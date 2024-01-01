The Eight PGA Tour Signature Events In 2024

PGA Tour 'Signature Events' are due to arrive on the calendar in 2024 after a year of 'Designated Events' in 2022-23.

The eight tournaments - which don't include the Majors, playoff events and Players Championship - will feature smaller fields but increased prize purses and more FedEx Cup points (700 to the winner of each).

Three of the events - hosted by legends of the game - will feature a 36-hole cut and 20% of the total prize purse awarded to the winner while the remaining tournaments will be no-cut competitions with the usual 18% prize handed to the champion.

The top-50 members of the reshuffled FedEx Cup standings from the 2022-23 season will automatically qualify for all Signature Events, while 'The Next 10' - which includes the top-10 players on the 2024 FedExCup point list, not otherwise exempt via a higher priority category - will also receive a start.

For the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational, the Next 10 will refer to those players who finished between 51-60 on the final 2022-23 FedExCup Fall points list.

To ensure every PGA Tour member has a chance of making it, there is another exemption category called the 'Swing 5.' Those who secure the most amount of FedEx Cup points in between Signature Events will book a tee time at the upcoming tournament. The winner of any PGA Tour event is also eligible for the remaining 'Signature' tournaments in 2024.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the eight Signature Events on the PGA Tour calendar in 2024.

What Are The Eight Signature Events On The PGA Tour In 2024?

The Sentry (January 4-7)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Formerly known as The Sentry Tournament of Champions, the more concisely-named event kicks off the 2024 PGA Tour season at the monster-drive-enabling Kapalua Plantation Course in Hawaii.

Due to being the first tournament of the campaign, The Sentry is the only Signature Event which will not include either qualifiers from The Next 10 or The Swing 5. Only PGA Tour winners from 2023 and the top-50 members from the 2022-23 FedExCup standings will be teeing it up.

Jon Rahm won the tournament in 2023, but after his recent move to the LIV Golf League, he is longer eligible to take part.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 1-4)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The biggest Pro-Am golf tournament in the world takes place at two iconic courses in early February - Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be the PGA Tour's fifth event of the new season.

Justin Rose ended his lengthy wait for an 11th PGA Tour title last year, edging out Brendon Todd and Brandon Wu by three shots.

The Genesis Invitational (February 15-18)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Only the Waste Management Phoenix Open separates the second and third Signature Events on the PGA Tour in 2024 in what is an exciting stretch of golf.

Tiger Woods hosts the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club shortly after Valentine's Day, with each player hoping to fall in love with the trophy at the end of the week.

Once again, though, a recent break-up involving Jon Rahm and the PGA Tour means the Spaniard will not be back to defend his title.

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 7-10)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kurt Kitayama tasted success at Bay Hill in 2023, shooting nine-under to take the title and cement his place in history. The list of players just one or two shots behind him read like was a who's who of elite-level golf, with Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, and Tyrrell Hatton among the immediate chasing pack.

The event in Florida sees the winner receive a red cardigan sweater, in memory of Arnold Palmer - a tradition that began with the 2017 tournament after Palmer's death in 2016.

RBC Heritage (April 18-21)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps unlucky in terms of its timing, the RBC Heritage takes place days after The Masters finishes in mid-April at the wonderfully-picturesque Harbour Town Golf Links on the eastern coast of the United States.

Not that the event doesn't mean almost as much as The Masters to some. 2023 winner Matt Fitzpatrick claimed his first regular PGA Tour title in South Carolina at a location his family had been going on holiday to since he was six years old.

Wells Fargo Championship (May 9-12)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2024 will mark the final Wells Fargo Championship, possibly ever, after the financial-services company announced it would not be renewing its sponsorship of the tournament.

Wyndham Clark won at Quail Hollow in 2023, and he will surely be back to see if he can defend his crown at the world-famous course.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 6-9)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The ideal warm-up to the U.S Open at Pinehurst No.2 in 2024, the Memorial Tournament is a brutal test for players - indicated by Viktor Hovland's winning score of seven-under last year. He out-lasted Denny McCarthy in a playoff at Muirfield Village Golf Club in 2023 before ultimately claiming the FedEx Cup in August.

This year's Memorial Tournament takes place smack bang in the middle of a thrilling stretch of golf and is the penultimate Signature Event of the year.

Travelers Championship (July 20-23)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The final Signature Event of the season is due to take place one week after the U.S Open at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Keegan Bradley took home the title and a check for $4 million after winning by three shots at the same tournament in 2023.

As the FedEx Cup playoffs come into view, this will be the players' last chance to make serious moves towards the top-10 and give themselves a better chance of making some serious money.