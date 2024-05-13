'My Role Is Utterly Superfluous' - Jimmy Dunne Resigns From PGA Tour Board

Jimmy Dunne has resigned from his role on the PGA Tour Policy Board effective immediately, according to a report in Sports Illustrated.

Dunne was one of the senior PGA Tour figures behind the framework agreement announced on June 6 of last year with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, the backers of LIV Golf.

However, in his resignation letter, Dunne cited the lack of "meaningful progress" towards a unification deal and said he now feels his "role is utterly superfluous" given the fact players outnumber the independent directors on the board of the new for-profit entity, PGA Tour Enterprises.

Dunne joined the Policy Board in January 2023 and alongside PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and board chairman Ed Herlihy negotiated the framework agreement with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan that sent shockwaves through the sport.

An initial expiration date of December 31 of last year for the framework agreement was extended and talks are reportedly still ongoing between PGA Tour and PIF representatives.

Players from both sides of the divide were caught off guard by the June 6 announcement, with Monahan adding a seat on the PGA Tour board for Tiger Woods in the aftermath.

Rory McIlroy has been advocating for a deal to be done and for there to be a more global schedule, but the Northern Irishman was recently denied his spot back on the board after Webb Simpson offered to give him his seat.

Dunne also said "unifying professional golf is paramount to restoring fan interest and repairing wounds left from a fractured game" before expressing his gratitude for all the game has given him.

Jimmy Dunne’s resignation letter in full

Dear Fellow Directors,

After a great deal of thought about my role on the PGA Tour Policy Board, I have decided that it’s time to step down, accordingly I am resigning effective immediately.

When I arrived on the Board in January 2023, everybody involved with the game was concerned about the fundamental threat of LIV Golf. They were successfully luring away some of our top players, including several major champions. It was clear that the fracture would greatly damage our game and the Tour. On top of that, the Tour was engaged in burdensome litigation that was expensive, unwelcome, and uncertain. As directed by Commissioner Monahan, I engaged LIV’s majority owner, the Public Investment Fund, to see if we could end the lawsuits and reunify the game. Importantly, we were able to come to an agreement in which the lawsuits were dismissed with prejudice and a path was created for the Tour to remain in control of professional golf. Since there was no exclusivity clause, the players had a full range of options to seek outside investors. That resulted in a multi-billion-dollar commitment from the Strategic Sports Group. I believe that history will look favorably on this outcome and the very real opportunities now afforded the Tour.

As you are aware, I have not been asked to take part in negotiations with the PIF since June 2023. During my testimony at the Senate hearing, I said it was my intention to cast my vote alongside the Player Directors if a final agreement was reached with the PIF. Since the players now outnumber the Independent Directors on the Board, and no meaningful progress has been made towards a transaction with the PIF, I feel like my vote and my role is utterly superfluous.

It is crucial for the Board to avoid letting yesterday’s differences interfere with today’s decisions, especially when they influence future opportunities for the Tour. Unifying professional golf is paramount to restoring fan interest and repairing wounds left from a fractured game. I have tried my best to move all minds in that direction.

I want to express my sincere gratitude to all of the Directors that I have served with over the past year and half. Thank you all for your hard work and dedication during a challenging period. I want you to know that no one will be pulling harder for your success than me. Golf has given much more to me than I could ever give back, and for that, I will always be grateful.

Sincerely,

Jimmy Dunne