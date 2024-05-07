Wells Fargo Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

One week before the PGA Championship at Valhalla comes the latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events, the Wells Fargo Championship.

Because of the elevated status of the Quail Hollow tournament, not only are many of the best players in the world competing the week before the second Major of the year but there is also one of the largest purses of the season on offer.

Like most other signature events, this week’s tournament will have a prize money payout of $20m. The winner will claim a first prize of $3.6m, with $2.25m going to the runner-up.

The event is also a limited-field, no-cut contest, meaning each of the 70 players will receive a payment, with even the player who finishes bottom of the leaderboard receiving $40,000.

The purse is comfortably the largest in the men’s elite game this week with the alternate PGA Tour event taking place this week, the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic, offering a payout of $4m, with $720,000 going to the winner.

There are also 700 FedEx Cup points available to the winner.

RBC Heritage Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,160,000 3rd $1,360,000 4th $960,000 5th $800,000 6th $720,000 7th $670,000 8th $620,000 9th $580,000 10th $540,000 11th $500,000 12th $460,000 13th $420,000 14th $380,000 15th $360,000 16th $340,000 17th $320,000 18th $300,000 19th $280,000 20th $260,000 21st $240,000 22nd $224,000 23rd $208,000 24th $192,000 25th $176,000 26th $160,000 27th $154,000 28th $148,000 29th $142,000 30th $136,000 31st $130,000 32nd $124,000 33rd $118,000 34th $113,000 35th $108,000 36th $103,000 37th $98,000 38th $94,000 39th $90,000 40th $86,000 41st $82,000 42nd $78,000 43rd $74,000 44th $70,000 45th $66,000 46th $62,000 47th $58,000 48th $54,800 49th $52,000 50th $50,400 51st $49,200 52nd $48,000 53rd $47,200 54th $46,400 55th $46,000 56th $45,200 57th $44,800 58th $44,400 59th $44,400 60th $44,000 61st $43,600 62nd $43,200 63rd $42,800 64th $42,400 65th $42,000 66th $41,600 67th $41,200 68th $40,800 69th $41,400 70th $40,000

Who Are The Star Names At The RBC Heritage?

Rory McIlroy has won the event three times (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even though many of the world’s best are in attendance, one notable absentee is World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. The American has been in the form of his life throughout 2024, but he has skipped the event as the birth of his first child looms.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There is still plenty of world-class ability on display, though. Rory McIlroy is a three-time winner of the event, and he plays two weeks after claiming his 25th PGA Tour title alongside Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The defending champion is Wyndham Clark, and he is also in the field, along with 2022 winner Max Homa. Jason Day, who claimed victory in 2018 and Brian Harman, who won the title the year before the Australian, also compete, along with 2012 winner Rickie Fowler.

Max Homa won the title two years ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other big names to look out for include Jordan Spieth, who is playing in his last tournament before his latest attempt career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay also play - two of seven players in the world’s top 10 in the field. That would have been eight, but three days before the event, World No.6 Ludvig Aberg withdraw because of a knee issue.

Why Isn’t Scottie Scheffler Playing Wells Fargo? Scheffler has opted to skip the event because the birth of his first child is looming. Previously, he had vowed to withdraw from The Masters if his wife, Meredith, went into labor during the tournament, saying: "You only have your first child once, so I would rather be at home if that is going to happen.” Because of the circumstances, it is not yet clear if Scheffler will appear at the PGA Championship.