'We've Been Friends For Years' - Brooks Koepka And Shane Lowry Explain Zurich Classic Partnership

It seems an unlikely partnership in many ways, but Shane Lowry and Brooks Koepka are no odd couple, as they hope to show at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Lowry won this event in 2024 with regular partner Rory McIlroy, but this year plays with Koepka - joking he'll only team up with multiple Major champions for the event at TPC Louisiana.

And despite at first sight it being an unusual pairing for the team golf event, the two have been friends for some time and are near neighbors in Jupiter, Florida, which is a hotbed for PGA Tour stars.

It's a cross Ryder Cup partnership in terms of a European star playing with a Team USA player, but the pair insist it'll work at the Zurich Classic.

"To the outside it might not look like it makes sense," admitted Lowry. "But you know, to us it does."

Having known Koepka since his early days on the DP World Tour, Lowry says that apart from their friendship their games also blend well together, while they both also play Srixon golf balls.

"I think the ball, everything about it, you know, we do have a good relationship," said Lowry. "We're going to have a good bit of fun out there.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I've known Brooks a long time, back from his European days playing the European Tour. I obviously know Ricky, his caddie, very well.

"He's Brooks Koepka. He's got five majors. You know what I mean?"

There's also quite a difference in their characters, with Lowry usually happy to chat and crack jokes with the media while Koepka has been a more stern, focused presence - so that dynamic will be interesting.

"I think at the time when he asked me, I wasn't sure what my playing schedule was gonna be." 🤣Shane Lowry and Brooks Koepka give the backstory of how they paired up together for the @Zurich_Classic pic.twitter.com/S2m1qYS3PK — cantworkitout on April 22, 2026

Koepka certainly seems pretty relaxed and in a more jovial mood when alongside Lowry - as he revealed that they regularly meet while playing at the same golf courses back home.

"We've been friends for years," said Koepka.

"I think a lot of people forget that we all live probably within 15 minutes of each other in Jupiter, and everybody plays the same golf courses, so we see each other pretty much every other day.

"I mean, I don't go a day without seeing a guy out here, so there's always conversations. There's always people talking, having lunch, doing whatever, practicing together. It happens way more frequently than I think people realize."

And on the course, Koepka feels Lowry's game will compliment his own for this unique team event on the PGA Tour.

"I think we form a really good team," said Koepka. "I think the way Shane drives the ball, the way my iron play has been lately, and then Shane's short game, I mean, I think it's a pretty good combination.

"Everybody feels comfortable on the holes that we're going to play. Then the best ball side of this whole thing, he's been playing great, so just let him go do him and stay out of the way."

Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak won the title a year ago, beating Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard by one, a performance that gave both players their maiden PGA Tour titles.

They are teaming up again this year, although the Hojgaard brothers are not in the field this time around.

One all-sibling partnership sees the highest-ranked player in the field, Matt Fitzpatrick, playing alongside his brother, Alex.

Both players have titles this season, with Matt having won the Valspar Championship and Alex claiming his maiden DP World Tour win a week later at the Hero Indian Open.