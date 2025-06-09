Joaquin Niemann Leapfrogs Scottie Scheffler And Rory McIlroy As Golf's Top Earner In 2025 After LIV Golf Virginia Victory

For three of the best male golfers in the game right now, life is very good. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Joaquin Niemann are winning regularly and picking up large checks as they do so, propelling them to the top of golf's highest earner list.

McIlroy might have missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open, but his 2025 season otherwise has been incredible - topped off by completing the career Grand Slam at The Masters.

Largely thanks to victories at Augusta - as well as TPC Sawgrass (The Players) and Pebble Beach for the eponymous Pro-Am - the World No.2 has collected roughly $14.44 million since January.

And yet, that only puts him third behind Scheffler, with the World No.1 scooping circa $14.56 million courtesy of triumphs at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the PGA Championship and the Memorial Tournament in his most recent start.

A relatively slow start to the campaign following a hand injury means Scheffler has not earned even more money by now, but it remains a mind-blowing total nevertheless.

However, both PGA Tour stars are now some way off the top earner in the LIV Golf League - Niemann.

The Chilean opened up his season with a T3rd at the Asian Tour's International Series India, where he picked up $113,000, before setting about alternating wins and results outside the top-10 on the PIF-backed circuit.

Adelaide, Singapore and Mexico City all hosted Niemann victories this term and tallied $12 million in winnings before any other other performances were taken into account.

Of the 26-year-old's other notable paychecks, his T8th at the PGA Championship was worth nearly $455,000 and a best non-win result of the season so far - a T12th in Hong Kong - earned him $312,500.

Niemann's 2025 total took another $4 million bump on Sunday after he recorded his fourth LIV win of the season at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia.

Joaquin Niemann lifts the LIV Golf Virginia trophy after his win at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Torque GC captain was in contention through the first two rounds anyway before setting up a thrilling comeback success via a stunning eight-under total on Sunday to beat Graeme McDowell by one stroke and inject his bank account with another healthy sum.

Niemann - who is listed as World No.5 by Data Golf - unsurprisingly leads the LIV Golf individual standings ahead of Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, while he is also at the top of the 2025 earnings list for all golfers, too, thanks to a grand total of over $17.5 million from 11 appearances - that's something like $1.6 million per event.

Should his scintillating form continue through the final two Majors of the year and until the LIV Golf season concludes, Niemann could easily end 2025 at the top of the earning mountain.

