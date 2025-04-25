PGA Tour Truist Championship Creator Classic Line-Up And Format Revealed
The PGA Tour has announced the line-up for the second Creator Classic ahead of the Truist Championship - with YouTubers from outside golf taking on the challenge
The PGA Tour has announced a line-up of golf content creators and YouTube stars for the second event of the Creator Classic Series being held ahead of the Truist Championship.
The 'Creator Classic at Philly Cricket presented by YouTube' will tee off on Wednesday 7 May - the day before the Truist Championship - on the same Wissahickon Course being used by the pros in the PGA Tour event.
A nine-hole team event will see one popular YouTuber being partnered with two golf content creators in four teams of three, who will all compete in eight holes of alternate shot, gross score format golf.
The top two teams will then tackle the 18th for a hole-by-hole playoff to crown the winners - all of which will be broadcast on the PGA Tour's YouTube Channel and streamed on ESPN+ and Peacock along with other platforms via the PGA Tour Channel.
The Creator Classic Series, aimed at bringing a different, younger audience to the PGA Tour, started at TPC Sawgrass and will conclude at the Tour Championship at East Lake.
This is a totally different line-up to the inaugural event though, with none of the players from that event - won by Grant Horvat - in the field this time around.
In terms of golf creators - Paige Spirinac is joined by Sabrina Andolpho from Golf Girl Games, Erik Anders Lang of Random Golf Club, Claire Hogle and Josh Kelley from @HoleIn1TrickShots and Good Good Golf trio Brad Dalke, Sean Walsh and Matt Scharff.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Opening things out into the wider YouTube world, the PGA Tour has invited Dude Perfect's Tyler Toney, Josh Richards from the BFFs podcast, Marques Brownlee of tech YouTube channel MKBHD and esports world champion Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag.
PGA Tour senior vice president of media Chris Wandell said: “The series continues to attract a diverse range of fans to the PGA Tour platform, judging by the packed galleries at TPC Sawgrass and the engaged audience that watched online, and we are eager to watch it grow further at The Philadelphia Cricket Club.”
That audience brought in 55 million users, 90 million total impressions and 16 million video views of the last event, thanks to the following of the online personalities involved.
And it's that online audience the PGA Tour is continuing to seek out with these events - which will be accompanied by Trackman drone shot tracing, ShotLink and other boradcast features, all being produced by Chad Mumm's Pro Shop Studios.
Mumm, whose company is behind the Netflix hit series “Full Swing” and “Happy Gilmore 2,” says bringing in online stars from outside golf was the next step for this particular strand of PGA Tour engagement.
“The Creator Classic Series is about shining a spotlight on dynamic creators and their relatable personalities more so than witnessing world-class golf shots or success on the course,” said Mumm.
“As we introduce new YouTube creators and their respective fans to the world of professional golf, constructing a team event that welcomes an even more diverse array of skillsets was the natural next step in the series’ return.”
Truist Championship Creator Classic Field
- Paige Spirinac
- Sabrina Andolpho
- Erik Anders Lang
- Claire Hogle
- Josh Kelley
- Brad Dalke
- Sean Walsh
- Matt Scharff
- Tyler Toney
- Josh Richards
- Marques Brownlee
- Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag
Truist Championship Creator Classic Format
- Four teams of three players
- One YouTuber and two golf creators per team
- Eight holes of alternate shot gross score
- Top two teams player 18th hole in playoff
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Are You Tired Of Your High-Handicap Golfer Status? These 4 Substantiated Tips Are Your Salvation
Being a high-handicap golfer is not easy, with consistency being difficult to establish and progress hard to come by... until you try these four simple tips!
By Barry Plummer
-
How Many LIV Golfers Have Qualified For the PGA Championship?
Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka are just two of 13 players from LIV Golf who will be able to tee it up at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow
By Paul Higham
-
Rory McIlroy And Shane Lowry Explain Golf Ball Tactics For Zurich Classic Foursomes
Defending Zurich Classic of New Orleans champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry explained how they go about picking which golf ball to use in foursomes
By Paul Higham
-
'I’ve Never Seen Someone Hit A Driver That Good. He Played So Freaking Good. And You Almost Feel Like, How Do I Compete With That?' - Akshay Bhatia Wowed By McIlroy's Masters Display
Akshay Bhatia lavished praise on Rory McIlroy's game at the Masters after playing the opening two rounds alongside the eventual champion at Augusta
By Paul Higham
-
Two-Time Champion Billy Horschel Forced To Withdraw From Zurich Classic Of New Orleans
Two-time winner Billy Horschel was forced to pull out of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans due to what he called a "lower body injury"
By Paul Higham
-
How To Watch Zurich Classic Of New Orleans: TV Coverage, Streaming, As Rory McIlroy Makes First Appearance Since Masters Victory
Rory McIlroy makes his first appearance since winning the Master – here's how to watch the Zurich Classic of New Orlseans online and on TV this week.
By Patrick Fletcher
-
‘I Spoke To Two Presidents The Day After’ – Rory McIlroy Reflects On 'Absolutely Amazing' Reaction To Masters Win
The five-time Major winner revealed he had spoken to two presidents in the aftermath of completing the career Grand Slam at The Masters
By Mike Hall
-
Wesley Bryan Confirms He Will Appeal ‘Indefinite’ PGA Tour Suspension
The YouTube content creator has confirmed he will be appealing the PGA Tour’s decision to suspend him for taking part in the LIV Golf: The Duels match
By Mike Hall
-
‘I Don’t Deserve To Win It’ - Joel Dahmen Gives Brutally Honest Assessment Of ‘Inexcusable’ Corales Puntacana Championship Collapse
Joel Dahmen didn't hold back on his performance after bogeys on the final three holes handed the title to Garrick Higgo
By Mike Hall
-
Two Weeks After Parting Ways With Max Homa, Caddie Joe Greiner Claims $360,000 Payday Alongside Justin Thomas
Joe Greiner is caddying for Justin Thomas on a temporary basis, and the player’s win at the RBC Heritage has already secured him a big payday
By Mike Hall