PGA Tour Truist Championship Creator Classic Line-Up And Format Revealed

The PGA Tour has announced a line-up of golf content creators and YouTube stars for the second event of the Creator Classic Series being held ahead of the Truist Championship.

The 'Creator Classic at Philly Cricket presented by YouTube' will tee off on Wednesday 7 May - the day before the Truist Championship - on the same Wissahickon Course being used by the pros in the PGA Tour event.

A nine-hole team event will see one popular YouTuber being partnered with two golf content creators in four teams of three, who will all compete in eight holes of alternate shot, gross score format golf.

The top two teams will then tackle the 18th for a hole-by-hole playoff to crown the winners - all of which will be broadcast on the PGA Tour's YouTube Channel and streamed on ESPN+ and Peacock along with other platforms via the PGA Tour Channel.

The Creator Classic Series, aimed at bringing a different, younger audience to the PGA Tour, started at TPC Sawgrass and will conclude at the Tour Championship at East Lake.

This is a totally different line-up to the inaugural event though, with none of the players from that event - won by Grant Horvat - in the field this time around.

In terms of golf creators - Paige Spirinac is joined by Sabrina Andolpho from Golf Girl Games, Erik Anders Lang of Random Golf Club, Claire Hogle and Josh Kelley from @HoleIn1TrickShots and Good Good Golf trio Brad Dalke, Sean Walsh and Matt Scharff.

Opening things out into the wider YouTube world, the PGA Tour has invited Dude Perfect's Tyler Toney, Josh Richards from the BFFs podcast, Marques Brownlee of tech YouTube channel MKBHD and esports world champion Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag.

PGA Tour senior vice president of media Chris Wandell said: “The series continues to attract a diverse range of fans to the PGA Tour platform, judging by the packed galleries at TPC Sawgrass and the engaged audience that watched online, and we are eager to watch it grow further at The Philadelphia Cricket Club.”

Grant Horvat won the first Creator Classic at Sawgrass (Image credit: Getty Images)

That audience brought in 55 million users, 90 million total impressions and 16 million video views of the last event, thanks to the following of the online personalities involved.

And it's that online audience the PGA Tour is continuing to seek out with these events - which will be accompanied by Trackman drone shot tracing, ShotLink and other boradcast features, all being produced by Chad Mumm's Pro Shop Studios.

Mumm, whose company is behind the Netflix hit series “Full Swing” and “Happy Gilmore 2,” says bringing in online stars from outside golf was the next step for this particular strand of PGA Tour engagement.

“The Creator Classic Series is about shining a spotlight on dynamic creators and their relatable personalities more so than witnessing world-class golf shots or success on the course,” said Mumm.

“As we introduce new YouTube creators and their respective fans to the world of professional golf, constructing a team event that welcomes an even more diverse array of skillsets was the natural next step in the series’ return.”

Truist Championship Creator Classic Field

Paige Spirinac

Sabrina Andolpho

Erik Anders Lang

Claire Hogle

Josh Kelley

Brad Dalke

Sean Walsh

Matt Scharff

Tyler Toney

Josh Richards

Marques Brownlee

Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag

Truist Championship Creator Classic Format