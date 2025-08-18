Ben Griffin's Creatine 'Overdose' Headlines 5 Stories You Might Have Missed From The World Of Golf Last Weekend

During such a hectic time of the season in the world of golf, it can be quite easy to miss out on a story here or there. Several concurrent events require more eyeballs than a human has at their disposal and more screens that most households have available.

Last weekend was a prime example of the golf fan seeing their attention split across too many tournaments in one go.

The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs took place with Scottie Scheffler picking up yet another win. Then there was the culmination of the LIV Golf League's Individual Championship and the final of the US Amateur.

But did you also notice who won the Standard Portland Classic on the LPGA Tour or which potential Ryder Cup star claimed the Danish Golf Championship on the DP World Tour?

What about the Korn Ferry Tour or PGA Tour Champions? While the winners of the biggest events might have registered, here are a handful of stories you might have missed last weekend.

GRIFFIN'S CREATINE SNOWBALL 'OVERDOSE'

"I honestly thought I might have to withdraw."@BenGriffinGolf shares the CRAZY story behind his triple bogey on the first hole @BMWChamps.After following it up with a double bogey-bogey, he played his final 15 holes in 7-under. pic.twitter.com/pOu9q87DrUAugust 17, 2025

During the early stages of Ben Griffin's final round at the BMW Championship, the American found himself in a spot of trouble after taking a little too much creatine - the organic compound that he has been supplementing his diet with for months now.

Explaining the situation to reporters after, the two-time PGA Tour winner shared that he had taken the supplement on the first but swallowed "a snowball's worth" and found himself shaking shortly after.

He made a triple-bogey at the first thanks to a four-putt and was "freaking out" on the second before making a double-bogey. A bogey at the third did not help his cause, but Griffin's caddie made him down a bottle of water and calm down before the 29-year-old settled down and recovered to shoot seven-under through the remaining 15 holes.

IAN POULTER SURVIVES LIV RELEGATION

Ian Poulter was staring down the barrel of relegation from the LIV Golf League with fewer than nine holes remaining in the season on Sunday.

The Postman had only secured one point-scoring week in 12 events before Indianapolis, but he pulled out a miraculous run with time expiring at Chatham Hills to save his skin and relegate Majesticks teammate, Henrik Stenson instead.

Having started on the fourth, Poulter was two-under on his front side via birdies at the 11th and 12th holes. However, he gave those strokes back at the 14th and 16th to fall outside of the points.

Needing four birdies in his final five holes to even stand a chance of escaping the Drop Zone, the Ryder Cup legend reeled off four in a row to lift himself above the dotted line.

Stenson had one final chance to survive courtesy of a 12-foot putt at the 18th, but he drilled it wide and saw his time with the LIV Golf League end, unless he tries to earn his way back via the Promotions event later in the year.

IWAI WINS PORTLAND CLASSIC

Akie Iwai won the 2025 Standard Portland Classic by four strokes after carding a final round of six-under at Columbia Edgwater's Macan Course.

The 23-year-old finished on 24-under for the week, five strokes ahead of her sister Chisato who shot eight-under on Sunday, and joined her sibling in becoming a first-time LPGA Tour winner in 2025.

It's the latest big win for a Japanese pro this season, too, following on from Mao Saigo and Miyu Yamashita earning their maiden Major victories earlier in the year.

SCHAUFFELE MISSES TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Xander Schauffele missed out on the Tour Championship for the first time since joining the PGA Tour in 2016-17. His T28th finish at the BMW Championship wasn't enough to propel him into the top-30, with the World No.3 finishing 42nd in the FedEx Cup standings.

Back in 2017, Schauffele became the first rookie to win the Tour Championship when he defeated Justin Thomas by one stroke. Since then, he has finished inside the top-five in all but one campaign. That was 2018 when he finished 15th.

BERGER WITHDRAWS

Before play began at the BMW Championship, Daniel Berger stood 33rd in the FedEx Cup standings and had a perfectly reasonable chance of reaching the Tour Championship a year after finishing outside of the top-140.

However, he was forced to withdraw prior to his final-round tee time due to injury and saw his season end immediately. The four-time PGA Tour winner had carded rounds of 71, 69 and 72 to that point and would have been perfectly capable of booking his spot at East Lake with a solid Sunday outing. As it was, he ended the year 45th in the standings.

Daniel Berger WD with an injury ahead of his 10:45 a.m. ET final round at the BMW Championship.August 17, 2025

WHAT ELSE DID YOU MISS?