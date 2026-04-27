Cadillac Championship Betting Tips 2026: Popular Pick Strongly Backed By Our Expert Panel

Big events keep coming thick and fast at this stage of the season, with the Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral next on the schedule.

Rory McIlroy skips his second consecutive signature event, but we still have a strong (albeit limited) field to comb through in our search for the next winner on the PGA Tour.

As discussed on this week's episode of Golf Monthly Tour Issue, which you can watch below, Matt and I aren't totally enamoured with no-cut signature events, but from a betting perspective it at least gives our picks four rounds to surge up the board!

Below, I outline my best bets at the Cadillac Championship 2026 and the esteemed betting panel also offer their picks - with one popular name receiving plenty of attention...

Cadillac Championship Betting Tips 2026 - Bazza's Best Bets

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly Instruction Lead For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

The Long List

The Blue Monster course at Trump National Doral is renowned for being long, penal and terribly tricky - which is exactly the kind of course I love to see.

We haven't visited this particular venue on the PGA Tour for 10 years, but with a number of LIV Golf events in recent years held at the course we still have a pretty good idea of what to expect.

Essentially, we are looking for premium ball strikers who can bomb it off the tee and be very precise on approach to avoid the numerous penalty areas. A solid short game is essential, as is proximity from 175 yards+ and bogey avoidance.

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A single-figure score under-par could take this, so I'd be looking at the superstars in the field to step up to the plate this week.

Cameron Young

Robert MacIntyre

Min Woo Lee

Jason Day

Sepp Straka

Chris Gotterup

Bazza's Best Bets

Cameron Young is a very popular pick this week with three out of four tipsters on our panel selecting him (Image credit: Getty Images)

Top Tip: Cameron Young To Win (+1500) @ BetMGM

Cameron Young has a fantastic chance to put any disappointment from The Masters behind him with a win at a course which suits his style perfectly.

Young has plenty of length and is one of the best ball strikers around, ranking 3rd for Strokes Gained: Off The Tee and 6th for SG: Tee To Green over the last three months.

He won The Players Championship last month, on a course that I believe holds significant correlation to the Blue Monster, but he has also finished 3rd at Bay Hill (similar correlation) and impressively came second at The Masters - so knows how to contend in stacked fields.

Young ranks 5th for bogey avoidance and has the ability to scramble superbly when on song, so I wouldn't put another strong challenge past the World No.4 ranked player.

Straka has some interesting form and his statistics partially fit the profile at a big price (Image credit: Getty Images)

Next Best: Min Woo Lee To Win (+4000) @ BetMGM

Min Woo Lee had a bit of a stinker at The Masters, but Augusta National Golf Club can do that to anyone. I am willing to forgive based on his form this season, as he has a runner-up, third place and sixth place finish in his last seven starts.

Lee ranks 12th for driving distance in the last three months and has a great short game, so fits the bill fairly well. He needs a good week on approach to contend here, but at this price I believe he represents great value.

The Value Bet: Sepp Straka To Win (+5000) @ BetMGM

Sepp Straka is someone that we know has the pedigree and skillset to win a signature event of this stature.

He secured two wins in 2025, including the Truist Championship, but he was also 8th at The Players and 13th at the API this season - so ticks a lot of the correlation boxes.

Straka was also tied 2nd at Pebble Beach earlier this year and despite a couple of less appealing efforts recently, I still believe there is a lot to like.

The four-time PGA Tour winner ranks 3rd for proximity from 175-200 yards and 2nd for scrambling inside 30 yards, so at this price I am giving him another chance.

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Picks

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Tips by... Tips by... Jonny Leighfield News Writer

Jacob Bridgeman has already won a signature event on the PGA Tour this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Cameron Young To Win (+1500) @ BetMGM

He's the form horse right now and it makes sense that three of us have picked him.

This golf course is extremely long and very difficult to boot with similarities to TPC Sawgrass evident.

With that in mind, it makes sense to pick the guy who's playing well, hits it miles, has great control with his irons and is a strong putter. My only reservation with Young is his putter can go a little cold at key times, but there are too many upsides not to pick him

Pick Two: Jacob Bridgeman To Win (+4000) @ BetMGM

With a view on outsiders, here's a guy who still doesn't seem to be given due respect at these Signature Events.

But having already won the Genesis this year and possessing all of the traits I'd like to see this week (long hitter, fantastic iron control and strong putter) I don't see any reason why he can't contend once again.

Bridgeman has been in good form of late - with two minor dips in the past two weeks - but I think he'll have recalibrated following a week off and he'll be ready to hit the ground running once more.

Tips by... Tips by... Matt Cradock News Writer

Jake Knapp ranks highly for driving distance on the PGA Tour - an important stat this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Jake Knapp To Win (+3500) @ BetMGM

Knapp is enjoying a fine season on the PGA Tour in 2026, registering seven top 11s in nine starts, with his best result a T5th at the Farmers Insurance Open.



Regarded for his length off the tee, the American ranks highly in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, as well as Putting, key metrics for success at a Blue Monster course that suits his game down to the ground.

Pick Two: Corey Conners To Win (+8500) @ BetMGM

A tie for 13th at The Players Championship has been the highlight of Conners' season, with the Canadian looking to replicate that form in Florida this week.



Like previous seasons, Conners possesses an incredible long game and, as of writing, is 24th in SG: Approach the Green. His short game does let him down but, for this week, I'm hoping it'll fire for his first top 10 of the season.

Tips by... Tips by... Elliott Heath News Editor

Pick One: Cameron Young To Win (+1500) @ BetMGM

Pick Two: Rickie Fowler To Win (+4000) @ BetMGM

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Tipping Record