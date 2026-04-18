Brooks Koepka And Shane Lowry Headline Zurich Classic Of New Orleans As Full Teams Confirmed

There’s a break from the norm on the PGA Tour following the RBC Heritage, with the unique team event, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, coming from TPC Louisiana.

The tournament features 80 teams of two competing in an alternating four-ball and foursomes format.

Some of the world’s biggest names regularly play at the event, and the 2026 edition is no exception.

Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak won the title a year ago, beating Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard by one, a performance that gave both players their maiden PGA Tour titles.

They are teaming up again this year, although the Hojgaard brothers are not in the field this time around.

One all-sibling partnership sees the highest-ranked player in the field, Matt Fitzpatrick playing alongside his brother, Alex.

Both players have titles this season, with Matt having won the Valspar Championship and Alex claiming his maiden DP World Tour win a week later at the Hero Indian Open. Can their combined talents lead to another victory in Louisiana?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick are on of the teams (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the last two years, Shane Lowry has formed a team with Rory McIlroy, and the pair found success in 2023, too, beating Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer in a playoff.

McIlroy has opted against playing this year, but Lowry is in the field, with the Irishman forming a team with Brooks Koepka this time.

Koepka had been hoping to play in the RBC Heritage, with the five-time Major winner first alternate for the Harbour Town event. Ultimately, he missed out on his maiden Signature Event, meaning it will be his first start since his T12 at The Masters.

Another former winning team in the field is the one made up of Davis Riley and Nick Hardy, who took the title in 2023.

Davis Riley and Nick Hardy won the title in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Among other notable teams in the field is the all-English pairing of Marco Penge and Matt Wallace, while Ryan Gerard, who is 32nd in the world, plays alongside David Ford.

Elsewhere, Aaron Rai teams up with Sahith Theegala, Major winner Wyndham Clark links up with Taylor Moore, while Kristoffer Reitan plays with Kris Ventura in an all-Norwegian line-up.

Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Teams