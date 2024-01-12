Patrick Cantlay Unveils New Cap Sponsor After Losing Goldman Sachs Deal

Sponsored cap, no hat, sponsored cap, charity hat, new sponsored cap - Patrick Cantlay's relationship with the headwear has been a complicated one over the past few months. But moving into 2024, we should see some consistency atop the 31-year-old after the American signed with Apollo Global Management.

The World No.5 lost Goldman Sachs as a hat sponsor back in November 2023 following four years of association, having moved away from his club, hat and bag deal with Titleist ahead of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. The 31-year-old remains under contract with Titleist to play the Pro V1x ball but does not have the US brand’s logo on his cap or bag.

This time last year, Cantlay also lost - or chose to end - his apparel deal with Hugo Boss. "No more Hugo Boss," the American said in his pre-tournament press conference at the 2023 Sentry. He would later sign with B.Draddy and Zero Restriction midway through the season.

But at the end of a tumultuous 12-month period for Cantlay, in relation to sponsors, he and his team quickly found a replacement for the investment banking company.

On Apollo, Cantlay said: “The firm shares my focus on constant improvement and passion for learning, and I am confident that we will succeed together, both on and off the course.”

Meanwhile, Apollo co-president Jim Zelter said: “We are thrilled to partner with Patrick as he embarks on what we expect to be another successful season on the PGA TOUR. His relentless pursuit of excellence, commitment to his craft and rigorous approach to the game aligns with our approach to investing. We look forward to supporting Patrick as he builds on his illustrious career and achieves new heights.”

Cantlay - who will become Apollo's first brand ambassador - is set to debut the alternative asset manager's logo at The American Express next week, days after donning a First Responders Children's Foundation cap at The Sentry.

Cantlay was involved in a new partnership with FRCF at Kapalua to raise awareness and money to support first responder families across America and its territories. This cause was especially important during last week's tournament in Hawaii after wildfires in August which killed 100 people and destroyed a part of the island nearby.

And according to Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press, a Patrick Cantlay Scholarship will be launched later this year, awarding "four-year scholarships to a cohort of first-responder children who demonstrate business acumen and aspire to become entrepreneurs."