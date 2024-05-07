Wells Fargo Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

A world-class field competes in the latest of the PGA Tour’s lucrative signature events at Quail Hollow

Wyndham Clark holds the trophy after his win at the Wells Fargo Championship
Wyndham Clark defends his title in the latest of the PGA Tour's signature events
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

One week before the PGA Championship at Valhalla comes the latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events, the Wells Fargo Championship.

Because of the elevated status of the Quail Hollow tournament, not only are many of the best players in the world competing the week before the second Major of the year but there is also one of the largest purses of the season on offer.

Like most other signature events, this week’s tournament will have a prize money payout of $20m. The winner will claim a first prize of $3.6m, with $2.25m going to the runner-up.

The event is also a limited-field, no-cut contest, meaning each of the 70 players will receive a payment, with even the player who finishes bottom of the leaderboard receiving $40,000.

The purse is comfortably the largest in the men’s elite game this week with the alternate PGA Tour event taking place this week, the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic, offering a payout of $4m, with $720,000 going to the winner.

There are also 700 FedEx Cup points available to the winner.

RBC Heritage Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$3,600,000
2nd$2,160,000
3rd$1,360,000
4th$960,000
5th$800,000
6th$720,000
7th$670,000
8th$620,000
9th$580,000
10th$540,000
11th$500,000
12th$460,000
13th$420,000
14th$380,000
15th$360,000
16th$340,000
17th$320,000
18th$300,000
19th$280,000
20th$260,000
21st$240,000
22nd$224,000
23rd$208,000
24th$192,000
25th$176,000
26th$160,000
27th$154,000
28th$148,000
29th$142,000
30th$136,000
31st$130,000
32nd$124,000
33rd$118,000
34th$113,000
35th$108,000
36th$103,000
37th$98,000
38th$94,000
39th$90,000
40th$86,000
41st$82,000
42nd$78,000
43rd$74,000
44th$70,000
45th$66,000
46th$62,000
47th$58,000
48th$54,800
49th$52,000
50th$50,400
51st$49,200
52nd$48,000
53rd$47,200
54th$46,400
55th$46,000
56th$45,200
57th$44,800
58th$44,400
59th$44,400
60th$44,000
61st$43,600
62nd$43,200
63rd$42,800
64th$42,400
65th$42,000
66th$41,600
67th$41,200
68th$40,800
69th$41,400
70th$40,000

Who Are The Star Names At The RBC Heritage?

Rory McIlroy takes a shot at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Rory McIlroy has won the event three times

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even though many of the world’s best are in attendance, one notable absentee is World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. The American has been in the form of his life throughout 2024, but he has skipped the event as the birth of his first child looms.

There is still plenty of world-class ability on display, though. Rory McIlroy is a three-time winner of the event, and he plays two weeks after claiming his 25th PGA Tour title alongside Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The defending champion is Wyndham Clark, and he is also in the field, along with 2022 winner Max Homa. Jason Day, who claimed victory in 2018 and Brian Harman, who won the title the year before the Australian, also compete, along with 2012 winner Rickie Fowler.

Max Homa with the trophy after his 2022 Wells Fargo Championship victory

Max Homa won the title two years ago

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Other big names to look out for include Jordan Spieth, who is playing in his last tournament before his latest attempt career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay also play - two of seven players in the world’s top 10 in the field. That would have been eight, but three days before the event, World No.6 Ludvig Aberg withdraw because of a knee issue.

Why Isn’t Scottie Scheffler Playing Wells Fargo?

Scheffler has opted to skip the event because the birth of his first child is looming. Previously, he had vowed to withdraw from The Masters if his wife, Meredith, went into labor during the tournament, saying: "You only have your first child once, so I would rather be at home if that is going to happen.” Because of the circumstances, it is not yet clear if Scheffler will appear at the PGA Championship.

Who Has Committed To The Wells Fargo Championship?

Despite the absence of Scottie Scheffler, there are plenty of big names in the field, including defending champion Wyndham Clark, three-time winner Rory McIlroy and five more of the world’s top 10 including Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland.

Topics
Rory Mcilroy
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸