhat of an official 'test run'.

Matt Cradock News Writer

STEVE STRICKER

Personally, I think Team USA will opt for someone who has held the captaincy role previously and, given his success in 2021 (albeit in front of a partisan US crowd due to Covid-19 travel restrictions), I suspect that Steve Stricker might get the call up for 2027.

An historic performance at Whistling Straits showed that he is capable and, given his playing time is on the PGA Tour Champions circuit, he would have more time to take on the captaincy, given that Keegan Bradley will be playing on the PGA Tour.

USA did go for youth with Bradley in New York, and I could see that being a potential option again, but given that Brandt Snedeker is on captain duties for the Presidents Cup and Bradley is still a regular on the PGA Tour, I think Stricker will take the role on, based on past success and playing time.

Nick Bonfield Features Editor

WEBB SIMPSON

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I don't see any stand-out candidates to be the USA's next Ryder Cup captain. There's no way it'll be Tiger Woods given his recent statement, so that leaves Keegan Bradley – he deserves some credit for America's battling performance on the final day at Bethpage Black – and his vice-captains from last year as the most viable options.

It's far too big an ask for Gary Woodland given what's he's going through, and I'm not sure Kevin Kisner is captaincy material.

Jim Furyk had a terrible Ryder Cup record as a player and he lost convincingly in France in 2018 when he was captain, so that leaves Brandt Snedeker and Webb Simpson.

Both are well-liked individuals who still play on the PGA Tour and competed in multiple Ryder Cups, but I'd be tempted to lean towards Simpson.

He had a reasonable record as a player and he's a player director on the PGA Tour's policy board, so I'd give him the nod.