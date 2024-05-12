Wells Fargo Championship Final Round Tee Times And How To Watch
Xander Schauffele leads three-time event winner Rory McIlroy by one shot heading into the final round of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow
With just 18 holes to play at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, a pair of Ryder Cup rivals look set to battle it out for the title.
Xander Schauffele currently leads the Signature Event field by one shot on 12-under at Quail Hollow, but he has three-time event winner and four-time Major champion, Rory McIlroy right on his tail and looking for a first PGA Tour victory of 2024.
Schauffele has not allowed the controversy around a rules incident on Thursday to throw him off kilter, carding rounds of 64, 67, and 70 to earn his place at the top.
Meanwhile, on a course where the Northern Irishman feels completely comfortable, McIlroy has been extremely consistent via scores of 67, 68, and 67 - failing to card a bogey since Thursday.
Elsewhere, Sungjae Im endured a rollercoaster Saturday to leave himself in third on eight-under, striking the flagstick with his tee shot on the par-3 17th and watching his ball crash off the green. The Korean also holed out in wonderful style from the bunker earlier in his round.
Austrian Sepp Straka is possibly the third and final player with a realistic chance of claiming the Wells Fargo Championship title, with the Ryder Cup winner on seven-under thanks to a 67 on Saturday. Jason Day finds himself in solo fifth on five-under, narrowly ahead of five players on four-under.
Here are all of the final-round tee times for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship.
Wells Fargo Championship Final Round Tee Times
ET (BST)
- 7:55am (12:55pm): Eric Cole, Peter Malnati
- 8:05am (1:05pm): Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 8:15am (1:15pm): J.T. Poston, Emiliano Grillo
- 8:25am (1:25pm): Justin Rose, Adam Hadwin
- 8:35am (1:35pm): Gary Woodland, Brian Harman
- 8:45am (1:45pm): Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala
- 8:55am (1:55pm): Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel
- 9:10am (2:10pm): Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry
- 9:20am (2:20pm): Kevin Tway, Brendon Todd
- 9:30am (2:30pm): Adam Schenk, Tony Finau
- 9:40am (2:40pm): Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark
- 9:50am (2:50pm): Jordan Spieth, Jake Knapp
- 10:00am (3:00pm): Viktor Hovland, Matt Kuchar
- 10:10am (3:10pm): Nick Taylor, Harris English
- 10:25am (3:25pm): Adam Scott, Ben Kohles
- 10:35am (3:35pm): Tom Kim, Adam Svensson
- 10:45am (3:45pm): Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge
- 10:55am (3:55pm): Will Zalatoris, Kurt Kitayama
- 11:05am (4:05pm): Patrick Rodgers, Lucas Glover
- 11:15am (4:15pm): Webb Simpson, Russell Henley
- 11:25am (4:25pm): Andrew Putnam, Nick Dunlap
- 11:40am (4:40pm): Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power
- 11:50am (4:50pm): Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes
- 12:00pm (5:00pm): Justin Thomas, Corey Conners
- 12:10pm (5:10pm): Justin Thomas, Sepp Straka
- 12:20pm (5:20pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley
- 12:30pm (5:30pm): Max Homa, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:40pm (5:40pm): Cameron Young, Grayson Murray
- 12:55pm (5:55pm): Denny McCarthy, Lee Hodges
- 1:05pm (6:05pm): Stephan Jaeger, Collin Morikawa
- 1:15pm (6:15pm): Byeong Hun An, Taylor Pendrith
- 1:25pm (6:25pm): Jason Day, Sam Burns
- 1:35pm (6:35pm): Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka
- 1:45pm (6:45pm): Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy
How To Watch The Wells Fargo Championship In The US
ET
Sunday 12 May: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)
How To Watch The Wells Fargo Championship In The UK
BST
Sunday 12 May: 12.15pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
