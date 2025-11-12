Diary Of A Secret Club Golfer: Why Playing Alone Is Often Way More Fun

Don't get me wrong, I like playing golf with friends or family members from time to time. But, if I'm honest, I much prefer playing golf alone more often than not.

It's not because I'm a miserable so and so. Far from it. Aside from my general frustration at the rising cost of golf club membership - which I detailed last week - I'm a pretty happy-go-lucky person.

I really enjoy socializing and going to bars or watching sport with a big group, and I love to laugh - ask any of my friends. OK, well, you'll just have to trust me on that.

The point is, playing golf on my own is something I've really come to appreciate. A lot of people might think I'm strange even for going against the popular view, but allow me to explain...

If you can think of any other positives to playing alone or you vehemently disagree, pop your thoughts in the comments box below this article.

NO FEAR OF EMBARRASSMENT

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With no one else watching over you like a hawk, there's no fear or shame if you duff a chip or slice a drive out of bounds. You can just carry on your merry way while taking a lesson from it. Friends or family might make a joke at your expense and, while no harm is meant or taken, it's often a comment you could do without.

On the flip side, should a playing partner make a mistake, you don't have to either pretend you haven't seen it, try and make light of the moment or suffer that awkward pause before they mutter something about never doing that at the range.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To be honest, all of the aforementioned scenarios work both ways, but playing on your own avoids any kind of social embarrassment. Ideal.

YOU CAN LISTEN TO MUSIC OR A PODCAST

(Image credit: Bushnell)

Playing golf alone doesn't mean you have to walk for hours in silence, unless listening to the sounds of a golf course or appreciating the natural surroundings is something that appeals.

Quite often, I'll listen to music or a podcast - depending on the kind of mood I'm in - via a golf speaker rather than headphones so I can listen for shouts of 'Fore!'

A podcast is the usual choice because it's like two or three people are having a conversation to keep you company but they can't see what you're doing (see earlier post).

Having songs or a podcast playing along quietly in the background avoids disturbing other golfers on the course and can keep you nice and relaxed as you stripe your way around nine or 18 holes.

YOU CAN TAKE YOUR TIME

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing golf on your own can take up as little or as much time as you want (within reason). It's possible to high-tail your way around a full 18 in roughly two-and-a-half hours if the course is quiet or you're let through.

Conversely, a four-to-five-hour round is perfectly acceptable as well, providing you're not holding anyone up behind you and you don't have a dinner reservation to keep.

Should your buddies be hell-bent on finishing a round as quickly as possible, it can take away some of your enjoyment. But guess who's in charge of time management if it's just you?

One of the key advantages of flying solo in this regard is that it allows you to take your time over shots and go through a proper pre-shot routine without annoying or disturbing others. As long as you're keeping up with the group in front and you aren't delaying the group behind, knock yourself out in terms of the time it takes.

CONCENTRATE ON YOUR GAME, NOT HELPING OTHERS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On a similar note to the above, taking your time over shots allows you to really focus on those one or two swing thoughts that you've been desperate to put into action. Other people might try to help you, and that can cloud your thought process.

Similarly, if you're trying to help someone else with their game, that can end up taking away from your own efforts. Then, when you've left the course, it can be a case of wondering where the holes went and realizing you didn't really achieve what you wanted.

GIVES YOU THE CHANCE TO MEET NEW PEOPLE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I do realize that this last point goes against my original stance somewhat, but signing up to play alone initially means you might have the chance to meet new people from time to time. And - at least for the extroverts among us - this can be a good thing.

I can't tell you the number of times I've begun a round alone, listening to my podcast and working on my game, before I've bumped into another solo golfer and offered to play together until the clubhouse.

Personally, I love meeting new people and finding out random things about them and their life - how long they've been playing, what they do for work, what they think is the biggest problem in the game right now.

If you're with anyone else, I've found chatting to fellow golfers doesn't happen as much unless you make a stop in the clubhouse afterwards.

THE ONE DOWNSIDE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There is one clear downside to playing golf alone, though, and this enters my mind every time I stand on the tee box of a par 3.

Should you manage to achieve every golfer's lifetime ambition of a hole-in-one and you do it without company, no one will believe you...