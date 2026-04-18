Brooks Koepka And Shane Lowry Headline Zurich Classic Of New Orleans As Full Teams Confirmed
Brooks Koepka and Shane Lowry link up at the TPC Louisiana event, which features 80 teams of two playing alternating four ball and foursomes sessions
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There’s a break from the norm on the PGA Tour following the RBC Heritage, with the unique team event, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, coming from TPC Louisiana.
The tournament features 80 teams of two competing in an alternating four-ball and foursomes format.
Some of the world’s biggest names regularly play at the event, and the 2026 edition is no exception.
Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak won the title a year ago, beating Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard by one, a performance that gave both players their maiden PGA Tour titles.
They are teaming up again this year, although the Hojgaard brothers are not in the field this time around.
One all-sibling partnership sees the highest-ranked player in the field, Matt Fitzpatrick playing alongside his brother, Alex.
Both players have titles this season, with Matt having won the Valspar Championship and Alex claiming his maiden DP World Tour win a week later at the Hero Indian Open. Can their combined talents lead to another victory in Louisiana?
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For the last two years, Shane Lowry has formed a team with Rory McIlroy, and the pair found success in 2023, too, beating Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer in a playoff.
McIlroy has opted against playing this year, but Lowry is in the field, with the Irishman forming a team with Brooks Koepka this time.
Koepka had been hoping to play in the RBC Heritage, with the five-time Major winner first alternate for the Harbour Town event. Ultimately, he missed out on his maiden Signature Event, meaning it will be his first start since his T12 at The Masters.
Another former winning team in the field is the one made up of Davis Riley and Nick Hardy, who took the title in 2023.
Among other notable teams in the field is the all-English pairing of Marco Penge and Matt Wallace, while Ryan Gerard, who is 32nd in the world, plays alongside David Ford.
Elsewhere, Aaron Rai teams up with Sahith Theegala, Major winner Wyndham Clark links up with Taylor Moore, while Kristoffer Reitan plays with Kris Ventura in an all-Norwegian line-up.
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Teams
- Wyndham Clark, Taylor Moore
- Matt Fitzpatrick, Alex Fitzpatrick
- Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry
- Michael Brennan, Johnny Keefer
- Rafael Campos, Alejandro Tosti
- Cam Davis, Geoff Ogilvy
- Nick Dunlap, Gordon Sargent
- Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson
- Tony Finau, Max Greyserman
- Brice Garnett, Lee Hodges
- Ryan Gerard, David Ford
- Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak
- Garrick Higgo, Matt Kuchar
- Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge
- Stephan Jaeger, Jackson Suber
- Tom Kim, Kevin Yu
- Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire
- Peter Malnati, Russell Knox
- Matt McCarty, Mac Meissner
- William Mouw, Takumi Kanaya
- Matthieu Pavon, Martin Couvra
- Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes
- Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala
- Davis Riley, Nick Hardy
- Adam Schenk, Tyler Duncan
- Karl Vilips, Michael Thorbjornsen
- Sam Stevens, Zach Bauchou
- Matti Schmid, Seamus Power
- Erik van Rooyen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Rico Hoey, David Lipsky
- Max McGreevy, Kevin Roy
- Alex Smalley, Hayden Springer
- Vince Whaley, Greyson Sigg
- Eric Cole, Hank Lebioda
- Keith Mitchell, Brandt Snedeker
- Mark Hubbard, Ryan Brehm
- Chad Ramey, Justin Lower
- Chandler Phillips, Carson Young
- Danny Walker, Jimmy Stanger
- Blades Brown, Luke Clanton
- Jacob Skov Olesen, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Casey Jarvis, A.J. Ewart
- Marco Penge, Matt Wallace
- Kristoffer Reitan, Kris Ventura
- John Parry, Dan Brown
- Haotong Li, Jordan Smith
- Keita Nakajima, Kensei Hirata
- Chandler Blanchet, John VanDerLaan
- Austin Smotherman, Andrew Putnam
- Neal Shipley, Christo Lamprecht
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Davis Chatfield
- Jeffrey Kang, Doug Ghim
- Trace Crowe, Ben Marti
- Zecheng Dou, Dylan Wu
- Pontus Nyholm, Jesper Svensson
- Adam Svensson, Adam Hadwin
- Marcelo Rozo, Camilo Villegas
- Beau Hossler, Sam Ryder
- Patrick Fishburn, Zac Blair
- Charley Hoffman, Nick Watney
- Kevin Streelman, Joel Dahmen
- Lanto Griffin, Ben Kohles
- Frankie Capan III, Noah Goodwin
- Chan Kim, Ryan Palmer
- Harry Higgs, Jeremy Paul
- Henrik Norlander, Luke List
- Taylor Montgomery, Scott Piercy
- Ben Silverman, Cameron Champ
- Paul Peterson, Will Gordon
- David Skinns, Trey Mullinax
- Jonathan Byrd, Chez Reavie
- Austin Cook, Jason Dufner
- James Hahn, Kyle Stanley
- Troy Merritt, Robert Streb
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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