Patrick Cantlay Unveils New Cap Sponsor After Losing Goldman Sachs Deal
The World No.5 has signed with Apollo, weeks after splitting from investment banking company, Goldman Sachs
Sponsored cap, no hat, sponsored cap, charity hat, new sponsored cap - Patrick Cantlay's relationship with the headwear has been a complicated one over the past few months. But moving into 2024, we should see some consistency atop the 31-year-old after the American signed with Apollo Global Management.
The World No.5 lost Goldman Sachs as a hat sponsor back in November 2023 following four years of association, having moved away from his club, hat and bag deal with Titleist ahead of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. The 31-year-old remains under contract with Titleist to play the Pro V1x ball but does not have the US brand’s logo on his cap or bag.
This time last year, Cantlay also lost - or chose to end - his apparel deal with Hugo Boss. "No more Hugo Boss," the American said in his pre-tournament press conference at the 2023 Sentry. He would later sign with B.Draddy and Zero Restriction midway through the season.
But at the end of a tumultuous 12-month period for Cantlay, in relation to sponsors, he and his team quickly found a replacement for the investment banking company.
On Apollo, Cantlay said: “The firm shares my focus on constant improvement and passion for learning, and I am confident that we will succeed together, both on and off the course.”
Meanwhile, Apollo co-president Jim Zelter said: “We are thrilled to partner with Patrick as he embarks on what we expect to be another successful season on the PGA TOUR. His relentless pursuit of excellence, commitment to his craft and rigorous approach to the game aligns with our approach to investing. We look forward to supporting Patrick as he builds on his illustrious career and achieves new heights.”
Cantlay - who will become Apollo's first brand ambassador - is set to debut the alternative asset manager's logo at The American Express next week, days after donning a First Responders Children's Foundation cap at The Sentry.
Cantlay was involved in a new partnership with FRCF at Kapalua to raise awareness and money to support first responder families across America and its territories. This cause was especially important during last week's tournament in Hawaii after wildfires in August which killed 100 people and destroyed a part of the island nearby.
And according to Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press, a Patrick Cantlay Scholarship will be launched later this year, awarding "four-year scholarships to a cohort of first-responder children who demonstrate business acumen and aspire to become entrepreneurs."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Golf Monthly Reports Record Ecommerce Sales In 2023
Golf Monthly drove more than 4 million visits to its global affiliate partners in 2023
By Golf Monthly Published
-
20 Things You Didn't Know About Peter Uihlein
Peter Uihlein had a glittering amateur career and is now plying his trade in the lucrative LIV Golf League
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Butterfield Bermuda Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
There'll be a new Butterfield Bermuda Champion in 2023, with Adam Scott among the field at Port Royal Golf Course
By Mike Hall Published
-
Cameron Smith Secures Second LIV Golf Title At Centurion
The Australian carded a three-under final round to claim a one shot win, just a fortnight out from The Open Championship
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Many LIV Golfers Have Qualified For The 151st Open At Royal Liverpool?
There are 16 players from the LIV Golf League that will play in the Open Championship at Hoylake including defending champion Cameron Smith
By Paul Higham Published
-
LIV Golf Players 'Technically' Still Able To Play Ryder Cup Says Captain Johnson
USA Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson described LIV Golf players as "technically" still eligible to be part of his team for Rome
By Paul Higham Published
-
Talor Gooch Secures Hat-Trick Of LIV Titles Following Valderrama Win
The American picked up a third LIV title after birdieing the final hole for a one shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Too Much Chaos' - Kaymer Says 2023 Ryder Cup Should Go Ahead Without LIV Europeans
The German wants LIV players to be eligible for future Ryder Cups, but admits it would be too messy for Europe to change their plans for Rome
By Paul Higham Published
-
Bradley Boosts Hopes Of Ryder Cup Return But Adds To Johnson's Selection Issues
Keegan Bradley is on the verge of the automatic Ryder Cup qualification spots, but could his resurgence just add to Zach Johnson's problems?
By Paul Higham Published
-
How Much Money Did Wyndham Clark Win At The 2023 US Open?
Wyndham Clark picked up the biggest win of his career and, in the process, his biggest paycheck to date
By Matt Cradock Published