Joaquin Niemann Leapfrogs Scottie Scheffler And Rory McIlroy As Golf's Top Earner In 2025 After LIV Golf Virginia Victory
The Chilean's fourth win of the year secured another $4 million and consequently catapulted Niemann to the top of the on-course earnings across all tours
For three of the best male golfers in the game right now, life is very good. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Joaquin Niemann are winning regularly and picking up large checks as they do so, propelling them to the top of golf's highest earner list.
McIlroy might have missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open, but his 2025 season otherwise has been incredible - topped off by completing the career Grand Slam at The Masters.
Largely thanks to victories at Augusta - as well as TPC Sawgrass (The Players) and Pebble Beach for the eponymous Pro-Am - the World No.2 has collected roughly $14.44 million since January.
And yet, that only puts him third behind Scheffler, with the World No.1 scooping circa $14.56 million courtesy of triumphs at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the PGA Championship and the Memorial Tournament in his most recent start.
A relatively slow start to the campaign following a hand injury means Scheffler has not earned even more money by now, but it remains a mind-blowing total nevertheless.
However, both PGA Tour stars are now some way off the top earner in the LIV Golf League - Niemann.
The Chilean opened up his season with a T3rd at the Asian Tour's International Series India, where he picked up $113,000, before setting about alternating wins and results outside the top-10 on the PIF-backed circuit.
Adelaide, Singapore and Mexico City all hosted Niemann victories this term and tallied $12 million in winnings before any other other performances were taken into account.
Of the 26-year-old's other notable paychecks, his T8th at the PGA Championship was worth nearly $455,000 and a best non-win result of the season so far - a T12th in Hong Kong - earned him $312,500.
Niemann's 2025 total took another $4 million bump on Sunday after he recorded his fourth LIV win of the season at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia.
The Torque GC captain was in contention through the first two rounds anyway before setting up a thrilling comeback success via a stunning eight-under total on Sunday to beat Graeme McDowell by one stroke and inject his bank account with another healthy sum.
Niemann - who is listed as World No.5 by Data Golf - unsurprisingly leads the LIV Golf individual standings ahead of Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, while he is also at the top of the 2025 earnings list for all golfers, too, thanks to a grand total of over $17.5 million from 11 appearances - that's something like $1.6 million per event.
Should his scintillating form continue through the final two Majors of the year and until the LIV Golf season concludes, Niemann could easily end 2025 at the top of the earning mountain.
Golf's Highest Earner 2025
Player
On-Course Earnings
Competitive Starts
Tournament Wins
Joaquin Niemann
$17,527,629
11
4
Scottie Scheffler
$14,558,697
12
3 (One Major)
Rory McIlroy
$14,439,582
11
3 (One Major)
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
