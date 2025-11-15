The Clothing Brand Inspired By Seve Ballesteros That This Spaniard Is Wearing At The DP World Tour Championship

There are several upcoming stars within the game of golf and, among them, is 21-year-old Angel Ayora, who is already starting to forge out an impressive career.

Having won on the HotelPlanner Tour in September 2024, the Spaniard earned his 2025 DP World Tour card shortly after, even making it to the DP World Tour Championship the following season after nine top 10s on the circuit.

Sitting one shot back of the leaders going into the final round at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Ayora has a great chance to win the biggest title of his young career, as well as doing it with a familiar silhouette adorning his chest.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those that don't know, Ayora is managed by Javier Ballesteros, the son of the legendary Seve Ballesteros, who holds the record for the most European Tour (now DP World Tour) victories on the circuit, claiming 50 wins through a 29-year run.

Managed by Ballesteros, Ayora can be seen wearing the Seve Collection when out on the course, apparel he has donned for the majority of his professional career, wearing it for his first pro title at the Rosa Challenge Tour.

The collection started back in 2021 and, according to the Seve Collection website: "During a workshop in Pedreña in January 2023, Seve's three children Javier, Miguel, and Carmen collaborated with our leading brand experts to define the SEVE brand and identify our core values."

A post shared by Seve Collection (@sevecollection) A photo posted by on

Ahead of The Open Championship in 2024, it was revealed that the new golf apparel collection named in honor of Seve Ballesteros was to be unveiled, a date which also coincided with the 40th anniversary of Ballesteros’ triumph at the 1984 Open at St Andrews.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As of writing, we believe Ayora is the only player on the professional circuits to don the Seve Collection apparel, with the iconic Ballesteros silhouette spotted on his left chest and sleeve on his polo.

What's more, as seen on his polo, midlayers and other garments, the word Seve also features on the back of the clothing, either on the collar or between the shoulder blades.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sitting 12-under-par in Dubai, Ayora is one back of Rory McIlroy and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen at the DP World Tour Championship.

It's not just the victory Ayora is searching for, though, as with a strong result he could claim one of the top 10 PGA Tour cards offered by the DP World Tour, which would see his stock rise further as he continues to push on in his young career.