Report: This Women's Major Is Set For Another Venue Change As It Heads To A Current PGA Tour Layout
Golfweek's Beth Ann Nichols has reported that the Chevron Championship is set for a new venue from 2026, just three years after its move from its home of 51 years
The first women’s Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, is reportedly set for a new home from 2026.
Per Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols, the tournament is set to move from its location of the last three editions, the Club at Carlton Woods in Houston, Texas, to another course in the city, Memorial Park Golf Course.
The municipal course is currently the location for another big event, the PGA Tour’s Texas Children’s Houston Open.
It will be the host of that event again in 2026, with the tournament taking place between March 26th and 29th, less than a month before the best of the women’s game come together to contest the Major.
Golfweek contacted the LPGA about the reported change and received a response from chief tour business and operations officer Ricki Lasky, who said:
"We're in active discussions finalizing next season's schedule and are excited about what's ahead,” before adding that the 2026 schedule will be published next week.
The tournament’s long-standing home had been California’s Mission Hills, which had hosted the event since its inception in 1972.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
That all changed in 2023, when it moved to its new Texas home less than two years after a six-year sponsorship deal with energy company Chevron Corporation, whose headquarters are in Houston, was announced.
Per Golf Digest, when the move was confirmed, then LPGA Tour commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said: “I think people know that this is an opportunity for us to sustain this Major moving into the future, build new traditions, still honor the past and honor the great work that's been done.”
However, the 2025 edition, which was won by Mai Saigo, received some criticism for its sparse crowds.
One tradition that had been threatened after the tournament moved was the winner’s jump into a lake, which at Mission Hills had been Poppie’s Pond - a ritual that had been done every year since Amy Alcott won the title in 1988.
Ultimately, the tradition was able to continue at the new home thanks to a natural pond adjacent to the 18th green at the Club at Carlton Woods – once it had been made safe from the threat of alligators and snakes. Saigo was the latest to continue the tradition after she triumphed in a playoff back in April.
Memorial Park Golf Course doesn’t have a pond by the 18th green, but there is water at the course, including a large lake that separates the 16th and 17th greens.
The course underwent an extensive renovation in 2019 in preparation for the Texas Children’s Houston Open’s return to the venue a year later.
The $13.5m project, which was carried out in consultation with Brooks Koepka, saw eight greens moved while the par-5 eighth hole was lengthened. Meanwhile, tees and fairways on the front nine were relocated so ravines could become a factor.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.