Zurich Classic Tee Times 2026: Round One And Two

The solitary team event on the PGA Tour returns this week with the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The tournament is contested at TPC Louisiana, with Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin the defending champions after their one-shot victory last year.

Despite a plethora of big names missing this week, ostensibly due to the congested PGA Tour schedule, there are still several intriguing partnerships ready to take on the alternating fourball and foursomes format.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2025 winners Novak and Griffin will be paired with Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore for the first two rounds, as they kick off their defence at 7:52am local time (CDT) on Thursday, and then 12:39pm on Friday.

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Last year's triumph was the first PGA Tour win for each of the pair. Griffin parlayed the Zurich success into two more wins in 2025, as well as a debut Ryder Cup appearance at Bethpage Black last September.

The star-studded duo of Brooks Koepka and Shane Lowry, the latter winning with Rory McIlroy in 2024, get their tournament underway at 12:29pm on Thursday, before teeing off at 8:18am for the second round on Friday.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

They will be paired up with the Fitzpatrick brothers, who are both in red-hot form coming off wins in their last respective starts.

Matt Fitzpatrick overcame Scottie Scheffler in a playoff at Harbour Town to claim his second RBC Heritage title. Alex Fitzpatrick triumphed at the Hero Indian Open at the end of March on the DP World Tour.

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That will certainly be the marquee group for the opening two rounds, with fourball taking precedence on Thursday, before the format switches to foursomes on Friday.

Although competitors this week are unable to earn OWGR points due to the contrasting format, there are still FedEx Cup points on the line, as well as a $9.5 milllion purse, with the winning pair winning just under $1.4 million each.

Check out the full tee times for rounds one and two of the Zurich Classic below...

Zurich Classic Tee Times: Round One (Fourball)

All times CDT

Morning Wave

7.00am 1st: Austin Cook & Jason Dufner, Sam Stevens & Zach Bauchou

7.00am 10th: Peter Malnati & Russell Knox, Ben Silverman & Cameron Champ

7.13am 1st: Mark Hubbard & Ryan Brehm, Ben Martin & Trace Crowe

7.13am 10th: Charley Hoffman & Nick Watney, Beau Hossler & Sam Ryder

7.26am 1st: Lanto Griffin & Ben Kohles, Chad Ramey & Justin Lower

7.26am 10th: David Lipsky & Rico Hoey, Danny Walker & Jimmy Stanger

7.39am 1st: Kevin Yu & Tom Kim, Taylor Pendrith & Mackenzie Hughes

7.39am 10th: Michael Brennan & Johnny Keefer, Karl Vilips & Michael Thorbjornsen

7.52am 1st: Davis Thompson & Austin Eckroat, Chris Kirk & Patton Kizzire

7.52am 10th: Ben Griffin & Andrew Novak, Wyndham Clark & Taylor Moore

8.05am 1st: Rafael Campos & Alejandro Tosti, Max McGreevy & Kevin Roy

8.05am 10th: Billy Horschel & Tom Hoge, Tony Finau & Max Greyserman

8.18am 1st: Jonathan Byrd & Chez Reavie, Alex Smalley & Hayden Springer

8.18am 10th: Davis Riley & Nick Hardy, Matti Schmid & Seamus Power

8.31am 1st: James Hahn & Kyle Stanley, Zac Blair & Patrick Fishburn

8.31am 10th: Camilo Villegas & Marcelo Rozo, Will Gordon & Paul Peterson

8.44am 1st: Frankie Capan III & Noah Goodwin, Pontus Nyholm & Jesper Svensson

8.44am 10th: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen & Jacob Skov Olesen, Christo Lamprecht & Neal Shipley

Afternoon Wave

11.50am 1st: Luke List & Henrik Norlander, Chandler Phillips & Carson Young

11.50am 10th: Troy Merritt & Robert Streb, Harry Higgs & Jeremy Paul

12.03pm 1st: Joel Dahmen & Kevin Streelman, Andrew Putnam & Austin Smotherman

12.03pm 10th: Brice Garnett & Lee Hodges, Eric Cole & Hank Lebioda

12.16pm 1st: Ryan Gerard & Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Matt Wallace & Marco Penge

12.16pm 10th: Adam Svensson & Adam Hadwin, Vince Whaley & Greyson Sigg

12.29pm 1st: Matt Fitzpatrick & Alex Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka & Shane Lowry

12.29pm 10th: Garrick Higgo & Matt Kuchar, Erik Van Rooyen, Christian Bezuidenhout

12.42pm 1st: Aaron Rai & Sahith Theegala, Luke Clanton & Blades Brown

12.42pm 10th: William Mouw & Takumi Kanaya, Matt McCarty & Mac Meissner

12.55pm 1st: Cam Davis & Geoff Ogilvy, Keith Mitchell & Brandt Snedeker

12.55pm 10th: Adam Schenk & Tyler Duncan, Stephen Jaeger & Jackson Suber

1.08pm 1st: Matthieu Pavon & Martin Couvra, Ryan Palmer & Chan Kim

1.08pm 10th: Trey Mullinax & David Skinns, Scott Piercy & Taylor Montgomery

1.21pm 1st: Nick Dunlap & Gordon Sargent, Kristoffer Reitan & Kris Ventura

1.21pm 10th: Doug Ghim & Jeffrey Kang, Dylan Wu & Zecheng Dou

1.34pm 1st: Haotong Li & Jordan Smith, Adrien Dumont de Chassart & Davis Chatfield

1.34pm 10th: John Parry & Dan Brown, A.J. Ewart & Casey Jarvis

1.47pm 10th: Chandler Blanchet & John VanDerLaan, Keita Nakajima & Kensei Hirata

Zurich Classic Tee Times: Round Two (Foursomes)

All times CDT

Morning Wave

7.45am 1st: Troy Merritt & Robert Streb, Harry Higgs & Jeremy Paul

7.45am 10th: Luke List & Henrik Norlander, Chandler Phillips & Carson Young

7.56am 1st: Brice Garnett & Lee Hodges, Eric Cole & Hank Lebioda

7.56am 10th: Joel Dahmen & Kevin Streelman, Andrew Putnam & Austin Smotherman

8.07am 1st: Adam Svensson & Adam Hadwin, Vince Whaley & Greyson Sigg

8.07am 10th: Ryan Gerard & Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Matt Wallace & Marco Penge

8.18am 1st: Garrick Higgo & Matt Kuchar, Erik Van Rooyen, Christian Bezuidenhout

8.18am 10th: Matt Fitzpatrick & Alex Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka & Shane Lowry

8.29am 1st: William Mouw & Takumi Kanaya, Matt McCarty & Mac Meissner

8.29am 10th: Aaron Rai & Sahith Theegala, Luke Clanton & Blades Brown

8.40am 1st: Adam Schenk & Tyler Duncan, Stephen Jaeger & Jackson Suber

8.40am 10th: Cam Davis & Geoff Ogilvy, Keith Mitchell & Brandt Snedeker

8.51am 1st: Trey Mullinax & David Skinns, Scott Piercy & Taylor Montgomery

8.51am 10th: Matthieu Pavon & Martin Couvra, Ryan Palmer & Chan Kim

9.02am 1st: Doug Ghim & Jeffrey Kang, Dylan Wu & Zecheng Dou

9.02am 10th: Nick Dunlap & Gordon Sargent, Kristoffer Reitan & Kris Ventura

9.13am 1st: John Parry & Dan Brown, A.J. Ewart & Casey Jarvis

9.13am 10th: Haotong Li & Jordan Smith, Adrien Dumont de Chassart & Davis Chatfield

9.24am 1st: Chandler Blanchet & John VanDerLaan, Keita Nakajima & Kensei Hirata

Afternoon Wave