Teenager Hunting Three Wins In A Row, YouTubers Playing Pro Event And A Case Of Now Or Never: This Week In Golf

With much of the focus on the PGA Tour once again now that it has returned from its trip to Japan, I'm here to tell you that there remains plenty of other golf with a series of fascinating storylines to take an interest in as well.

Outside of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall, which continues with the Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Resort, the LPGA Tour, DP World Tour, Ladies European Tour and Asian Tour all have something going on this week.

Below are a handful of upcoming storylines from the week ahead that you might want to pay attention to.

Bryan Bros And Major Winners In Asian Tour Field

On the Asian Tour, the International Series Philippines is taking place at Sta Elena Golf Club in Manila.

The field includes Major winners including Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Louis Oosthuizen as well as fellow LIV players Dean Burmester and Marc Leishman. Relegated LIV golfer Anthony Kim is also set to play.

Additionally, YouTube stars - the Bryan Bros - are teeing it up and will play alongside each other over the first two rounds.

LET FIRST-ROUND CANCELLED

There is more than one notable storyline on the Ladies European Tour this week, with the first round of the Wistron Ladies Open in Taiwan having already been reduced to 54 holes following heavy rain which waterlogged the course.

The event, which was due to be 72 holes, features the likes of Lottie Woad, Mimi Rhodes, Shannon Tan and Chiara Tamburlini.

HAT-TRICK OF WINS ON THE LINE FOR TEENAGER

Once the action does begin in Taiwan, plenty of eyes will be on the 16-year-old Anna Huang.

The Canadian, who turns 17 on October 30, has won her past two LET events and could make it a hat-trick of triumphs if she's successful this week.

Huang - who has her dad on the bag - said: “To win three in a row would be really cool. I’m so grateful for two wins, but three would definitely be the cherry on top.”

LAST-CHANCE SALOON

In case you weren't aware, this week marks the final event in the DP World Tour's regular season schedule.

Anyone who either has a chance of keeping their card for next term or would like to make the DP World Tour Playoffs has travelled out to South Korea for the Genesis Championship.

After Sunday, the Race To Dubai rankings will determine players' respective futures, with careers possibly changing on the roll of a golf ball - just as Marco Penge managed 12 months ago.

The Englishman only just maintained his playing rights in South Korea before going on to rack up three wins in 2025 and lead the way in terms of the 10 DP World Tour players who are in line to pick up a PGA Tour card.

GOOD GOOD PGA TOUR EVENT

Earlier in the week, popular content creators Good Good Golf announced - in conjunction with the PGA Tour - that it would be hosting the inaugural Good Good Championship in Fall 2026.

Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa’s Fazio Canyons Course in Austin, Texas will stage the FedEx Cup Fall tournament between November 12-15, 2026, with 120 players battling it out for the lion's share of FedEx Cup points.

INTERNATIONAL CROWN TAKING PLACE

Midway through the LPGA Tour's Asian Swing, the biennial International Crown is taking place at New Korea Country Club in the Republic of Korea.

The top-seven highest ranked teams are involved, with Team International becoming the eight side added for the first time this year. Charley Hull, Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko and Wei-Ling Hsu will represent the debutants.

The format sees teams battle it out over four days, starting with four-ball matches in a round-robin format over the first three days. The top two teams in each pool will go head-to-head in semi-finals and a final on Sunday for the prize.

Team USA will be without Nelly Korda after she withdrew through injury, but the Americans have seen Yealimi Noh replace the World No.2.

