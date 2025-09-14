Procore Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Ben Griffin Holds Narrow Lead Over Scottie Schefffler On Back Nine

Heading into the final round of the Procore Championship, Ben Griffin le by one from Walker Cup and amateur star Jackson Koivun.
Griffin, who will make his Ryder Cup debut in two week's time, is searching for a third PGA Tour victory of 2025, with the American ahead of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler at the start of play, as well as several other notable players going into the final round.
Keep up to date with all of the action via our live blog below!
Procore Championship Leaderboard
- T1 -18 Ben Griffin
- T1 -17 Scottie Scheffler
- 3rd -16 Jackson Koivun (a)
- 4th -15 Lanton Griffin
- 5th -14 JJ Spaun
Updates from...
SCOTTIE SLIPS UP
Ben Griffin began the day with the lead, but Scottie Scheffler is predictably putting the pressure on, joining him at the top of the leaderboard in recent minutes.
But what's this? The World No.1's par putt at the 11th has just lipped out! He is human after all then. He drops back into second after that error.
PERFECT PREP
Keegan Bradley must be delighted with the way the Procore Championship has acted as preparation for the Ryder Cup.
Only Xander Schauffele and LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau from his US team isn't in the field, and of the 10 that made it, all of them made the cut.
Not only that, two of them - Ben Griffin and Scottie Scheffler (of course) share the lead, with another Ryder Cupper, rookie JJ Spaun, in fifth over the closing holes.
WELCOME!
Welcome to our coverage of the closing holes of the Procore Championship, where 10 of the US Ryder Cup team is competing ahead of the Bethpage Black match, which takes place later this month.
Into the back nine, Ben Griffin and Scottie Sheffler share the lead. Let's see how events play out as the tournament heads to a conclusion...