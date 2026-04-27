Big Names To Feature As Heroes Classic To Debut At The Open Championship
Major winners and high-profile figures from sport and entertainment will be present at the inaugural Heroes Classic, which takes place on the Tuesday of Open week
The Open Championship is always a special week in the golfing calendar and, for 2026, the historic championship will become even more special with the addition of a new event.
Announced on Monday, The R&A revealed a field of star names will take part in a fun celebration of golf when the Heroes Classic is held for the first time on Tuesday July 14th during the week at Royal Birkdale.
Padraig Harrington and Jordan Spieth, who claimed the Claret Jug in 2008 and 2017 when the Major was last staged at the course, will headline the event on Tuesday.
Joining the duo will be AIG Women’s Open champion Miyu Yamashita, as well as G4D Champion Brendan Lawlor.
Ryder Cup stars Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose, as well as high-profile figures from sport and entertainment, including R&A ambassadors Bryan Habana and Kathryn Newton, will also be present.
The reason for the event is to celebrate the heroes of the sport, as well as highlighting the work of The R&A in developing and promoting golf globally.
Format-wise, the event will be contested in teams of three over the 1st, 2nd and 9th holes of Royal Birkdale, with a Texas scramble format present.
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What's more, a scoring incentive will be in-play to ensure each participant gets to hit as many shots as possible to create team unity and enable friendly competition.
Speaking about the event, Spieth stated: "It’s special to come back to Royal Birkdale. This place means a lot to me and I’m looking forward to being part of something unique during Open week.
"Heroes Classic will be a fun way to bring people together and give fans another great experience at one of the best weeks in golf.
"It’s great to see something new being added to The Open, and with Royal Birkdale being such an iconic venue, I’m excited to be involved."
The introduction of the event is similar to that of The R&A's Celebration of Champions at The 150th Open Championship, where 48 former champion golfers played the 1st, 2nd, 17th and 18th of St Andrews' Old Course.
For 2026, the Heroes Classic will be introduced, as will the Last-Chance Qualifier, which takes place on Monday July 13th.
The Last-Chance Qualifier is a new event being introduced as part of a series of enhancements intended to elevate the experience of attending The Open by providing fans with drama and excitement as golfers compete to earn a single, coveted spot in The Open Championship.
A stroke play event, it will start on Monday morning and be contested over 18 holes at Royal Birkdale.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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