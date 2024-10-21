TGL Confirms 2025 Schedule And Opening Fixture Of Tech-Infused Competition

The long-awaited first season of the TGL will begin in early January following a delay of a year after the arena that will host the contest was damaged due to a power failure.

There will be 15 regular-season matches in total, all taking place at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

They will be followed by the four-team semifinals, with the top two teams competing to win the SoFi Cup in a best-of-three Finals Series on Monday 24 March and Tuesday 25 March.

The first matchup for the contest, while is the brainchild of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, will be on Tuesday 7 January with a start time of 7pm ET as New York Golf Club, headed by World No.2 Xander Schauffele and including Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler and Cameron Young, takes on The Bay Golf Club, whose team members are Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee and Shane Lowry.

On Tuesday 14 January, Woods's Jupiter Links Golf Club, which also includes Max Homa, Tom Kim, and Kevin Kisner, plays Los Angeles Golf Club, featuring Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose.

Fans will get to see McIlroy in TGL action for the first time in week four as his Boston Common Golf, which also has Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama on its roster, takes on Jupiter Links GC in what will surely be one of the most anticipated of the opening season given it will see him up against co-founder Woods.

There will also be a Presidents' Day tripleheader on 17 February, which gets underway at 1pm ET.

The TGL will see players using a 64 feet by 46 feet simulator as well as three virtual greens and 3,800 square feet of putting space.

It will also have a unique format where teams will compete over 15 holes each week. However, only three of the four players on each will play on a week-by-week basis.

The 15 holes will be divided into two sessions – nine holes of Triples (3 vs 3 alternate shot) and six holes of Singles featuring a rotating head-to-head.

The first seven matches will be shown on ESPN, while all of the action will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Fans can also register for the chance to attend the matchups by signing up for early access presale tickets. Early access tickets will released to purchase on Monday 28 October with public sales beginning on Tuesday 29 October at 10am ET.

Below is the confirmed schedule for the opening season of the TGL.

TGL 2025 Schedule

All times ET