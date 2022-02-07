15 Things You Didn't Know About Harold Varner III

A winner of two professional events, one in Australia, and the other in Saudi Arabia, Harold Varner III has often appeared at the top of leaderboards in big events, usually wearing bright colored clothing and shoes from Jordan brand. But how well do you actually know him? Well here are 15 facts on the charismatic American.

1. The professional golfer was born in Akron, Ohio, in the same hospital as NBA superstars Lebron James and Steph Curry.

2. Varner cites his father as the reason he got into the game, because he bought him a set of clubs when Harold was just two years old.

3. He grew up near Charlotte, North Carolina, where he played local municipal golf. Varner attended Forestview High School, leading his squad to a second-place finish in the state.

4. In 2011 he won the North Carolina Amateur Championship and the North Carolina Amateur Match Play Championship, the first player to win the state’s stroke and match play titles in the same year.

5. Varner turned professional in 2012.

6. Aside from golf Varner has said his other favorite sport is basketball, and despite getting into golf at a young age and playing in tournaments, he dreamed of being a basketball player. However when he was younger he quickly realised he wasn't tall enough for that. Speaking to the Akron Beacon Journal Varner said;

“I started playing tournaments in North Carolina when I was 9 or 10 and just got hooked. I never got tall enough to play basketball. That’s my favorite sport.”

7. Harold Varner III became the 1st African American golfer to advance to the PGA Tour via the Web.com Tour (now Korn Ferry) back in 2015.

8. Varner III is five foot, nine inches tall.

9. His best finish in a Major came at the 2020 PGA Championship, a T29 at TPC Harding Park.

10. In a couple of different interviews, Varner has said two of his favorite golf courses are Pebble Beach, and the Scarlet Course at Ohio State University.

Speaking to PGA Tour.com about the former he said; "I would have to say Pebble Beach. Probably the best golf course I’ve ever played, and the most fun. It’s not too hard, but I haven’t played there in a U.S. Open or anything. I played there in the (Nature Valley) First Tee Open, and that was pretty cool. August 2007. I got to play it in great shape."

11. Varner is one of very few golfers to wear Jordan golf shoes. We believe he signed with the brand back in 2018 and has been wearing the shoes, hats and apparel ever since.

12. His career low round on the PGA Tour is 62. He shot this in the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship.

13. Varner is a huge Carolina Panthers fan, which makes sense when you consider he went to East Carolina University. Whilst there he studied marketing.

14. He is married to Amanda Singleton and they have one child together called Liam.

15. His headcover "Gerald" has his own Twitter account