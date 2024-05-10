'Got Really Lucky Multiple Times' - Xander Schauffele Explains Controversial Free-Drop Drama
Schauffele heads into day two at Quail Hollow with a three-shot lead after a rules controversy during his opening round on Thursday
Xander Schauffele holds a three-shot lead over the likes of Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa after round one of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, but his opening venture onto the Quail Hollow course was not without incident.
Schauffele made six birdies, an eagle, and a solitary bogey in his superb Thursday 64, but it could have been a far more tightly-bunched leaderboard if a rules incident on his penultimate hole had played out differently.
Standing on the par-4 8th at Quail Hollow - Schauffele's penultimate hole - the American sprayed his drive out to the right and watched it fly towards some trees and bushes near a penalty area.
After almost three minutes of his entire group searching, Wyndham Clark located what he thought could be Schauffele's ball near a fence but - crucially - just past the penalty area.
As the golf ball was right next to the property fence line, Schauffele consulted a PGA Tour rules official who agreed he was eligible for a free drop. The relief for Schauffele occurred because a ShotLink tower (Temporary Immovable Object) was between player and green just past a tiny one-foot window underneath the foliage.
🚨🫳👀 #WATCH — The full video of the Xander Schauffele #DropGate situation 😲 pic.twitter.com/nsUvXS2fK6May 9, 2024
Despite the unlikelihood of the 30-year-old Californian being able to actually shift his golf ball through the gap, Schauffele didn't have to worry about it - instead, he dropped his ball onto some pine straw two club lengths closer to the fairway. The new ball position allowed Schauffele a much clearer look at the green and ultimately helped him make a par which seemed extremely unlikely mere minutes before.
The reaction from fans and journalists online was not favourable to the player, but Schauffele explained in his post-round press conference that while he "got really lucky" a few times, his ruling was perfectly legitimate.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Schauffele said: "Got really lucky multiple times, on 1 with Wyndham finding it, 2, being able to move the rocks, and 3, the ShotLink tower being in like my only shot line possible. To walk out there with sort of a no breeze 4 with what I thought was almost out was a really good break."
Going on to explain the exact ruling from his point of view, the seven-time PGA Tour winner said: "Yeah, I hit it in the trees. My ball was probably like a foot, two feet from the fence. If I -- ball was here, fence was kind of here, hitting back this direction.
"If I went towards the green, the fence kind of worked this way so I had what I could hit, a 4-iron or something low and just kind of run it through. If it gets stuck, I'll just kind of hit my next one out. But I brought the rules official in there with me because I was like, you've got to be OK with this because this is literally the only shot I can hit.
"So Austin [Kaiser - caddie] and I moved two massive rocks that weren't embedded and then I got relief out of the junk and then hit a pretty good shot on the green from there. What was a very stressful moment turned into a pretty stressless par."
One journalist followed up with: "But you were not in the penalty area, or were you?" to which Schauffele replied: "No, I was beyond it actually."
Schauffele's good fortune was only allowed to happen because one of his playing partners, Clark, decided to move a little further on past where the ball was thought to have landed in order to search for it.
And even then, the Wells Fargo first-round leader admitted he was almost forced to play his provisional ball as the time window to find golf ball no.1 was close to expiring.
Asked how close to the three minutes they were, Schauffele said: "Probably pretty close. The volunteer was by the ShotLink tower and he said he heard it land in the hazard, so everyone's kind of looking in the hazard.
"Then Wyndham and Austin kind of went further up and then they found the ball. Wyndham's like, I think that's your ball, so kind of walked up, identified it and went from there."
Schauffele will begin his second round alongside Clark and Shane Lowry from the first tee at 12.17pm ET (5.17pm BST) on Friday.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Could This Clever Training Aid Be Just What Your Wedge Play Needs?
If you are struggling with your wedge play, take a look at the GForce Wedge Swing Trainer, it might just be the catalyst for a great season…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Tiger Woods' Former Caddie Hints At 15-Time Major Champion's Future Career Plans
Tiger Woods could be considering competing on a new Tour in the coming years, according to former caddie Joe LaCava
By Ben Fleming Published
-
‘The US Team Just Feels Like It's A Really Hard One To Qualify For' - Defending Gold Medallist Schauffele Shares The Steps He's Taken To Realise Second Olympic Dream
Xander Schauffele triumphed by one shot in Tokyo three years ago, and he is hoping to make it consecutive Olympic gold medals in Paris later this year...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Prize Money Payout 2024
Nick Hardy and Davis Riley defend their title at the team event as Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry also play
By Mike Hall Published
-
Xander Schauffele Issues Spiky Reminder To PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan
Schauffele was particularly outspoken about his lack of trust in the PGA Tour commissioner at his pre-Players Championship press conference
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Xander Schauffele Shares Legitimate Factor In Jordan Spieth Scorecard Mistake And Suggests 'Softening' Of Rules
Spieth was disqualified from the Genesis Invitational due to signing an incorrect scorecard on Friday - but Team USA peer Schauffele said the Texan was "really sick" at the time
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Genesis Scottish Open Live Stream: How To Watch The Action From North Berwick
Rory McIlroy leads by a shot but 16 golfers are within five strokes of the lead
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
'He Has A Lot Of Tough Questions To Answer' - Schauffele Says He's Lost Trust In Monahan
Xander Schauffele says he and other PGA Tour players have lost trust in Jay Monahan, who'll have some tough questions to answer when he returns
By Paul Higham Published
-
Final Three Open Spots To Be Decided At Scottish Open
England's Aaron Rai and the likes of Cameron Davis , Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery and Mackenzie Hughes need a good week at the Renaissance Club to qualify for the Open
By James Nursey Published
-
5 Big Names To Watch At The Genesis Scottish Open
We look at five TaylorMade staffers in great form ahead of this week's Genesis Scottish Open
By Elliott Heath Published