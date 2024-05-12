Wells Fargo Championship Final Round Tee Times And How To Watch

With just 18 holes to play at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, a pair of Ryder Cup rivals look set to battle it out for the title.

Xander Schauffele currently leads the Signature Event field by one shot on 12-under at Quail Hollow, but he has three-time event winner and four-time Major champion, Rory McIlroy right on his tail and looking for a first PGA Tour victory of 2024.

Schauffele has not allowed the controversy around a rules incident on Thursday to throw him off kilter, carding rounds of 64, 67, and 70 to earn his place at the top.

Meanwhile, on a course where the Northern Irishman feels completely comfortable, McIlroy has been extremely consistent via scores of 67, 68, and 67 - failing to card a bogey since Thursday.

Elsewhere, Sungjae Im endured a rollercoaster Saturday to leave himself in third on eight-under, striking the flagstick with his tee shot on the par-3 17th and watching his ball crash off the green. The Korean also holed out in wonderful style from the bunker earlier in his round.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Austrian Sepp Straka is possibly the third and final player with a realistic chance of claiming the Wells Fargo Championship title, with the Ryder Cup winner on seven-under thanks to a 67 on Saturday. Jason Day finds himself in solo fifth on five-under, narrowly ahead of five players on four-under.

Here are all of the final-round tee times for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wells Fargo Championship Final Round Tee Times

ET (BST)

7:55am (12:55pm): Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

Eric Cole, Peter Malnati 8:05am (1:05pm): Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick

Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick 8:15am (1:15pm): J.T. Poston, Emiliano Grillo

J.T. Poston, Emiliano Grillo 8:25am (1:25pm): Justin Rose, Adam Hadwin

Justin Rose, Adam Hadwin 8:35am (1:35pm): Gary Woodland, Brian Harman

Gary Woodland, Brian Harman 8:45am (1:45pm): Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala

Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala 8:55am (1:55pm): Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel

Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel 9:10am (2:10pm): Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry

Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry 9:20am (2:20pm): Kevin Tway, Brendon Todd

Kevin Tway, Brendon Todd 9:30am (2:30pm): Adam Schenk, Tony Finau

Adam Schenk, Tony Finau 9:40am (2:40pm): Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark

Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark 9:50am (2:50pm): Jordan Spieth, Jake Knapp

Jordan Spieth, Jake Knapp 10:00am (3:00pm): Viktor Hovland, Matt Kuchar

Viktor Hovland, Matt Kuchar 10:10am (3:10pm): Nick Taylor, Harris English

Nick Taylor, Harris English 10:25am (3:25pm): Adam Scott, Ben Kohles

Adam Scott, Ben Kohles 10:35am (3:35pm) : Tom Kim, Adam Svensson

: Tom Kim, Adam Svensson 10:45am (3:45pm): Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge

Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge 10:55am (3:55pm): Will Zalatoris, Kurt Kitayama

Will Zalatoris, Kurt Kitayama 11:05am (4:05pm): Patrick Rodgers, Lucas Glover

Patrick Rodgers, Lucas Glover 11:15am (4:15pm): Webb Simpson, Russell Henley

Webb Simpson, Russell Henley 11:25am (4:25pm): Andrew Putnam, Nick Dunlap

Andrew Putnam, Nick Dunlap 11:40am (4:40pm): Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power

Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power 11:50am (4:50pm): Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes

Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes 12:00pm (5:00pm): Justin Thomas, Corey Conners

Justin Thomas, Corey Conners 12:10pm (5:10pm): Justin Thomas, Sepp Straka

Justin Thomas, Sepp Straka 12:20pm (5:20pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley

Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley 12:30pm (5:30pm): Max Homa, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Max Homa, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12:40pm (5:40pm): Cameron Young, Grayson Murray

Cameron Young, Grayson Murray 12:55pm (5:55pm): Denny McCarthy, Lee Hodges

Denny McCarthy, Lee Hodges 1:05pm (6:05pm): Stephan Jaeger, Collin Morikawa

Stephan Jaeger, Collin Morikawa 1:15pm (6:15pm): Byeong Hun An, Taylor Pendrith

Byeong Hun An, Taylor Pendrith 1:25pm (6:25pm): Jason Day, Sam Burns

Jason Day, Sam Burns 1:35pm (6:35pm): Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka

Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka 1:45pm (6:45pm): Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy

How To Watch The Wells Fargo Championship In The US

ET

Sunday 12 May: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

How To Watch The Wells Fargo Championship In The UK

BST

Sunday 12 May: 12.15pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)