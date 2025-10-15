Korea's Pebble Beach, Father-Son Duo In Same Field And Rory McIlroy 'Not Hitting Driver' At All: This Week In Golf

There may not be any PGA Tour golf at all this week after the historic US circuit went on vacation to Japan for the Baycurrent Classic, but that doesn't mean there is nothing going on in the world of golf - far from it.

A break in PGA Tour action will give the other main tours the chance to shine, with great storylines set to occur on the LPGA Tour, DP World Tour and the Asian Tour in particular.

Plus, the amateur game has been bubbling away already over the past few days in the form of two highly prestigious events - both heavily linked to team golf.

Below are some of the most interesting stories that have either already happened or are just around the corner.

FATHER-SON DUO IN SAME FIELD

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Asian Tour's Macao Open this week, father and son - Lee and Sam Westwood - will be competing against each other.

They have already done so on several occasions, with the first time occurring at the 2022 Indonesian Masters as Sam made his professional debut.

Their latest family battle will take place at Macao Golf and Country Club in the $1 million event which sees the likes of Sungjae Im and Haotong Li also tee it up.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MCILROY NOT HITTING DRIVER

"The next time I hit my driver will be in Abu Dhabi!" 🤣#DPWIC | @McIlroyRory https://t.co/Ztf9tD1btO pic.twitter.com/SzK6TORowkOctober 15, 2025

Rory McIlroy - one of the modern era's best drivers of the golf ball - has said he will not be using the big stick at all during the DP World India Championship this week.

The reason for McIlroy's choice, whether he was fully serious or not, boils down to the close proximity of the trees which line the course at Delhi Golf Club.

In his pre-tournament press conference, McIlroy said: "I'd say that the next time I hit my driver will be in Abu Dhabi!

"I don't think I'll hit a driver this week. I just don't feel like the risk is worth the reward. I'd rather leave myself two or three clubs back and hit a 7-iron into a par 4 instead of hitting a wedge where if you just get it off-line here and the ball is gone.

"You're hitting it into jungle and you're not going to be able to get it out. You can rack up a very big number very quickly. So being strategic and being smart with your play off the tee, especially, is very important."

KOREA'S PEBBLE BEACH

Pebble Beach, California (Image credit: Getty Images)

The LPGA Tour is heading to a new venue for this week's BMW Ladies Championship. Nicknamed Korea's Pebble Beach, Pine Beach Golf Links holds several similarities to its Californian namesake, from the seaside location and coastal views to the challenge conditions.

Ranked as one of the best in South Korea, the golf course is also a top-50 layout in the Asia Pacific region, too. Hannah Green defends one week after the LPGA Tour's different winners streak was snapped by Jeeno Thitikul.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier in the week, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship confirmed it had extended its agreement with three of Scotland's most iconic courses.

St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns will continue to host the DP World Tour event through 2030 and ensure a tournament which sees pro golfers and celebrity amateurs mix on the links will celebrate its 30th birthday at the very least.

PGA Tour Champions Pro's Playoff Heartbreak

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last weekend marked the cut-off point for the PGA Tour Champions' Charles Schwab Playoffs, with the top-72 making it through after the regular season. And as is often the case with these matters, one guy missed out in painful circumstances.

Brandt Jobe ended just 201 points behind Kirk Triplett in the standings where every point is made up of one dollar in yearly prize money.

The 60-year-old ended the year with $221,861 in earnings. And while that was certainly enough to enjoy a comfortable off-season and beyond, it wasn't enough to see Jobe through to the final four events.