Zurich Classic Tee Times 2026: Round One And Two
Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin reunite to defend their Zurich Classic title, with some new teams attempting to knock them off their perch
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
The solitary team event on the PGA Tour returns this week with the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The tournament is contested at TPC Louisiana, with Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin the defending champions after their one-shot victory last year.
Despite a plethora of big names missing this week, ostensibly due to the congested PGA Tour schedule, there are still several intriguing partnerships ready to take on the alternating fourball and foursomes format.
2025 winners Novak and Griffin will be paired with Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore for the first two rounds, as they kick off their defence at 7:52am local time (CDT) on Thursday, and then 12:39pm on Friday.Article continues below
Last year's triumph was the first PGA Tour win for each of the pair. Griffin parlayed the Zurich success into two more wins in 2025, as well as a debut Ryder Cup appearance at Bethpage Black last September.
The star-studded duo of Brooks Koepka and Shane Lowry, the latter winning with Rory McIlroy in 2024, get their tournament underway at 12:29pm on Thursday, before teeing off at 8:18am for the second round on Friday.
They will be paired up with the Fitzpatrick brothers, who are both in red-hot form coming off wins in their last respective starts.
Matt Fitzpatrick overcame Scottie Scheffler in a playoff at Harbour Town to claim his second RBC Heritage title. Alex Fitzpatrick triumphed at the Hero Indian Open at the end of March on the DP World Tour.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
That will certainly be the marquee group for the opening two rounds, with fourball taking precedence on Thursday, before the format switches to foursomes on Friday.
Although competitors this week are unable to earn OWGR points due to the contrasting format, there are still FedEx Cup points on the line, as well as a $9.5 milllion purse, with the winning pair winning just under $1.4 million each.
Check out the full tee times for rounds one and two of the Zurich Classic below...
Zurich Classic Tee Times: Round One (Fourball)
All times CDT
Morning Wave
- 7.00am 1st: Austin Cook & Jason Dufner, Sam Stevens & Zach Bauchou
- 7.00am 10th: Peter Malnati & Russell Knox, Ben Silverman & Cameron Champ
- 7.13am 1st: Mark Hubbard & Ryan Brehm, Ben Martin & Trace Crowe
- 7.13am 10th: Charley Hoffman & Nick Watney, Beau Hossler & Sam Ryder
- 7.26am 1st: Lanto Griffin & Ben Kohles, Chad Ramey & Justin Lower
- 7.26am 10th: David Lipsky & Rico Hoey, Danny Walker & Jimmy Stanger
- 7.39am 1st: Kevin Yu & Tom Kim, Taylor Pendrith & Mackenzie Hughes
- 7.39am 10th: Michael Brennan & Johnny Keefer, Karl Vilips & Michael Thorbjornsen
- 7.52am 1st: Davis Thompson & Austin Eckroat, Chris Kirk & Patton Kizzire
- 7.52am 10th: Ben Griffin & Andrew Novak, Wyndham Clark & Taylor Moore
- 8.05am 1st: Rafael Campos & Alejandro Tosti, Max McGreevy & Kevin Roy
- 8.05am 10th: Billy Horschel & Tom Hoge, Tony Finau & Max Greyserman
- 8.18am 1st: Jonathan Byrd & Chez Reavie, Alex Smalley & Hayden Springer
- 8.18am 10th: Davis Riley & Nick Hardy, Matti Schmid & Seamus Power
- 8.31am 1st: James Hahn & Kyle Stanley, Zac Blair & Patrick Fishburn
- 8.31am 10th: Camilo Villegas & Marcelo Rozo, Will Gordon & Paul Peterson
- 8.44am 1st: Frankie Capan III & Noah Goodwin, Pontus Nyholm & Jesper Svensson
- 8.44am 10th: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen & Jacob Skov Olesen, Christo Lamprecht & Neal Shipley
Afternoon Wave
- 11.50am 1st: Luke List & Henrik Norlander, Chandler Phillips & Carson Young
- 11.50am 10th: Troy Merritt & Robert Streb, Harry Higgs & Jeremy Paul
- 12.03pm 1st: Joel Dahmen & Kevin Streelman, Andrew Putnam & Austin Smotherman
- 12.03pm 10th: Brice Garnett & Lee Hodges, Eric Cole & Hank Lebioda
- 12.16pm 1st: Ryan Gerard & Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Matt Wallace & Marco Penge
- 12.16pm 10th: Adam Svensson & Adam Hadwin, Vince Whaley & Greyson Sigg
- 12.29pm 1st: Matt Fitzpatrick & Alex Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka & Shane Lowry
- 12.29pm 10th: Garrick Higgo & Matt Kuchar, Erik Van Rooyen, Christian Bezuidenhout
- 12.42pm 1st: Aaron Rai & Sahith Theegala, Luke Clanton & Blades Brown
- 12.42pm 10th: William Mouw & Takumi Kanaya, Matt McCarty & Mac Meissner
- 12.55pm 1st: Cam Davis & Geoff Ogilvy, Keith Mitchell & Brandt Snedeker
- 12.55pm 10th: Adam Schenk & Tyler Duncan, Stephen Jaeger & Jackson Suber
- 1.08pm 1st: Matthieu Pavon & Martin Couvra, Ryan Palmer & Chan Kim
- 1.08pm 10th: Trey Mullinax & David Skinns, Scott Piercy & Taylor Montgomery
- 1.21pm 1st: Nick Dunlap & Gordon Sargent, Kristoffer Reitan & Kris Ventura
- 1.21pm 10th: Doug Ghim & Jeffrey Kang, Dylan Wu & Zecheng Dou
- 1.34pm 1st: Haotong Li & Jordan Smith, Adrien Dumont de Chassart & Davis Chatfield
- 1.34pm 10th: John Parry & Dan Brown, A.J. Ewart & Casey Jarvis
- 1.47pm 10th: Chandler Blanchet & John VanDerLaan, Keita Nakajima & Kensei Hirata
Zurich Classic Tee Times: Round Two (Foursomes)
All times CDT
Morning Wave
- 7.45am 1st: Troy Merritt & Robert Streb, Harry Higgs & Jeremy Paul
- 7.45am 10th: Luke List & Henrik Norlander, Chandler Phillips & Carson Young
- 7.56am 1st: Brice Garnett & Lee Hodges, Eric Cole & Hank Lebioda
- 7.56am 10th: Joel Dahmen & Kevin Streelman, Andrew Putnam & Austin Smotherman
- 8.07am 1st: Adam Svensson & Adam Hadwin, Vince Whaley & Greyson Sigg
- 8.07am 10th: Ryan Gerard & Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Matt Wallace & Marco Penge
- 8.18am 1st: Garrick Higgo & Matt Kuchar, Erik Van Rooyen, Christian Bezuidenhout
- 8.18am 10th: Matt Fitzpatrick & Alex Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka & Shane Lowry
- 8.29am 1st: William Mouw & Takumi Kanaya, Matt McCarty & Mac Meissner
- 8.29am 10th: Aaron Rai & Sahith Theegala, Luke Clanton & Blades Brown
- 8.40am 1st: Adam Schenk & Tyler Duncan, Stephen Jaeger & Jackson Suber
- 8.40am 10th: Cam Davis & Geoff Ogilvy, Keith Mitchell & Brandt Snedeker
- 8.51am 1st: Trey Mullinax & David Skinns, Scott Piercy & Taylor Montgomery
- 8.51am 10th: Matthieu Pavon & Martin Couvra, Ryan Palmer & Chan Kim
- 9.02am 1st: Doug Ghim & Jeffrey Kang, Dylan Wu & Zecheng Dou
- 9.02am 10th: Nick Dunlap & Gordon Sargent, Kristoffer Reitan & Kris Ventura
- 9.13am 1st: John Parry & Dan Brown, A.J. Ewart & Casey Jarvis
- 9.13am 10th: Haotong Li & Jordan Smith, Adrien Dumont de Chassart & Davis Chatfield
- 9.24am 1st: Chandler Blanchet & John VanDerLaan, Keita Nakajima & Kensei Hirata
Afternoon Wave
- 11.55am 1st: Peter Malnati & Russell Knox, Ben Silverman & Cameron Champ
- 11.55am 10th: Austin Cook & Jason Dufner, Sam Stevens & Zach Bauchou
- 12.06pm 1st: Charley Hoffman & Nick Watney, Beau Hossler & Sam Ryder
- 12.06pm 10th: Mark Hubbard & Ryan Brehm, Ben Martin & Trace Crowe
- 12.17pm 1st: David Lipsky & Rico Hoey, Danny Walker & Jimmy Stanger
- 12.17pm 10th: Lanto Griffin & Ben Kohles, Chad Ramey & Justin Lower
- 12.28pm 1st: Michael Brennan & Johnny Keefer, Karl Vilips & Michael Thorbjornsen
- 12.28pm 10th: Kevin Yu & Tom Kim, Taylor Pendrith & Mackenzie Hughes
- 12.39pm 1st: Ben Griffin & Andrew Novak, Wyndham Clark & Taylor Moore
- 12.39pm 10th: Davis Thompson & Austin Eckroat, Chris Kirk & Patton Kizzire
- 12.50pm 1st: Billy Horschel & Tom Hoge, Tony Finau & Max Greyserman
- 12.50pm 10th: Rafael Campos & Alejandro Tosti, Max McGreevy & Kevin Roy
- 1.01pm 1st: Davis Riley & Nick Hardy, Matti Schmid & Seamus Power
- 1.01pm 10th: Jonathan Byrd & Chez Reavie, Alex Smalley & Hayden Springer
- 1.12pm 1st: Camilo Villegas & Marcelo Rozo, Will Gordon & Paul Peterson
- 1.12pm 10th: James Hahn & Kyle Stanley, Zac Blair & Patrick Fishburn
- 1.23pm 1st: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen & Jacob Skov Olesen, Christo Lamprecht & Neal Shipley
- 1.23pm 10th: Frankie Capan III & Noah Goodwin, Pontus Nyholm & Jesper Svensson
Ben joined Golf Monthly in April 2026, doing work experience as a news writer covering all aspects of the professional game. He started playing golf around the age of 12, and still plays frequently each week, boasting a 3 handicap. He never wears a glove while playing, but that hasn't stopped him from competing in county and club tournaments since a young age.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.